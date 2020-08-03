e-paper
Coronavirus ‘not on holiday’: Wearing of masks made compulsory in much of French city of Nice

People will have to wear masks outdoors in many of the major areas of the southern French city of Nice, Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Monday, including parts of the tourist spot of the Promenade des Anglais.

more-lifestyle Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:53 IST
Reuters | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Paris
Represenational Image
Represenational Image(Unsplash)
         

The measures for Nice coincide with similar new rules to make the wearing of masks compulsory outdoors in several major French cities, as France looks to fight against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex was in the northern French city of Lille on Monday, which also made the wearing of masks compulsory in much of Lille’s pedestrian areas and parks.

He urged France on Monday to remain as vigilant as possible against COVID-19, which has shown signs of a resurgence in the country, as the virus was “not on holiday”.

“We must not let our guard down,” Castex told reporters in Lille, where masks are now compulsory in many of the northern city’s pedestrian areas and parks.

“The virus is not on holiday, and neither are we,” he said, adding it was vital that France avoided another nationwide shutdown.

France has the world’s seventh-highest COVID-19 death toll, at just over 30,260 fatalities.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

