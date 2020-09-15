Fresh, fragrant and fabulous

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 13:08 IST

In the pandemic, many have trimmed their beauty routine to only the most utilitarian of items that are handmade. One can see a fondness for #handmadeproducts just like old times. Freshly whipped face-packs, scrubs, handmade soaps and naturally extracted toners have become very popular.

“The purchase of handmade products has gone up during the pandemic. The pandemic taught many to be attached to their roots. We get queries from people who want to know about the natural ingredients we use and manufacturing process of these products,” says Surbhi Jaju of Rusticart. Anupama Malik from Vert says she has observed a shift in consumer preference in the last four months.

Malik explains that handmade products means products that are made by hand — there is little or no use of machinery. “These beauty salves are cut, packed, stirred, mixed, filled, decorated and labelled, all by hand,” she says.

Handmade products are of course natural and thus don’t damage your skin. They don’t have a long shelf life unlike chemical-based products. Some last for a few days, some two weeks to a month, while products such as soaps can last for 12 months.

“We don’t use preservatives or chemicals in our freshly whipped beauty products. They smell and feel fresh. We use natural extracts, plant butter, herbs, castor oil, coconut oil, essential oil and fresh kitchen ingredients that tone, moisturize, and heal your skin,” says Richa Agarwal, founder, Cleopatra who also has made-on-order, customised products to address various skin concerns.

Nat Habit is yet another brand that offers natural, freshly-made ubtans using ingredients such as gram flour, charoli, green gram, yoghurt and raw milk. The ubtans have to be utilised within two weeks.

These brands also orchestrate sustainability by trying to reduce the carbon footprint—relying on mostly locally sourced products that are organically grown