Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 29, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 06:46 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A windfall can be expected for those dealing in shares. Small scale industry owners are likely to give big companies a run for their money. Neglecting your health for work is not recommended, especially at this juncture. The day proves quite memorable for the newlyweds. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. Thorough preparation will hold you in good stead in a competitive situation on the academic front. A cheerful day is foreseen for those who make efforts to get negativity out of their systems.

Love Focus: Lovers will manage to meet and enjoy the time together.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A scheme that you want to invest in is likely to give good returns. Engineers and police personnel may get a chance to prove their mettle. An ailment or injury you had been neglecting may cause problems. Exchanging sweet nothings with partner reinforces mutual trust. An out of town trip with family will prove most enjoyable. A property matter will be resolved amicably. Those seeking admission can expect positive developments on the academic front. Your ability to see beyond the obvious is your great strength.

Love Focus: Spending time with the one you love will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Financial troubles for those in debt seem to be over. Someone you have good relations with is likely to prove of immense help on the professional front. Be vigilant and don’t accept any offer of food or drink from strangers. Playing the perfect host to a visiting friend or relative is on the cards. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. Good returns from property are indicated for some. Extra classes will prove a godsend for students who are facing difficulties in their chosen subjects. You will succeed in winning someone over to your side.

Love Focus: The time is ripe to say the words to your beloved that you had waited for so long.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Bureaucratic hassles get sorted out paving the way for implementing a plan. Do something positive to attract the grace of superiors. Overdoing anything today on the fitness front may cost you dear. This is the day to spend time with children and family. A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. This is an excellent day for purchasing property. Performance on the academic front is slated to improve. Your generous nature will earn you love and respect.

Love Focus: Despite your serious demeanour and guarded approach, you will succeed in winning the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8,10, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A lot of appreciation is in store for you on the professional front. A gift in the form of cash from a relative cannot be ruled out. Your mental tension is likely to end soon. You manage to put the agitated mind of a family member at ease by your soothing words. Success is foretold for those travelling out of town or overseas on a business trip. Some of you may possess a flat soon. The day seems favourable for academic pursuits. High morale will keep you in exuberant mood.

Love Focus: Improvement in a relationship that had soured in the past is indicated through your initiative.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Money will not be a problem for you, as great investments beckon. Young interns may get excellent learning experience. A balanced diet and regular workouts will keep you fit and on the move. You will enjoy the company of friends or cousins. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners. Help and assistance will be forthcoming on the academic front. Use it to get ahead in your professional career.

Love Focus: Your positive steps are likely to strengthen relationship and remove mutual suspicion.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Joining hands with a competitor can enhance profits. A family member is likely to join the family business or father’s profession. A new health scheme will do wonders for health. Family life of newlyweds enters a new phase. Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. Stars on the property front appear the brightest. A good day can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: A pleasantly unexpected move from the one you secretly admire will leave you speechless but overjoyed.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A good return can be expected from a previous investment. Chartered accountants and lawyers will be able to find some good clients. Health remains satisfactory, as you eat right. An outing will help strengthen the bonds with family. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. A new property is likely to be acquired by some. Those planning to sit for competitions will do well to join coaching classes. You are likely to indulge in image makeover, just to impress others.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with a member of the opposite camp may blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A small beginning made by you at work is destined to bear fruit in the near future. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Your hard work manages to get you a well-toned body. Newlyweds are likely to enjoy a dream honeymoon. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. Suitable rented accommodation will be found by some. Good showing on the academic front will give a boost to your self-confidence. It is the right time to take positive steps towards mending fences with a sworn enemy.

Love Focus: A current relationship is likely to get strengthened and prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Putting money in a financial scheme will be a step in the right direction. Introducing something new in the market is likely to give good returns. You are likely to take up an exercise routine. Some family issues get resolved to your satisfaction. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Students can expect a breather in the form of a break from intensive studies. People who matter will be appreciative of your befitting gesture.

Love Focus: Lover seems in a lovey-dovey mood today, so plan an exclusive evening!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those working in multinational companies may get a chance to go abroad on promotion. Money is likely to be derived through different sources. Ailments that you are suffering from are set to disappear. Family life cruises along smoothly. Those travelling are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! If you want to buy property the time is favourable. Taking a test or an exam lightly may not be in your best interest. Your popularity is likely to soar on the social front because of your helpful nature.

Love Focus: A smile from the one you secretly love will encourage you to take the next step.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Profits accrue in an investment done in the past. Chartered accountants and lawyers have a promising time ahead. The health-conscious are set to remain in fine fettle. Blissful life is assured for the newlyweds. Pilgrimage will help you evolve spiritually. Some of you may plan to buy property. Good Samaritan is likely to help you out on the academic front. Someone will support you in your attempts to humble an adversary.

Love Focus: A passionate evening with partner cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter