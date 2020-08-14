Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 14, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Fitness classes alone will not be of much use, focus on dietary control too. Doing your own thing at home without interruptions seems difficult today, so plan an alternative venue. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. Taking possession of a property is on the cards. Setting the pace on the academic front will be a step in the right direction. Financially, you get lucky today, as money comes to you from an unexpected source. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in on the professional front.

Love Focus: A budding romance may prove all-consuming for some.

Lucky Colour: white

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A happy mix of diet and exercise is the need of the hour. A complaining family member may need to be handled tactfully, so give a sympathetic ear. Travelling today can be tiring and boring, so undertake the journey only if you have to. Something that needs to be done in a property related matter will be accomplished. This is the right time for investing in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. Special treatment is likely to be accorded to some at work, due to your professional skills.

Love Focus: There are encouraging signs on the romantic front as the one you secretly love begins to feel attracted to you.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8,22,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Family life runs along smoothly, only if you don’t interfere with it! This is a good day to organise a trip with family. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front. Lending a helping hand to someone will be appreciated. Those playing the stocks may get it right the first time. Those hoping for promotion may find the competition tough. A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty.

Love Focus: There is an outside chance of meeting your ex-flame and renew relationship.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 6,8,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your financial situation is likely to improve. A changed attitude on the professional front will help you succeed, so think about it. Your health consciousness will pay rich dividends on the health front. You may have to bend before parents’ will to attend a family event today. Volunteering for a sightseeing trip will enable you in enjoying the beauty of nature. Time is favourable as your real estate investments start giving handsome returns. Something you desire on the academic front will be yours. You will find someone’s concern for your welfare most touching.

Love Focus: Love life will be most satisfactory as you reach a new level of understanding with partner.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5,7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A journey with friends or family is foreseen and will prove most enjoyable. An out of town trip with family is indicated and will prove most enjoyable. Some positive developments on the property front are foreseen. Fluctuating income may prove mentally stressful for some. A marked improvement is foreseen on both personal and professional fronts. Continue what you are doing to keep fit. Your academic endeavours will help realise your dreams. This will be an immense source of satisfaction and fulfillment.

Love Focus: Good understanding on the romantic front will help bring you two close.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Health freaks are likely to go all out for increasing their strength and stamina. Keeping the elders on your right side will be important in a family situation. Journey by sea or air will adequately quench your wanderlust. Property or wealth may be inherited by some. You may get the chance to avail an opportunity to add to your academic qualifications. Some of you are likely to add to your skills. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning and stabilise the financial front. Innovating something new to smoothen the working is likely to be appreciated.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3,8,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Health of a family member may require close monitoring. An interesting companion is likely to make a long journey pleasurable. Shifting to a new location is indicated. Excelling in academics is a foregone conclusion and will add to your prestige. You are likely to become ultra efficient and get down to bettering your environment. Money invested in a lucrative scheme may start giving good returns. Praise is in store for those thinking out of the box on the professional front. A change of scene may be required for improving health.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to flood your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. Driving down to the countryside for leisure is possible. It is a good day to buy a vehicle or a major item. Getting your choice on the academic front will not be too difficult. Nostalgic memories of years gone by will keep some pleasantly engaged. Excellent returns from investments may motivate you to think big. Stars seem favourable today, so expect everything to go smoothly, both on personal and professional fronts. Home remedy will come in handy for those with health problems.

Love Focus: Taking lover for a drive will give an opportunity for a heart-to-heart talk.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your desire for good health will motivate you to shake a leg. A family gathering is likely to prove most enjoyable. You can team up with your buddy and go for an exciting outing. A prime property is likely to be yours soon. Accolades are in store for you on the academic front, thanks to your hard work and non-compromising attitude. You are likely to resolve to do good to one and all. A venture is likely to turn profitable for businesspersons. Your ideas and suggestions are likely to be implemented at work and add to your professional reputation.

Love Focus: Fun loving that you are, you will be set to enjoy your romantic life!

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4,15,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you can travel abroad for further studies or to add to your skills. Those dealing in property may get a deal of a lifetime. A break you had been waiting for on the academic front may soon materialise. Meditation will help in countering mental tensions. Some hope is foreseen for those seeking return of a loaned amount. Having fun at work with boss gone is possible for some today! A new health routine can be adopted. Enjoying a family get together is possible.

Love Focus: A new understanding with spouse will make for smooth sailing in the marital love boat.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3,7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A picturesque locale can tempt some to set out on a vacation. Solid returns may be expected in a real estate deal. Academically, you will be way ahead of the competition. You will be able to buy an item you had been saving for. A project left halfway by someone else may come on your shoulders, but your efforts will be acknowledged. This is the right time to start an exercise regimen to come back in shape. Spending time with some distant relations is foreseen and will be refreshing.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits those in love and is likely to delight them.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 4,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you may get serious about coming back in shape. Much fun is in store on the family front. This is a good time for visiting a friend or relative you have not met in years. Some new installation or house renovation may keep homemakers busy. Difficulties being faced on the academic front are set to disappear, as you manage to find help. You only need to wait and your chance of achieving something big will come. Recovering a loaned amount can pose difficulties, but you will be able to recover it eventually. Climbing the corporate ladder may become important for some.

Love Focus: Falling in love is foretold for those looking for a soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6,9,17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

