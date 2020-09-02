e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Cafes in Delhi University’s North and South Campus face low footfall due to absence of university crowd

Cafes in Delhi University’s North and South Campus face low footfall due to absence of university crowd

With the pandemic induced shutdown of colleges and almost no visitors and very less staff, cafes are struggling to keep their business afloat

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 02, 2020 14:18 IST
Prachi Goyal
Prachi Goyal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The pocket-friendly cafes and the perfect escape for any Delhi University student wear a deserted look
The pocket-friendly cafes and the perfect escape for any Delhi University student wear a deserted look
         

The cafes located in Hudson Lane, Satya Niketan and Majnu Ka Tila, the perfect escape for any Delhi University students wear a deserted look currently. With colleges shut, almost no visitors and less staff, the cafes are struggling to keep the business afloat.

“The lockdown has impacted the hospitality sector the most and we are still facing the consequences of the pandemic,” says Tenzin Thardoe, director, AMA Cafe who agrees that the majority of the footfall at the cafe comprised of university crowd and without them around it has resulted in 50% fall in the footfall. Due to the decrease in the sales they’ve also started to deliver at home for the first time since the establishment of cafe in 2013.

Eateries in Kamla Nagar, popular with college going students are also facing the problem of manpower. Harsh Sambher, founder, Momos Point says, “We were left with a small crew after the lockdown as our employees started travelling by Shramik trains back to their hometowns. It’s become a challenge to operate the it.”

As many students too have shifted back to their hometowns, restaurateurs pin their hopes on them to return that will contribute in generating revenue. “The market is horrendous and it will pick up in the true sense when the students will return,” says Udai Khanijow, COO, Big Yellow Door Cafes. Khanijow also elaborates that student population is a big propellant in sustaining and growing the market health.

Long waiting queues of college students are conspicuous by their absence since March. Shailly, founder, Sambookas believes that cafes are facing a difficult time during this period since their primary clientele is university crowd. She says, “We will remain affected till the university doesn’t open up. Our cafe has been a popular hangout zone with students and we hope to get the vibrance soon. We are all ready to serve scrumptious food to them.”

Follow htcity for more updates.

top news
Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for government officials, Javadekar calls it biggest HRD reform
Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for government officials, Javadekar calls it biggest HRD reform
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
‘You should have come sooner’: HC refuses to stay ‘Gunjan Saxena’ streaming
‘You should have come sooner’: HC refuses to stay ‘Gunjan Saxena’ streaming
Nikki Haley says China took ‘naive’ US for a ride, calls India real friend
Nikki Haley says China took ‘naive’ US for a ride, calls India real friend
Suresh Raina reveals reason behind decision to pull out of IPL
Suresh Raina reveals reason behind decision to pull out of IPL
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In