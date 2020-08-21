Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 21, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Getting rushed up to meet a deadline is possible for some on the professional front. Homemakers should avoid making frivolous purchases for things they do not need. Think through the pros and cons before putting your money into investments that appear lucrative. Maintaining an active life will do your health a whale of a good. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. Ancestral property may require your attention. Excelling in a favourite subject is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Remaining aware of the developments on the work front will be to your advantage. A domestic issue hanging fire for long will need to be addressed now or it may create problems later. Don’t be too trusting of a friend or associate where money is concerned. Self-discipline will help you in remaining fit and energetic. Bottlenecks resulting in traffic jams will be difficult to avoid by those undertaking a journey today. A property matter may not get resolved due to delay in paperwork. Some help may be forthcoming for those finding things a bit tough on the academic front.

Love Focus: Simply being around the one you love will keep you in a happy mood!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You can be kept waiting for something that you urgently require at work, but this will not hinder your output. On the domestic front, a feeling of optimism is likely to keep you in a buoyant mood the whole day. You manage to regain financial stability despite overstepping the budget. Strict dietary control will be the key to your good health. You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or plot. You will get due recognition for your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can get romantically involved with someone you have only passing acquaintance with.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Unavoidable circumstances may compel you to postpone an important meeting on the professional front. Perfect understanding will help you in gauging the moods of spouse and preempt showdowns! Good monetary situation will help you buy what you had always desired. Efforts will be required to keep health on track. It is best not to undertake a journey with people you are not comfortable with. Things start looking up for builders and real estate agents. Positive signals on the academic front are likely to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: You get the chance you had been waiting for on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Although your work schedule looks tight, you will be able to squeeze in a vacation. Giving quality time to spouse and enjoying uninterrupted togetherness is indicated. Spending on friends will get you the recognition you seek, but don’t overdo it. You may opt to reject unhealthy options and focus on your health. Keeping your nose to the grindstone on the academic front is important at this juncture.

Love Focus: Chances of hitting a bad patch in relationship cannot be ruled out for some young couples.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may find yourself at professional crossroads, so don’t get confused and go where your heart dictates. You are likely to go with the wishes of a family youngster in choosing a vacation destination. You earn well and will also manage to open more avenues of earning. You may concentrate on becoming fitter than you already are by joining a gym or taking up an exercise regimen. Adequate preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. Positive signs emerge for those trying to acquire property. You may have to remain in touch with someone important on the academic front for a favour.

Love Focus: Love bug may bite some as their discerning eye settles on someone who seems just perfect!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will be efficient in your work on the professional front, but your heart may not be there in it. Youngsters may organise a do at home and make the domestic front lively. Money comes in steady stream and will not pose any problems. Those not in the best of health will find distinct improvement in their condition. Speed and comfort is foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. A decision on the property front will be in your favour. You will be satisfied with your performance in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: It will be a good idea to adopt the saying ‘make hay while the sun shines’ on the romantic front, as you are sure to reap rich dividends!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Recognition of your good work on the professional front may take the form of an award or a monetary incentive. Showing affections more than necessary towards someone may rock your marital boat! You may look for good investment options as money comes to you. Whatever you are doing for keeping fit may not be adequate, so add a workout routine. Those planning to drive down for a vacation should cater to minor details. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring property by managing to raise a home loan. Academically, some of you will be able to remain with the leaders of your batch.

Love Focus: Some of you may find their love interest in the office arena.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may find yourself juggling many tasks at one time on the professional front today. Chances of having a showdown with parents or a family elder cannot be ruled out. Value of something that you had invested in is likely to depreciate. Laziness can have adverse effect on your health, so don’t give up on workouts. Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned. It will be in your interest to take legal advice on a property issue before taking any action. Things may not be clear on the academic front initially, but will become so later.

Love Focus: Lover may have some great ideas which you will experience during the course of the day today.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Keep a tab on what all transpires at office today, as it can come handy at a later date. A child or family youngster may make you proud by his or her achievements. You are likely to make up all your losses incurred in the recent past. An encouraging development can be expected on the health front for those suffering for long. Going on a vacation with family will prove immensely exciting. Addition or alteration to existing property is foreseen and will go without a hitch. A conscious effort may be required to bring back your focus on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will need to be more discerning and seek compatibility first.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Office politics need to be avoided, as there is every chance of your getting embroiled in something unpalatable at work. Spouse and family will be most caring and do much to make you comfortable. Assisting someone financially now will give good returns in the future. A persistent health problem disappears, as you take long strides towards achieving perfect fitness. Construction of a house or apartment is set to get completed soon, despite delays. A change of strategy on the academic front may not be a good idea at this juncture.

Love Focus: Lover responds positively to your romantic aspirations, so brace yourself for an electrifying evening.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Excellent team work will help in submitting a project or assignment much before the deadline. Positivity pervading on the home front will help you in banishing negative feelings. This is not the time to invest, even though things look bright on the financial front. Discontinuing workouts is a possibility and can adversely affect your fitness on the health front. Dream of driving a big car is likely to be fulfilled for some. Chance to acquire a prime piece of property may materialise for some. Inadequate preparation may make you nervous on the academic front, but little you can do about it.

Love Focus: Lover may be waiting for you to take the initiative on the romantic front, so don’t disappoint!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

