Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 3, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 04:52 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You can safely say goodbye to an old ailment that had been troubling you for long. A good initiative on the domestic front will enhance your reputation amongst family and friends. It will be fun to accompany friends for an excursion. A property booked long ago may come into your possession now. Keeping a tab on others will help strengthen your position on the academic front. An overseas assignment may come your way and promises to prove most exciting. You can go ahead with financial deals or transactions as the day appears favourable.

Love Focus: Nearness to someone from the opposite camp can give rise to mutual attraction, so expect romance to be just round the corner!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your professional expertise is likely to be sought today by someone from another department on the professional front. A family youngster is likely to make you proud through his or her accomplishments. You will manage to convert an official trip into leisure trip and enjoy your heart out. Property owned by you may become a great source of pride. You will be able to add to your wealth by managing your funds well. Ailments like cough and cold that had been troubling you for some time are set to disappear.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a romantic interlude in between your professional life and enjoy yourself to the hilt!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 10, 15, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): A malady that had posed problems for you on the health front is likely to disappear for good. Excitement on the domestic front prevails as a family member returns home after a long period. Accompanying a friend on a journey will be most entertaining. Good offers in the real estate market are likely to make you seriously contemplate buying property. Networking will help in getting good placement on the academic front. A healthy financial front will keep you in an upbeat mood. Some of you are likely to achieve the unachievable on the professional front today.

Love Focus: Those in love will have eyes only for their beloved today!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: F

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19, 25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Keeping someone in good humour on the professional front will prove beneficial to your career. A medical problem making life difficult for some is set to disappear through a new line of treatment. You are likely to enjoy a family gathering today. Someone you like may change his or her plans to accompany you on a journey. Positive developments in acquiring property are indicated. An academic achievement can be expected that is likely to boost your self-esteem. Financial constraints that you had been experiencing up till now are set to ease.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to think up something original to express it!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 16, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will manage to free yourself from all ailments and lead a happy and healthy life. Comforting news about a family youngster or sibling is likely to provide immense relief. You may get a chance to travel, but it will not be as much fun as you had anticipated. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth. Guidance from someone will prove a godsend and help you clear a tough competition. You will have enough to go in for an expensive purchase. A workplace rival may offer you an olive branch, but find out why before accepting it.

Love Focus: You will be able to resurrect your love life and keep the flames of passion alive on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 6, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Resuming health-related activities will find you regaining your old form. Family ties are likely to get strengthened as you spare time for your near and dear ones today. Keep the weather in mind while venturing out. An ancestral property may come to you with a clear deed. Coaching received on the academic front is likely to improve your performance. A change of air will be godsend for those feeling under the weather. Financial terms for a transaction are likely to be settled. Praise is in store for those working for a professional set-up.

Love Focus: Lover’s proximity may get you into a romantic mood, so enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 3, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to enjoy good health simply by maintaining a regular routine. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand in doing things their way on the home front. An enjoyable vacation is in the pipeline and may involve an exciting journey. A verdict regarding a disputed property will be in your favour. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will help keep you on the forefront. Financially, you may find yourself in a most favourable situation. Better remunerations can be expected by those going in for a job switch.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone may take romantic overtones, so rejoice!

LuckyColour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7,10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A situation causing worry on the professional front is likely to be resolved without any difficulty. Financial front is all set to stabilise as money starts coming in. You will be able to exercise self-control where food is concerned and enjoy satisfactory health. Some of you are likely to gain confidence for driving solo even in heavy traffic. If property is on your mind, expect an excellent bargain to come your way. Organising a party or a function at home will make it possible to meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is foreseen, so don’t forget to dress your best!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1,12,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Taurus

Be careful of: Pisces

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Efforts on the work front are likely to bring praise and appreciation for you. You will feel nearer to someone than you ever did before on the home front. Moneywise, you will not face any problems as you will have enough. Favorable verdict can be expected by those involved in property litigation. You are likely to experience better health than before as you say goodbye to old ailments. An overseas travel is likely for those desiring to meet their near and dear ones settled abroad.

Love Focus: Someone can be hell bent in drawing your attention on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may feel that you are cured of an ailment, but it may show every sign of recurring. Driving off just for a change of scene is foreseen and will be lots of fun. Property owned by you will start giving good returns and will add to your wealth. Getting an expected outcome on the academic front will seem like a godsend and boost your morale. Financial gains are indicated for those playing the stocks. You are likely to achieve much on the professional front today. This is a good time to share the joys that family has to offer by going out together.

Love Focus: Passing acquaintance with someone from the opposite camp can very well turn romantic!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your reluctance to shake a leg or take up an exercise regimen will soon tell on your health. You will manage to complete all formalities to acquire a new property. Those lagging behind on the academic front are likely to be helped by a well-wisher. Going for an outing with family and friends is foreseen and will be lots of fun. Freelancers can increase their earning potential. Employees may demand a pay hike and put you in a spot.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is possible and will help you relax and unwind.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Whatever you are doing to keep yourself fit is likely to prove immensely beneficial. The work that you love to do is slated to come your way. You will be able to enjoy the same quality of life that you used to as money comes to you. A vacation is on the cards for those wanting a break from routine. Those wishing to pursue higher studies will get the chance they had been waiting for long. Possession of property can be expected soon, as you manage to settle all the dues. A sane advice of an elder can be ignored out of spite.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enjoy marital life to the hilt.

Lucky Number: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22,26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

