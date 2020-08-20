Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 20, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 06:24 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Buying a luxury item may have to be put on hold. Advice to someone at work will need to be acted upon to be effective, so ensure that. You can expect your physical condition to improve. A grouchy family member is likely to turn over a new leaf. Good physical fitness will allow you to enjoy an adventurous outing. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. You will need to take things more seriously on the academic front. You may lack interest in whatever you are currently into.

Love Focus: A gift is likely to be received from a secret admirer.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will need to invest capital in a venture till it starts giving returns. Your desire for best of both the worlds – work and family – will be fulfilled. Family front will become the most happening place soon, as some of you go about organising a do at your place. Special efforts will be required by some to get back in shape. Those spiritually inclined can plan a pilgrimage. Your plans to acquire an asset may need to be reviewed. You will manage to get rid of a feeling of inadequacy to bounce back with confidence on the academic front.

Love Focus: Be a bit more understanding in a relationship, if you want it to remain turbulence-free.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will be better off saving for the rainy day, than spending on those who don’t reciprocate. Someone is likely to come and brighten up your day at work. Keeping fit becomes your prime concern. Those forced to live away can find it difficult to join the family. Upkeep and maintenance of house may be topmost on your mind. Go into the details of whatever you do, as superficial knowledge just won’t suffice on the academic front. It is best to steer clear of gossipmongers as you may get involved in something unfavourable.

Love Focus: Lover can take an exception to your one-track mind!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Financial boom can find your coffers brimming. You are likely to win accolades by completing a project to the satisfaction of all on the professional front. Joining a health club is your answer to remaining fit. Family will be supporting and do much to keep you in a buoyant mood. Good price for a property can be expected. An exciting drive out of town is on the cards for some. You may shift into a house that meets your pocket. Enjoying extra time on your hands on the academic front may not be possible today. You can feel a bit off mood today.

Love Focus: Some of you may need to draw the line on the romantic front before taking the next step.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Financial worries are certain to be laid to rest as you remain tight-fisted. Your reputation on the work front is set to rise, as you manage people well. Positive indications are foreseen for those ailing. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. There is a likelihood of setting up a new home. Planning for the future assumes importance for students on the academic front at this juncture. Annoying someone you dislike is not the answer to getting even.

Love Focus: Thoughts of lover will not let you remain in peace until you meet him or her.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Innovative ideas at work are likely to win the day for you. Good advice will work wonders for a family member. Financial situation will improve for some. Your physical fitness is likely to be tested in a sporting event. Shifting to a new location on posting is indicated for some. On the academic front, a new project may interest you, but prove a bit tedious. Shake your own finger instead of banking on someone you have high expectations from.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can bring a song to your lips!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Financially, you may find your condition improving. Profits increase for those pursuing a business venture. Bringing in a change in lifestyle will do your health oodles of good. Your efforts will ensure that harmony and peace prevails on the domestic front. This is an excellent day for undertaking a long journey. Giving out property on rent may have its share of hassles. Your academic performance is set to improve. Shopping can give you a high and help unwind.

Love Focus: You will be able to win the love of the one you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Luck favours you on the monetary front today. Don’t worry, your performance on the professional front will be reviewed in a favourable light. Those putting on weight will need to change their diet and lifestyle. Harmony will not come on the domestic front without efforts. Travelling to a distant location will be fun, especially if it is with lover! The day is auspicious to buy gold or jewellery. It will be important to see where your interest lies as you find yourself between the devil and the deep blue sea.

Love Focus: You will find your relationship perking up on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Be careful of your money as you can be tempted to spend it on frivolous pursuits. You may get frustrated by someone in authority dictating terms on the professional front, so exercise restraint. A new diet regime will become necessary for some. You can feel apprehensive about a future issue or activity on the domestic front. Those travelling should be careful on the road. Shifting to a new house is on the cards for some. A project may keep some busy on the academic front. Someone who adores you can come especially to meet you.

Love Focus: Someone you feel attracted to can make the first move.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You can earn the wrath of partner by pointing out something you don’t like about him or her. Ideas implemented on the professional front may literally turn into gold, so expect to add substantially to your wealth! Becoming health conscious will benefit you immensely. It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter. A much anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Property given on rent is likely to fetch handsome returns. Clarity of mind will be of utmost importance on the academic front, as it can affect your performance.

Love Focus: You will find the courage to convey something to lover that you had been reluctant to in the past.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Paying off creditors becomes easy now, as your earning is set to get a boost. Your reputation gets a boost at work through good networking. This is the time to take up a fitness programme. A distant relation you are fond of is likely to visit you soon. A business trip is likely to bring new deals, but keep your cards close to your chest. Buying property may be on your mind and you may get one at bargain price. Remaining methodical on the academic front is likely to ease your problems and help you catch up with the lead pack.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to pop the question, so tying the knot is a possibility for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Use tact in asking for leave on the professional front, as you risk being branded as ‘frequent-leave-taker’. A sibling or friend is likely to tattle on you, putting you in a fix. Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. Go into the details of whatever you do on the academic front to keep mistakes out. Common interest can get you together with like-minded friends. Domestic front can experience turbulence as a family elder in not in the best of moods.

Love Focus: There is someone waiting for you with open arms, so expect the day to be romantically fulfilling!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

