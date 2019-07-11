Diana Penty, the foodie: Paranthe Wali Gali in Old Delhi has the best paranthas ever

She wasn’t born in Delhi, so one might think that actor Diana Penty wouldn’t really know about a typical Dilli life. But, that’s not true! “In GK, there’s a famous chaat guy. My friend used to live in GK. So we used to go every evening down the road to have chaat,” says the actor whose relationship with the city .

“I’ve some college friends in Delhi, and just after college we three girls did a road trip and went from Delhi to Jaipur and Agra. I would live to do that again. I remember those dhabas off the highways… they serve the best paranthas in the world man! So, Delhi for me is all about the food. I love paranthas, I love butter chicken, and I love everything that I shouldn’t love,” says Diana leaving this interviewer wonder how she manages to stay fit! Share the thought with Diana and she bursts into laughter.

“When I come to Delhi, what’s on my mind is food. I’ve Parsi and Goan genes, which basically means foodie genes. I’m a full foodie, and have trouble keeping away from food.”

The pink in her cheeks shines bright after a touch-up for an appearance at a panel discussion in the Capital, by Young FICCI Ladies Organisation. And the mention of Dilli ka khana only adds to her glow. “When I come to Delhi, what’s on my mind is food. I’ve Parsi and Goan genes, which basically means foodie genes. I’m a full foodie, and have trouble keeping away from food. I’ve no willpower when it comes to staying away from food. It’s a problem. I love trying out new cuisines, and love sticking to the stuff that I genuinely like as well. I’ve been to the Paranthe Wali Gali in Old Delhi. It has the best paranthas ever!”

All the talk of food makes everyone around (including us) feel hungry, and Diana soon asks her team, what are we having for lunch? After much deliberation, it’s the biryani that makes the cut, and phone calls to order follow. Meanwhile, Diana thanks her genetics for being able to sustain her weakness for food. “Luckily I’m blessed with decent genes. But, that can change anytime. I know that it’s just not healthy to eat unhealthy. I do workout, and have gotten into quite a fixed routine of Pilates and strength training. And it’s not so much about the weight, but also about being healthy.

Your inside needs to be healthy. So, I’ve cut down on a lot of sugar because that’s another weakness of mine. Now, I don’t eat sweet, maybe once or twice a week. And I’m a tea person, I love the tea that’s like proper chai, but because I’m trying to stay away from sugar, I’ve moved to green tea. I try to do small things here and there. But, for most part I’m a foodie. And it’s very difficult for me to stay away from food,” she says.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 14:36 IST