Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 27, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo and other zodiac signs

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 06:23 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Money given in good faith to a casual acquaintance will be returned. Earning prospects of doctors, lawyers and architects are likely to get a boost. You will be more than willing to try out a new health recipe. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property. You will find yourself in full control of something that you previously avoided.

Love Focus: It is time you expressed your love to the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An increase in pocket money is likely for some children. Managers and senior executives will find the day favourable. Regular sweat outs will soon get you back into shape. Celebrating an achievement of a child or sibling is on the cards. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Someone is likely to keep his or her word and help you out on the academic front. Whatever you have wished for the future will go according to plan.

Love Focus: Your soul mate will provide comfort and solace.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): IT professionals are likely to hear of good job prospects. An alternate therapy is likely to give instant relief. Those newly settled abroad can expect a stable life. Spending all your pocket money on friends or sweethearts may put you in a spot. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. New information on the work front may change your outlook towards your career. A chance encounter with a childhood friend is indicated and brings happiness in its wake.

Love Focus: Doing small things for spouse will make love stronger.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A belated repayment will not have any adverse repercussions for you. Freelancers and part-timers may have their hands full. Health remains good, as you manage your exercise routine well. You find time to share the small joys of the family. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now. Good performance will find you surging ahead on the academic front. Something that you are worried about may pass off peacefully.

Love Focus: Some of you may find a wonderful companion.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Fantastic returns are foreseen for those sponsoring some event. Good day for industrialists to expand and diversify. Those wanting to get back in shape are likely to become health conscious and do something about it! A family youngster will be instrumental in furthering the business. Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. Those awaiting results on the academic front will not be disappointed.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal is on the anvil for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good budgeting is likely to increase your buying power and make you save too. You will not go wrong by following the instructions in letter and spirit at work. Cheerful mood will keep you both physically and mentally contented. Aftermath of a function or ceremony will be as exciting! Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. You will be able to assert your ownership on a disputed property. Good professional guidance will see you improve your grades on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love that had been given up for lost returns to illuminate your life.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23):Good budgeting will find you in financial happiness. Good earning is certain to make a difference to the quality of life, especially of engineers and architects. Home remedies will be ideal for those suffering from minor ailments. Family life runs smoothly and is likely to keep you happily engaged. Find solace at home surrounded by family members. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun. Those aiming for a roof over their head will manage to raise the loan for buying property. Some excellent opportunities may come your way on the academic front.

Love Focus: Mutual appreciation club will be in full swing between you and lover.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may find some new earning avenues opening up. Event management companies may get a chance to rake in the moolah. A balanced diet and an active life will help in getting back in shape. An excellent day is foreseen for people operating from home. Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon. Those trying for a suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket. Recognition in the form of honours and accolades may come to you. Contributing to a good cause will make you feel good from inside.

Love Focus: A long-term romance will provide immense fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A new partnership is set to take business to a newer height. A promotion you have been expecting for long is round the corner. You will be more than willing to come back in shape. Spouse will do much to make domestic environment peaceful and tranquil. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous. Seizing an opportunity to buy property that fits your pocket is possible. On the academic front, you will be able to achieve much today with the support of seniors.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are likely to be bitten by the love bug soon.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Salaried will do well to invest in a safe saving scheme. A mission accomplished will come as a great relief to you. A healthy alternative, if adopted, will help you get into perfect shape. A young family member feels for you, so return the affection. Some of you may have to travel for a business purpose. Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property. You are likely to begin something new in right earnest.

Love Focus: A candle light dinner will do wonders in getting into the mood.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A risk taken in a business venture gets good returns. This is the right time to ask for a raise or a promotion. Your efforts on the fitness front will be richly rewarded. Homemakers will derive immense pleasure in preparing special dishes. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. Something entrusted to you on the academic front will be completed. A new environment and a new experience are in store for you and you will enjoy them.

Love Focus: Spouse will be most considerate and may even do something special for you.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An investment is likely to mature and bring in good returns. Something that is working to your advantage may be offered to you. You will manage to keep stress at bay by taking up meditation or yoga. Homemakers will make the home environment harmonious and provide happiness. An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Start saving for renovating an old house. Remain focused, as opportunities are likely to materialise on the academic front. You are likely to find the day favorable, as whatever you take up is completed satisfactorily.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to win your heart by catering to your every whim!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

