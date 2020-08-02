e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Friendship Day: Pandemic creates new bonds with neighbours

Friendship Day: Pandemic creates new bonds with neighbours

more-lifestyle Updated: Aug 02, 2020 10:39 IST
Kritika Sehgal
Kritika Sehgal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Celebrating friendship in neighbourhood during these times.
Celebrating friendship in neighbourhood during these times. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

At times you become friends in extraordinary circumstances with the most unexpected people . For many, the pandemic has led to new bonds of friendship being created. From chit-chatting and playing games from their balconies to providing essentials to the sick and needy while practising self isolation and social distancing , neigbours have become the new BFFs.

Prerna Malhotra, resident of Ashok Vihar, has all plans set to celebrate Friendship Day in a “socially distant” way.
“I started interacting with my neighbours over a game of Tambola and then we were playing everyday. We all used to come to our balconies and one person used to call out the numbers on mike. We created a WhatsApp group and it has become a routine for us now. Now some of us even do video calls and entertain ourselves. We cannot go out anywhere on Friendship Day but we plan to play antakshari, tambola, while enjoying food and drinks from our respective balconies,” she says.

The pandemic has led to people becoming more social with their neighbours. “I am a final year student and due to my busy schedule, I never got the time to connect with people around me.During this time, I got to know a lot of my neighbours and I could so easily bond with them. I made a new friend who lives next to my house and we started having conversations about academics and career paths, which is very comforting for me. Initially, the conversations used to be about the pandemic and increasing number of cases but gradually we started sharing thoughts about career goals and academics. I will make sure that we meet and exchange friendship band,” says, Harshiti Bharti, resident of Shastri Nagar.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ankita Singh , resident of Malviya Nagar, says, “ Due to my work schedule, I never had a chance to know many people in my building. After the lockdown was imposed, a WhatsApp group was created for interaction. Through that group, we used to also check on the elderly people and their needs. I happened to connect personally with a few elderly people in my society and it felt really good. Singing old songs together and participating in various group games led to the creation of new friendships during this time.”

top news
India, China to hold commander-level talks today, disengagement in finger area key focus
India, China to hold commander-level talks today, disengagement in finger area key focus
Chinese firms, mobile apps blocked, India could next target university tie-ups
Chinese firms, mobile apps blocked, India could next target university tie-ups
Uttar Pradesh’s Kamla Rani, minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, dies of Covid-19
Uttar Pradesh’s Kamla Rani, minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, dies of Covid-19
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.75 million; recoveries go beyond 1.14 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.75 million; recoveries go beyond 1.14 million
Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa pics
Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa pics
Come forward, Bihar top cop tells Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh probe
Come forward, Bihar top cop tells Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh probe
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In