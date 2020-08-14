Check out these 5 quirky ways to celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day with friends amid COVID-19

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 13:15 IST

Dressing up in nothing less than festive spirits, watching the tricolour flag go up and kiss the breeze, singing the national anthem with our friends, take part in competitions hailing the freedom fighters and immersing in a sense of pride are some activities that marked the Independence day celebrations annually in India. However, this year with COVID-19 pandemic raging outside and the social distancing protocols in place, the whole mood has been dampened as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day.

Keeping the safety of the public in mind, there will be no social gatherings and even the grand flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort will be observed with a limited number of people present. Since most of us anyway saw the ceremony on our television screens each year, this time we do miss going out with our friends and taking part in the colourful Independence Day celebrations at local levels.

Despite COVID-19 lockdown, we dug up some old school yet effective ways to still feel patriotic and indulge in Independence Day celebrations with family and friends together while safely nestled inside the security of our homes. Check out these 5 engaging and quirky ways to celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day with your fam jam and feel patriotic:

1. Tricolour binge

Instead of brooding in a corner, prepare tricoloured delicacies at home - be it a scrumptious tricolour pasta or simply cold drinks or juices with evident orange, white and green colour. Serve the same to your family members as you binge eat and watch the live broadcast of the flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort this August 15.

2. Antakshari on patriotic songs

We have to be socially but not emotionally distant and since it is a national holiday across the country, use your video calls for something fun for once before boring office Zoom calls take over. Gather your friends virtually, without the pain of formal dress up, snuggle in bed or couch and challenge each other in a game of antakshari on patriotic songs.

3. Theme party on social media

If there is one thing that the COVID-19 lockdown has taught us, it is how good the millennials are with trendy social media challenges so why should Independence Day be any different? Decide a theme, dress up in your best attire and paint social media tricolour with your selfies or family groupfies.

4. Paint harmony

The rising communal tensions in the country call for bridging the gaps and what better day to do it than on Independence Day. Put aside your political differences, reconnect with your old buddies from different communities if you have lost touch and relive the old memories by bonding over on-spot painting challenges. Draw and paint a bookmark, a T-shirt, a temporary tattoo on your sibling or partner’s hand and share the final artwork. The idea is not to be rated but to find an excuse to reconnect and be more accepting this Independence Day.

5. Movie night

Wrap up the day with a movie marathon virtually. Fortunately, no pandemic can come in between a movie night with your closed ones so make the most of it and look up some patriotic flicks like Rang De Basanti, Lagaan, Mother India, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border or others. Share the list with your family and friends, connect virtually and enjoy each other’s company for the night. It is a weekend anyway so no guilt follows the next morning.

We wish all our readers a very Happy 74th Independence Day! May we never give hatred a chance and may harmony forever keep us cocooned together.

