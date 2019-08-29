Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 29, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 07:43 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Meeting family and friends is indicated today. A fun trip is on the cards for some. Keeping your options open on the property front will be a step in the right direction. Positive signals on the academic front are likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Your suspicious nature will keep you from trusting your very own with money. You will be able to overcome your laziness to think in terms of workouts and fitness. Missing out on an important seminar or meeting may get you in a tight spot on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on an outing is likely to get you into the mood for romance!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Adjusting to the changes happening on the family front will be in your favour and will help keep you in a positive frame of mind. An outing may not be as much fun as you had anticipated. Excellent returns are expected from property and previous investments. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Something may keep you from realising your full potential on the academic front. Things begin to look up on the financial front. You are likely to succeed in motivating someone to share your load on the work front. Taking some time off from your daily routine for workouts will help keep you refresh and rejuvenated.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Acquiring property may become a reality soon for some. Good performance is indicated on the academic front and will help to restore your confidence.

Make a business commitment only if you are certain of meeting it head on. Financial stability is assured as income remains steady, especially for those involved in trade. You can be hauled up by a parent or a family elder for neglecting something on the home front. Travel bug may bite some and make them go. You will feel much fitter and energetic than before, as your efforts on the health front succeed. Changes on the home front may not be to the liking of other members.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can elevate you to Cloud Nine!

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will do well to address some concerns of spouse or a family member on the family front. Exploring a new place is possible and will prove most interesting. A scheme launched is soon to become a cash cow and bring in good profits. An excellent opportunity awaits some on the academic front. Work piles up as you get involved in something totally different on the professional front. Picking up from where you left on the exercise front promises to do your health good. Those offering their premises on rent can expect decent people as tenants.

Love Focus: You are likely to turn on your charm to turn the evening into a romantic one!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you are likely to get the courage to blow the lid off your romantic affair and come out in the open. Those learning to drive will be confident enough to drive solo. You may have to take the path of reconciliation in a property dispute that has been continuing for long. Someone’s support on the academic front will help you forge ahead. A good day is foreseen in which you will be able to achieve much on both social and professional fronts. Someone may impose caution in you regarding spending money. You are likely to remain health conscious with the aim to become totally fit.

Love Focus: Your habits can annoy the one you love and mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Going out of town to attend a seminar or conference is possible for professionals. You may shift into a house that suits your requirement. Those participating in extra-curricular activities on the academic front will create a name for themselves. Don’t expect timely return of money loaned to someone. Avoid excesses to keep good health. Your mature handling on a contentious matter on the family front is likely to be appreciated. Volunteering at work may not appeal to you, but you may need to keep up the façade of a go-getter.

Love Focus: Making plans with the one you love for something exciting is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23): Travel is indicated and may take you out of town or country. A pending property issue gets completed and will be a big load off your chest. Distractions may prove catastrophic on the academic front, so remain focussed. Some good moves at work will bring you into superior’s focus and help you in stepping up your career. Financially, you may need to spend more appropriately by focussing only on the essentials. Health poses no problems, as your focus turns to fitness. A cheerful family member will help drive out negative thoughts from your mind.

Love Focus: Your patience and sensitivity to the moods of lover is likely to win the day for you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Chance of reaping rich rewards in a lucrative investment is possible. Excelling in a favourite subject is foreseen on the academic front. Although money is not a problem, you will have to curb wasteful expenditure. You may have to be a bit more careful on what you spend on in the interest of your financial health. Your firm hand will ensure that a family youngster remains at his or her best behaviour. Commuting is likely to leave you exhausted today. Solutions offered for a health problem may not prove effective.

Love Focus: Lover’s indifferent attitude can leave you feeling unwanted.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will be able to derive much satisfaction from helping out someone on the family front. Travelling may prove tiresome due to delays. Something concrete gets done in a property matter. Lagging behind on the academic front is possible, so pull up your socks now. Skin or digestive problem faced by some on the health front is likely to end soon. You may have to put in efforts to qualify something essential for your profession.

Love Focus: Enjoying fun-filled hours in the company of the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Gaining knowledge about the place of intended vacation is likely to double your enjoyment. A construction work may be held up due to some unavoidable circumstances. You may make an important decision on the academic front. Professionals are likely to feel pleased with what they have achieved. Putting together money for something major may become your aim. Getting blamed for something on the home front may get you all upset. An encouraging development can be expected on the health front for those suffering for long.

Love Focus: Someone you never noticed before may begin to attract you in a romantic way!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will manage to take all the necessary steps for acquiring a prime property. Your efforts on the academic front will get you positive results. You are likely to shine like a bright star on the professional or academic front today. Trusting someone with money may turn out to be a folly, so be wary. You may find someone at his or her irritating best on the family front and may make you see red today. Undertaking an official trip now is likely to save you a lot of hassles later. Someone may become your guide and help you attain total fitness.

Love Focus: It is best to shed inhibitions and openly express your feelings for someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A personal decision by a family youngster regarding profession or marriage will elate you. You may need to undertake an out of town journey at a short notice for something important. Shifting into a new home or getting additions done in the present one is indicated for some. Health remains satisfactory, but minor problems cannot be ruled out. Chance of losing your way on the academic front is possible. Someone you had taken a loan from may start insisting on its return. On the professional front, you may need to observe the performance of a subordinate before contemplating any action.

Love Focus: An old love affair may get revived after a chance meeting with an ex-flame.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 07:43 IST