From Abhijit Banerjee to Rabindranath Tagore, complete list of Indian, Indian-origin Nobel laureates

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 14:44 IST

Abhijit Banerjee is the latest Indian to win the Nobel Prize. The Indian-American economist was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer in Stockholm on Tuesday.

The trio received the award for their “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.” Banerjee is married to Duflo. Banerjee’s win has made India proud but this is not the first time that an Indian or Indian-origin person has won the Nobel Prize. India’s connection to the Nobel Prize goes back across centuries.

In fact, the first Nobel Prize ever won by an Indian was in 1913, 12 years after the prize made its debut. As many as 10 Indians have won the Nobel Prize so far.

Here’s a list of all the Indian and Indian-origin Nobel laureates:

Rabindranath Tagore

Poet and writer Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to get a Nobel Prize in 1913 in literature. He was awarded the prize for “his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, a part of the literature of the West”.

CV Raman

India received its first Nobel Prize in physics in 1930, when scientist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was awarded “for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him”. This phenomenon is now known as Raman Effect.

Har Gobind Khorana

The third Indian to make it to the list of Nobel laureates is Har Gobind Khorana. He shared his 1968 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine with Robert W Holley and Marshall W Nirenberg. The trio was honoured “for their interpretation of the genetic code and its function in protein synthesis”.

Mother Teresa

Spending her life in the service of poor and needy, Mother Teresa won the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize. She was a Roman Catholic nun who was born in Albania. She founded the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata and worked all her life for the poor. She became an Indian citizen as well. She received the prize for her “work in bringing help to suffering humanity”.

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

Another Indian physicist to receive the Nobel Prize is Subramanyan Chandrasekhar. He was awarded the 1983 Nobel Prize in Physics, which he shared with physicist William Alfred Fowler. He was awarded “for theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the stars”.

Amartya Sen

Before Abhijit Banerjee, another economist with Indian ties made it to the list of Nobel Prize winners. Amartya Sen was the winner of the 1998 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences. He was rewarded “for his contributions to welfare economics”.

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul

VS Naipaul was an Indian-origin author who won the 2001 Nobel Prize in Literature. Naipaul was born in Trinidad, and later took UK citizenship after moving to the country for his higher studies. He was awarded the Nobel Prize “for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel people to see the presence of suppressed histories”.

Venkatraman Ramakrishnan

India’s first Nobel Prize in the field of chemistry was won by Venkatraman Ramakrishnan. He received the 2009 Nobel Prize “for studies of the structure and function of the ribosome”. He shared the award with Thomas A Steitz and Ada E Yonath.

Kailash Satyarthi

After working for years for the welfare of children, Kailash Satyarthi, along with Malala Yousafzai, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. He received the honour “for the struggle against the suppression of children and young people, and for the right of all children to education.”

Abhijit Banerjee

The latest one to join the list is Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee. Interestingly, he is also the sixth Nobel laureate with a Bengal connection.

