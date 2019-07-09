Daily Horoscope Alert: Forecast for July 9



Here’s all you need to know about your horoscope for the day.



Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Health needs care in this changing season. Financial situation remains satisfactory. Some of you may need to hone your negotiating skills. A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life. Travelling bug is likely to bite some, but leave may become a problem. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front. Your style of working may need changes for improving academic performance.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

A change of scene will be good for health. Financial support will be required by those aiming for higher studies. A good break or a much coveted promotion is on the cards for those working for multinational companies. Family life will cruise along fine, but may need some excitement. Be adequately prepared before setting out on a journey. Finding a client for selling property may not be as easy as it seems. Someone’s support on the academic front will prove indispensable.

Love Focus: An impromptu outing with beloved will prove to be exciting.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. Some efforts will be required to become completely financially sound. Path that you have chosen on the professional front is likely to take you to greater heights. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. You will get the opportunity to go on a leisure trip with your near and dear ones. Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour. You may spoil your chances by not playing your cards well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Flaunting wealth may not be the best course of action in attracting love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

A changed routine will be good for overall health. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. A business trip holding much promise may turn out to be a damp squib. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. You may plan a vacation. Some of you may plan to buy property. Good performance on the academic front may open a number of new avenues for you.

Love Focus: Lover may seem disinterested in you; find out why.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. A financial issue can keep you mentally ill at ease. A strenuous job is best avoided by those not feeling up to it. Parents or a family elder may try to curtail your night outs. Accompanying someone on a shopping trip is indicated. Emotional attachment with an ancestral property may not let you sell it. Academic achievement comes your way as you leave no stone unturned to put in your best.

Love Focus: It is best to go with the mood of lover and keep your own desires on hold on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour : White

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Those feeling weak and listless of late may find their strength and energy returning. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to hold your own by judicious spending. Not being proactive on the professional front may impart a feeling to some that they have outlived their utility. You are likely to devote your energies to make home a happy place to be in. Driving down with friends to a fun place cannot be ruled out today. A new property acquired by you will start giving good monetary returns. Don’t let go of the efforts on the academic front, even if you know things like the back of your hand.

Love Focus: You will be able to free yourself from the inhibitions that were preventing you from expressing yourself on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Deteriorating health of someone close may cause worry. Having to spend money to uphold a family tradition may not seem palatable, but take it in your stride. Finally, you may find things improving both on the personal and professional fronts. A difference of opinion with spouse is possible and may prove upsetting. Someone may be interested in taking you out of town. Additions and alterations contemplated for the house may be given the green signal now. A laudable performance on the academic front is foreseen.

Love Focus: Getting jilted on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Some of you are likely to follow in the footsteps of your more health-conscious friends and benefit. Invest only if you are sure of the returns. Chance to display expertise will soon come to you on the professional front and you will manage to impress all. Nitpicking by parents or family elders is possible and make you see red. A pilgrimage may be planned by some. Construction work initiated by you threatens to stall, so give personal attention to it. Don’t peter out yet on the academic front as you have some more distance to go.

Love Focus: Love at first sight situation may occur and kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Good health is assured, as you get motivated to shake a leg. Those with money to invest may still be looking for some good options. Those in the creative field may get a chance of a lifetime. You may not have time for the family, as commitments can keep you tied up today. Don’t pass up a chance to accompany someone on a trip, if you want to enjoy yourself. Property not fetching the right price may worry some. Encouraging signs are likely to emerge, as you perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to create a situation, just to meet lover!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

If health is causing worry, don’t delay in getting yourself checked. Dreams of making it big on the financial front are likely to be realised sooner than expected. You may not be in mood for work today and are likely to while away your time on the professional front. Family will be supportive and prove a great help in whatever you are involved in. Some of you may set out on a vacation and enjoy yourself. Average returns from a property owned by you may not make you too happy. Some of you may find it difficult to keep up the tempo on the academic front and suffer the consequences.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to look up, as relationship grows stronger.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

You will need to remain consistent in your exercise routine, if fitness is your aim, irregularity will just not do. Some of you are likely to start earning well or experience a windfall. A family gathering can get you totally involved and prey on your time too. Accompanying your near and dear ones on a journey promises lots of fun. Some of you can get down to furnishing a newly acquired house. This go and verve is likely to take you places on the academic front.

Love Focus: Temporary absence of lover can make the romantic front looking bleak for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Maintaining daily routine will help you in keeping good health. Don’t tax your savings in buying something not so essential. This may make you lag behind in your current assignment. You will be able to achieve peace and tranquillity on the home front. An out of town journey may soon find you zooming on the highway! A property deal is likely to be negotiated and brought within your budget. You may feel you could have done better on the academic front.

Love Focus: A love-hate relationship that you are enduring can come to an end, only if you start calling a spade a spade and take your stand where you think you are right.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

BIRTHDAY

Tom Hanks: An American actor, popular for films such as Forrest Gump and You’ve Got Mail, turns 63 today.

TRIVIA

Normally, two or three generators would have been used for the shooting of films, but Devdas (2002) used 42. This caused a lot of panic for the marriages in Mumbai, since all the generators were used for the sets.



The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com.



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 18:04 IST