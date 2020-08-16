Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 16, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to take on more than you can handle on the professional front and become hard pressed for time. Extra workload will be tackled by you in no time on the professional or academic front. You are likely to grow financially stronger. Healthy food is what you desire, but junk food is what will tempt you, so try and eat right! Your request may not be met in to on the family front, so accept whatever is offered. Don’t let up on the chance to travel with someone you find interesting, as the journey promises to be most enjoyable. Pace of work on a property under construction is likely to pick up.

Love Focus: Those in love are set to enjoy the day with partner.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2,3,5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those suffering from some ailment may find the condition improving. Someone close may make efforts to meet you and may even organise a family gathering. Cater for the weather, if undertaking a long journey. Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house. Students aiming for a particular institute are likely to realise their dreams. Those who have applied for a home loan will be able to complete the paper work and get it released. This is the day you are likely to take total charge of situations on both personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Office romance can prove most distracting for some.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7,8,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will need to cater to someone on the family front. You may be better off travelling, as things do not appear too rosy on both personal and professional fronts. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found by those searching for one. Clearing a tough competition is possible for some students. Don’t expect instant results, as whatever you have invested in will take time to mature. Your networking skills can come in handy in raising capital for a project, so go for it. Laziness may threaten to break your exercise regime, if you don’t do something about it.

Love Focus: A compatible ideology and mind set will help you achieve a good understanding with lover.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1,11,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Keeping your diet under control and remaining active will be the key to your good health. You may visit a family member living out of town or overseas, so expect the family reunion to prove most memorable. Remain assertive so as not to be taken for a ride. Money comes to you from different sources and will add to your financial security. An important project will be seen to completion through your untiring efforts on the professional front. House owners will manage to find suitable tenants for renting out the premises. Those looking for career options are likely to take up a suitable line.

Love Focus: You will be able to impress someone from the opposite gender, paving the way for love to blossom!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 10,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may feel that people are working against your interests in the family, but this is not the case, so cheer up! A treat, coupled with an enjoyable outing, is likely to make your day. A beat up is in the offing as you receive an invitation for a do. An outstanding payment given up as lost may be received. Things turn favourable as you go all out on the professional front. You can say goodbye to a health problem bugging you for long. Raising a loan for buying property may have its share of hassles. Change of option is indicated on the academic front for some.

Love Focus: You will be upbeat about a positive development on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family dispute is likely to get settled amicably. Commuting problems faced some office-goers will be overcome. Treating someone to a meal or a movie will be the best course to clinch a deal. You will need to stretch your money, if you don’t want to go into red. Steady income is assured for those working on a commission. A change of scene will be good for health. Some of you may manage to bag a suitable accommodation that fits your pocket. You may undergo some anxiety in completing an assignment on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will be able to overcome lover’s moodiness.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Although you may not show it, you will support someone’s efforts from your heart on the family front. It will be wise to restrain yourself from spending on things that catch your fancy. You services are likely to be utilised on the professional front, just because of your special expertise. Those trying desperately to come back in shape will succeed. Don’t take any risks on the road, especially while driving. Facelift and painting of house may be planned, but keep the budget in mind. This is the time to contemplate on a future course of action on the academic front.

Love Focus: Surprise your partner with a gift, if you want to woo him or her.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6,12,27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front, as you become more tolerant of things happening around you. You can very well become a part of a trip organised by someone close. Don’t indulge too much in playing the stocks as luck may not favour you long. Cancellation of a posting or transfer cannot be ruled out for those in uniform. Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. A draw of lots can get you an apartment or a plot. Your showing on the academic front is likely to be above par. Your apprehension about something or someone can be laid to rest as they are unfounded.

Love Focus: A long-term friendship can turn into romance.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 1,5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Pisces

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may not succeed in finding your perfect match to tie the knot. Take a disagreement on the family front in your stride, instead of becoming intense. Avoid fatigue in a long drive. You will succeed in getting someone’s support at work in tackling something difficult. Those not feeling on the top of the world health-wise should remain indoors. You will be satisfied by your level of preparation on the academic front. Time is not ripe for asking a favour from someone. You are likely to come into big money as stars shine on the financial front.

Love Focus: Asking lover out on a date or being asked out on a date is possible, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: Q

Friendly Numbers: 6,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Any kind of excess can have an adverse effect on health, so be judicious in what you eat. Family members are likely to extend all the help to you. Plan for a short vacation with friends may be put into action. Your prestige on the social front is set to rise. Overspending is possible, so keep a check on expenditure. It will be important to keep a watchful eye on business partner or rival, just to be on the safe side. Taking career advice from those who have been there, done that will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: You may have to cater to the moods of lover today.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Capricron

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those overweight may lose the battle of the bulge, if not careful. Some not interested in a trip can spoil your fun. Those trying to buy property must do their homework thoroughly, as they risk getting duped. You may need extra time to complete an important project or assignment on the academic front. Your absence may be noted and you can be made answerable for it. You will feel much more secure financially than before. A productive day at the workplace is foreseen. Someone on the family front may need a lot of convincing.

Love Focus: A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 9,18,27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Household chores may mount, so set aside some time for them. Keep the option to travel open ended, as changes are visualised. You may need someone’s directions to take the right course of action in a legal matter. Some more efforts will be required on the academic front to improve performance. A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Government quarter may be allotted to those waiting for it. Setting personal example may not be enough for subordinates to follow through at work. Your peers will have high expectations from you, so don’t let them down.

Love Focus: Those in love will need to contemplate on their future course of action.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 4,13,24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

