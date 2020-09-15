Here’s to new-age Birthday parties

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 13:50 IST

Key demographic milestones of your child are most important and as the child grows a must-do is a birthday party. However due to the present circumstances of the COVID19, many parents refrained from hosting a party. But just as you can corral your children around a computer to attend virtual school, it is possible to create a video birthday party that is both interactive and fun in today’s time. Specialised virtual event planners start by knowing your child and what he/she likes, accordingly they plan invites, gifting options and games to play with friends. “So we first send out DIY kits to children which includes chocolate and an activity kit - DIY customised magnets which a child will make during the call. These kits are sent with invites and also act as return gifts. We curate games that the kids can play over the video so that they are engaged and the birthday girl/boy feels elated,” says event planner Priyanka Batra.

The time duration for these calls is short and precise. Gifts to the birthday girl/boy are sent through couriers. “I had a birthday party for my 10-year-old girl and it went off really well. They played guessing games and made a jewellery piece - the pieces were sent with the invite and they had to assemble it together - which made them feel accomplished,” says Swati Sharma.

Many also opt for theme virtual parties, “We got many requests from parents regarding birthday parties, they want the child to have a cheerful birthday and not be saddened by gloomy times like these. As they are restricted from going out a creative outlet like this really helps.Every child has to dress up according to the theme which could be princess or a simple colour that is available in every wardrobe. We curated a themed stationery box, personalised for each kid attending the zoom birthday party. This was for an age group of 10-12 year old girls who love the pink vibe. So taking inspiration from Chanel, we created a box with personalised note cards and thank you tags! They were hand delivered to each of the attendee’s place during the party so they felt like they were a part of the celebration by all means, after all, kids love gifts,”says entrepreneur Ruchita Bansal.