Daily Horoscope Alert: Forecast for July 10

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Health and financial condition remain satisfactory. Those in customer service can face some rowdy customers. You will find the family supportive and encouraging. A short journey may find you refreshed and rejuvenated. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring property. Appreciation for something successfully accomplished on the academic front is possible.

Love Focus: Waning interest in love life needs urgent resurrection, so get into the mood!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Be careful on the health front, as some ailment or the other can pester you. Unchecked expenses may get you worried, but you will be able to stabilise your financial front. Rivalry at work needs to be checked, as it can harm your interests. You will find the family supportive and helpful in dealing with any problems that may be facing you. A tiresome journey is likely for some. Family property is likely to be received as a gift by some. Don’t get disheartened by minor setbacks on the academic front, as you are poised to excel.

Love Focus: Things start to look bright on the romantic front.

Lucky Number : 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

A lifestyle change is possible for some, just to live healthily. Handsome returns can be expected from investments made previously. Don’t keep mum over difficulties faced at work, as they will only keep piling up. Much togetherness and bonhomie is foreseen on the family front. Harsh weather may prove a spoilsport for a trip. Profits are set to rise, as property starts giving better returns. Keeping your eyes and ears open in the midst of stiff competition on the academic front will be in your interest.

Love Focus: Romance enters your life unannounced and promises to make life interesting!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Efforts will be required to keep health on track. Crossing the budget threaten to get you into financial dire straits. It will be important to treat every issue on its merit to arrive at the right decision on the professional front. It is better to give in to meeting spouse’s demands on the home front, than continue pulling in opposite directions. Chance meeting with a childhood friend in a journey is possible. Acquiring property by way of inheritance is possible for some. You will come out with flying colours in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Trying times are predicted for a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

It is best to steer clear of the vicious circle of borrowing and lending, as it may cause unnecessary friction. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to come handy in achieving total fitness. Good planning on your part will help in avoiding obvious pitfalls in a project at work. Homemakers may take a break from their daily chores. A trip may not be as exciting as anticipated, but it will still be a nice change. Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house. Coming out with flying colours in an exam or a competition is quite possible.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to dominate your mind, but meeting lover today may be difficult.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour : Yellow

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Health remains satisfactory with own efforts. Handsome returns can be expected from investments made previously. Things may become a bit difficult on the professional front, but you will manage to handle them well. You can worry about your child or a family youngster without any apparent reason. A situation cropping up on the family front will need to be tackled with tact. A situation cropping up on the family front will need to be tackled with tact. Booking a house or apartment may not be possible in the absence of loan. An academic achievement is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Sweet surprises from the one you like may warm the cockles of your heart!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

You will strive to remain fit, despite minor health problems facing you. Financial stability is foreseen and will encourage you to turn your ideas into action. You will feel much more confident of undertaking a venture at work that you were afraid of earlier. A contentious issue may erupt at home and lead to a showdown with spouse. You may plan a leisure trip with your near and dear ones. Real estate agents can get hard pressed for offering discounts. It is best to seek clarification regarding whatever queries you have in your mind about issues on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Your focus on savings will keep expenditure within the budget. Complications arising on the workplace are likely to get resolved without putting you in any kind of problems. A child is likely to perform well. It is best to address all health issues, before they start causing problems. Plans may be afoot to organise an outing with friends or family. Property owned by you will begin to give good returns. A below par performance may rattle some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some new ideas implemented on the romantic front will prove unique and most timely.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Previous investments are likely to come in handy now. Don’t get disheartened by initial unsuccessful attempts to come back in shape, things will start picking up soon. Certain things implemented by you are likely to prove advantageous to the organisation. Your secretive nature may make parents or family elders suspicious, so be more open in whatever you do. Travelling together to someplace enjoyable is foreseen. Driving may prove strenuous, so take adequate breaks. You are likely to get the better of your competitors on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may discourage you from broaching a subject that is close to your heart.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Regular workout routine is likely to get blended with your lifestyle and keep you in great shape. Financially, you will be able to remain on a safe wicket, but don’t commit your money blindly for anyone. Marketing persons may find themselves lagging behind in reaching the given target. A guest is likely to brighten up the home front and keep you entertained. Some of you will get to travel overseas in connection with an assignment. Good returns from an existing property are likely. Some of you may make plans for painting the house.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but it is up to you to take the initiative!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Good health will motivate you to keep up your workout regimen. Financially, you will need to focus on conserving money. Your self-confidence and gift of the gab will keep you on the forefront on the professional front. You may need to catch the frequency of a family member, if you don’t want misunderstandings occurring on the social front. Those travelling on a long journey will need to make all preparation before starting off to prevent inconvenience. This is not the right day to deal in property. Efforts on the academic front are likely to draw the appreciation of higher ups.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Joining a group of health conscious individuals will help keep you trim and slim. Earning gets a boost for those working on commission basis. Someone’s advice will help restore your confidence in undertaking a responsibility on the professional front. Spouse may not be in talking terms with you for reasons that are very much apparent to you! A journey out of town may provide a much needed break. Wealth or property may come to some through inheritance. Preparing for a competition may not appear as difficult as it had previously seemed.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

First Published: Jul 10, 2019