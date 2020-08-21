Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Best wishes, images to share with your loved ones

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:02 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. This year, Bappa’s birth will be celebrated on August 22. Usually, every year, devotees bring an idol of Lord Ganesha into their homes (or a common one is made for an area, society, community) as their guest and worship it for a span of ten days. However, this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic, most celebrations have been moved online and some have been cut short to one and a half days on account of this. However, our desire to keep ourselves safe should not come in the way of celebrations and joyfulness, and while we may stay at home and maintain social distancing, we can always wish our beloved ones from a safe distance and bring a smile to their face. Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes and images to share on Facebook and Whatsapp with your loved ones:

May Lord Ganesha shower his auspicious blessing upon you and your loved ones. A very happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!

May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles from your path and shower you with blessings and bounties. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

A new sunrise, a new start. oh Lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesh, Spread the message of honesty, and love through this world. Today was the day Lord Ganesh came to earth and destroyed evil with love. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi to you and your family!

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions and fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite life is long as his mouse and moments as sweet as his laddus. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Destroy your sorrows; Enhance your happiness; And create goodness all around you this Ganesh Chaturthi. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter