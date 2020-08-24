Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 24, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 06:24 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Be careful about sharing your work secrets in the office arena. Those worrying over repaying a loan can rest easy, as money comes your way. Showing concern for a family elder will win you the brownie points you so desperately want. Stars don’t appear favourable on the travel front. Development on the property front is much indicated. You are likely to make a good job of something that needs to be submitted on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may make the day special for you by doing something you enjoy the most.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A current task may entail a lot of hard work, so plan to delegate it to others. Some of you are likely to fund or sponsor an event and get good returns. You always manage to overspend, because you want the best. Getting something done at home may require money, so see the priority before going ahead. Your weekend plans for an outing will be most welcomed by the family. This is an excellent time to develop or own property. Your confidence in yourself and qualifications will win the day for you.

Love Focus: It may be a case of once bitten twice shy for those feeling reluctant to romance.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Impressing higher ups at work is likely to prove a big career boost. Repayment of loan will pose no problem as you manage your finances well. You will be able to realise the full payment for something you have purchased for a senior at work. Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front. Going on a short vacation with partner is on the cards for some. Those with less qualification will be able to make it up with their gift of the gab.

Love Focus: You will need to be bold enough to bring your romance out in the open

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may find yourself giving finishing touches to a project or assignment on the professional front. Those looking for a loan will face little problem as far as paperwork is concerned. A surprise visit from someone is likely to lift up the spirits. Those planning for a pilgrimage should find out the auspicious dates before setting out. An excellent day for matters related to property. You may find yourself in a favourable position on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may go out of your way to cater to the desires of spouse or lover.

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Good man management will help you in completing a project or assignment in time. Previous investments will help you tide over the financial downturn. You may be in the mood to give out, but discretion is warranted if you want to conserve your savings. Mutual affection and concern for partner is the key to make marital life tick, so follow this meticulously. Those seeking leave for a vacation will find the going smooth. Adopt a wait and watch policy regarding buying or selling of property. Something good is happening for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will need to rekindle your love life by sending out the right signals!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A new qualification or skill promises to enhance your employability. Money will not pose much problem, even if you overspend today. Financial resources will be available to those hoping to start something new. You will manage to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Property owners may be able to make a killing in the realty market. Your performance on the academic front is likely to open many professional avenues for you.

Love Focus: This is a perfect day for sharing and caring with your beloved, so plan an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those pursuing performing arts will be able to render flawless performances. Financial situation of some is likely to improve considerably. You will be able to cut down on electricity and other bills through concerted efforts. Family members may not agree with something you really wish to do. This is an excellent time go on a vacation. There is a possibility of gaining wealth or property by way of inheritance. On the academic front, you are likely to fare well due to your unwavering focus.

Love Focus: Your ideas to rekindle your love life will curry favour with partner.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A pat on the back at work will keep you in an upbeat mood. You are likely to come into big money of which you have no inkling now. Some investments in the past may mature to give handsome returns. A bad relationship may want you to take some crucial steps. Eligible are likely to travel out of town to meet prospective mates. Be careful about putting your money in a property deal that you aren’t very convinced with. You will consistently perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone with romantic intentions may appear more visible around you than usual!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may have to get after someone to get a task completed at work. You can become money conscious and come into the ‘saving’ mode. Someone may offer you money, but take only that much which you can easily repay. This is the day to tie up a lot of loose ends on the domestic front. You will implement your travel plans without a hitch. Investing in property can give handsome returns, so keep an eye on it. Despite full efforts, things on the academic front seem insurmountable.

Love Focus: You may find things developing positively with the one you secretly admire on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Pace of work on the professional front promises to remain most satisfactory. A dubious investment is best avoided as it can lead to loss of money. A chance to earn good profits is on the cards and will strengthen your financial front. Domestic front looks relaxing as a new helping hand is hired. A college trip can materialise for some students and prove most entertaining. Good news awaits some on the property front. Your laziness on the academic front threatens to negate your hard work.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to express his or her love for you without even saying a word!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those facing a deadline will be able to submit their work before time. You can expect the financial situation to improve substantially. Acquiring a major item will no more be a pipedream as you have enough. Instilling moral values in youngsters may become important at this juncture. Don’t let anyone drive your vehicle unless you are sure of his or her skills. Your attempts to get hold of some property may not succeed. You may resolve to start afresh on the academic front to improve your performance.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to agree to your suggestions and make the evening special.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A financially sound investment is likely to come your way. An expensive gadget is likely to attract you to compulsive shopping. An office colleague may try to be one up on you and give you a competitive fight. Family will be most caring and do much to make you comfortable. Comfort is ensured for those travelling by road. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. Someone may take you to task for something not completed on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to accord higher priority to romance and reap rich rewards.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

