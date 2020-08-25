Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 25, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 06:29 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A raise or increment cannot be ruled out for the salaried. Businesspersons will be able to resurrect the business showing a downward trend. Those feeling listless for the past few days can expect improvement in their condition. A family member may have to be dealt with patience. Chances of going on a vacation look bright. Foray into the property market may prove fruitful. Some of you are likely to falter on the academic front. Your wants are less, but you are destined to get what your heart desires today.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Problems at work will get sorted out by making a senior intervene. Your reluctance to shake a leg and exercise may not be a good approach. Good earning is assured for retailers and commission agents. You can do something exciting involving the whole family. Good progress foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Investing in property now will be a good idea. Something that you have accomplished on the academic front will come in for praise. Your reputation is likely to soar both on the personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Your love life will be most fulfilling as you manage to draw the one you love closer.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Success is foreseen for entrepreneurs and businesspersons trying to establish themselves. Spending money saved for property on something unimportant may prove a setback. Those apprehensive about their medical reports will heave a sigh of relief, as they turn out perfect. Spending quality time with family is possible today and will enhance togetherness. Chance to travel out of town on an official trip is likely for some.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and is likely to encourage you to sally forth on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your spirits are likely to be raised, as an ongoing project turns profitable. Stars foretell stability on the financial front. A change of diet will help in reducing stress. Rest and relaxation is foreseen for some and there will be no better place than home sweet home for that. There is every chance of your travelling to another city for something connected with your profession. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Your friend’s circle will provide you emotional security on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantically inclined can find love in a most unexpected place.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will have the funds for buying something you wanted for long. You may get some respite today after a hectic time. You will need to keep up your health routine to remain fit. Loneliness that has besieged you for long is set to disappear, as your near and dear ones flock around you. Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. Someone will be there to rescue you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Partner showers love and will expect reciprocation in the same vein!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): If you gain from betting or playing the stocks, consider it as a one off achievement. Avoid being attracted to shortcuts on the health front as a disciplined routine is only likely to bring results. Spending time with close ones will be almost therapeutic and you will love every moment of it. A journey that you are about to undertake will be made interesting by someone travelling with you. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. You may vie for all round achievement on the academic front. Make efforts to come closer to people you feel uneasy with.

Love Focus: Giving a sympathetic ear to spouse is advised to enhance love and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Managers and technocrats can expect a positive development on the financial front. Accountants and those in the allied fields fare well today. Working out with friends will make exercise and jogging entertaining. A child or a family member will make you proud by achieving something you had been sceptical about. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. Clarity of vision and steadfastness will be your potent weapons on the academic front. Spend some moments with yourself in seclusion.

Love Focus: Today, a fantastic time can be expected in the company of the ones you love.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A challenge on the financial front will be handled by you most competently. Speculation offers some good returns, but only if you study the market in depth. Those working hard to get back in shape will succeed in achieving their aim. Spending time with an elderly, despite your commitments, is likely to brighten his or her day. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. A new beginning on the academic front may be expected. If you want something from someone you need to reciprocate in the same vein, it can never be a one-way process.

Love Focus: Your sharp wit and sense of humour promises to win the heart of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those earning big bucks are likely to get a chance to splurge on their favourite stuff. Your enhanced professional competence is likely to bag you more accolades. Switching over to healthy food and avoiding junk food will positively influence your health. A relaxing day at home is foreseen as family is least demanding and gives you ample space to do your own thing. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love! You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. Your style and confidence is likely to win some admirers on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may take comfort in the fact that someone is waiting for them in the wings.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A good opportunity for making money is foreseen, but you will have to seize it. A positive outlook will benefit you to take bigger decisions with ease. Support of family members will encourage you to undertake a venture that which you could only imagine previously. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. Good news on the academic front is likely to make students happy. You may remain involved in organising something today.

Love Focus: Those at the stage of ‘she/he loves me, she/he loves me not’ may get some positive indications from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Hitting the jackpot on the financial front is a distinct possibility. You will actually strive to achieve a healthy body and mind by bringing changes in your lifestyle. You are likely to play a perfect host to someone who has travelled a long distance to meet you. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. You can bank upon the support of friends and well wishers on the academic front.

Love Focus: Somebody special is likely to pop up in your life and kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Electrical Blue

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A financial problem building up on the horizon dissipates bringing you a big relief. A cold lead about a deal may suddenly become hot and prove profitable. Praise for a family member from teachers or superiors, is likely to make you feel proud. Actors and models are likely to go in for weight training to tone their bodies. Those travelling out of town are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. Those involved in buying or selling of a property are likely to find the day exciting.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will provide a sense of contentment to those feeling insecure.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter