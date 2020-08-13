Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 13, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Aug 13, 2020

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone is likely to take you for a ride in money matters, so consult others before committing your money. Family life runs smoothly, but makes it exciting to avoid boredom from setting in. Ensure food and drinks are partaken in hygienic surroundings. It seems that good earning opportunities will be few and far between, but things are likely to improve. Those participating in extra-curricular activities on the academic front will create a name for themselves. Those planning a journey by road should prefer daylight hours for travelling. An opportunity of a lifetime may come to you for purchasing a prime piece of land.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win over an opposite number may not initially succeed, but perseverance will pay!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6,8,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Spouse will be sharing and caring, and will provide full support to your ideas. Frustrations bottled within may manifest themselves as health problems, so take up meditation or yoga to de-stress. Getting together to go someplace exotic is on the cards for some. Returns from an ancestral property promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Those appearing in an exam or competition on the academic front should keep subtle expectations. Those in government establishment may have to put more efforts to get a job done. You will manage to bring down the price of an expensive item through hard bargaining.

Love Focus: An opportunity to get close to an office colleague may materialise, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 21,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Do a bit of financial planning, before you start thinking on the lines of investment. Adopting healthy alternatives will put you firmly on the course to perfect fitness. Your visit to a distant place proves fruitful, as you manage to achieve your aim. Turning an ancestral property into builder floors may be contemplated by some. Performance of those pursuing higher studies may leave much to be desired, but they will be able to cope up. Those in the teaching profession are likely to derive immense satisfaction in pursuing their passion. It is best not to digress from your aim of achieving your goal, as you may earn the wrath of your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Partner will be all lovey-dovey today, so expect something special in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2,6,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will get a chance to let your hair down and enjoy the day with family and friends. You are likely to enjoy immense fulfillment and mental peace at this juncture. Those travelling are likely to bump into a distant relative or friend to make the day exciting. Investing in property is indicated for some, which may prove a financial boon at a later date. Some extra time may need to be devoted on the academic front, but it will be in your interest. A key person of your organisation threatens to leave, but don’t allow this to happen. Assess the marketability of what you buy in bulk beforehand to prevent losses.

Love Focus: The one you are trying to get romantically linked with may not show much interest now, but persistence will pay.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: F

Friendly Numbers: 3,9,17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): It is best to ignore the sugary sweet words of an acquaintance and take his or her bait. Desire for fitness and a good pair of shoes will find you on the jogging track! A comfortable journey is indicated for those undertaking one today. Securing a loan will help you in realising the dream of owning a property. There is a bright chance of performing beyond your expectations on the academic front. Avoid being too blunt with your thoughts at the workplace, as things can turn out unfavourable for you. You are likely to increase your earning potential by tapping some untapped sources.

Love Focus: Check your unusually high interest in the opposite gender, as it may interfere with your routine!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5,12,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Including healthy items in your diet plan would be a good idea to avoid lifestyle diseases. Those seeking fun will have to motivate friends for a fun trip. Purchasing your dream house may still remain beyond your reach despite the downturn. You will be able to maintain your performance on the academic front at the highest level. A helping hand will be available at work when you most need it. Don’t trust casual acquaintances, where investments are concerned. Newlyweds may plan to invest in a new accommodation.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can expect the Cupid’s arrow to brighten up their lives.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7,9,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A family get-together or an outing with family is on the cards, but you may get engaged at workplace and miss it. A change in routine is likely to get positive results on the health front. Choosing the right mode of travel is likely to make the journey comfortable. Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. Good performance is indicated on the academic front and will help to restore your confidence. A job opening that you had been aiming for is likely to come your way through networking. Chances of getting good returns from a previous investment look bright.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover can only be possible after office hours.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 1,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A healthy way of life entails many sacrifices, but the fruits are always sweet! You may not be able to achieve your objective for which you undertook a long journey. Real estate agents can expect a good commission from a deal. Someone you are banking on may feel reluctant to put in a good word for you on the academic front. You may find a deadline difficult to meet in a project, but don’t give up the ship yet! Cheque or cash for an outstanding amount may be received soon. Visiting an ailing family elder will provide an excellent chance of meeting relatives.

Love Focus: Joining partner in another location is indicated and nearness will provide a sense of fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Tan

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 10,15,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Health foods help to some extent, but regular home fare remains essential. An exclusive vacation with lover is likely, so plan to go to the best destination. Those in two minds about developing a property will need to make the correct decision. Whatever knowledge you have gained on the academic front will be put to good use today. Those associated with the sea may get some new opportunities on the professional front. A piece of real estate appears too lucrative to be passed over. Some adjustments may be needed for a harmonious coexistence, especially for the newlyweds.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, partner may seem aloof and unresponsive, so do something to bring cheer to him or her.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 15,18,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Remaining active is the key to ward off ill health, so enroll in some exercise routine. Family may accompany you to a travel destination, as you combine business with pleasure. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. Stars are favourable enough for you to ace a competition or excel in academics. Good job prospects are foreseen for those seeking employment in IT industry. A loan taken from someone is likely to remove much of your problems. A little push is all that is needed to get a youngster on the right track.

Love Focus: Your desire for an outing with lover may not be fulfilled as you get embroiled in some pressing matters.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3,15,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Today, conscious effort may be required by some to overcome lethargy. Those forced to travel frequently will do everything to make the journey comfortable. Those buying or selling property must keep in touch with the real estate scene to avoid burning fingers. Your hard work and efforts will find you coming out with flying colours on the academic front. Inadequate returns in the present job may force some to quit and look towards greener pastures. Conserving money by safe investments is important, so don’t attempt any risky financial venture. You will need to be realistic in meeting the demands of a family youngster.

Love Focus: Those secretly in love should keep their affair under wraps to prevent tongues from wagging.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Leading a disciplined life has its benefits, so structure your time and regulate your diet. Family will be supportive, especially for those following a hectic schedule. There is a good deal waiting for you on the property front. Some of you may be slow on the uptake on the academic front and can lag behind. Adopting a comfortable routine is likely to up your productivity on the professional front. You may need to recover what you have spent to even out things. Planning something special for the family will get them in cheerful mood.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, an opposite number may hold your interest, but it will take efforts to make it blossom into something meaningful.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

