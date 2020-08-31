Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 31, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 06:18 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those wanting to enter a particular profession will find the going easy. Newlyweds are likely to experience togetherness, as they get ample time to spend with each other. A good advice will let you seize an investment opportunity. An ailment not attended to in time can cause problems. Commuting can pose a problem for those going to far off places for work or studies, but it will be overcome. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue. You may find yourself more inclined to pursue something intellectual.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give immense pleasure to some.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you are likely to bag an appreciation on the work front. Family will look up to you for guidance in organising an event or function. There will be dearth of funds for a venture that you are thinking of undertaking. Efforts will be needed by those trying to come back in shape. Commuting will not be a problem anymore as you gain confidence. This is not the day to either sell or buy property. Limited success is foreseen on the academic front, but you can certainly do better.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring is likely today on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This seems to be an excellent day for those in the higher echelons. An excellent opportunity to spend vacation with family is indicated. A financial advice needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, as it may not prove to be sound. An active lifestyle promises to keep you in good health. An outing will be a welcome break from your hectic routine. A good price can be expected by those selling property. Your intelligence and knowledge is likely to win the day on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may crave the company of lover, so plan to be together.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A change you had been contemplating on the work front is likely to come into effect soon. A family get together may leave you with fond memories. Don’t be impulsive in spending money or you may regret your actions later. Resorting to self-medication is not advised, as you can end up aggravating the problem. Chance to travel overseas on an official trip is likely for some. Acquiring new office premises or a house is on the cards for some. You excel on the academic front by maintaining a sharp focus.

Love Focus: Thoughts of love and romance may dominate your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): It will take some doing to see an ambitious project get off the ground to a successful conclusion. You may get complimented for your creativity on the home front. Time to reap the dividends of previous investments has arrived for some. Something that had been troubling you mentally is likely to disappear, as you take long strides towards achieving a healthy body and mind. Avoid busy roads and don’t drive a vehicle you are not confident of. This is a good day to take up pending matters pertaining to property. You are likely to get favourable treatment on the academic front.

Love Focus: Meeting a like-minded person from the opposite camp may usher in a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): It seems you have bitten more than you can chew on the work front. Support of family will assume importance for those planning to settle someplace else. Too many investment options on the financial front may get you confused, so take advice from someone knowledgeable. Picking up from where you left on the exercise front promises to do your health good. Preparation for an overseas business trip is likely to start now. Renovation work of a property owned by you is likely to enhance its market value. Your performance on the academic front may leave much to be desired.

Love Focus: You may go out of your way to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your networking abilities will make you an asset for the organization. Be vigilant so as not to compromise your security and that of the house you live in. An exercise routine may look discouraging, but will help bring you back in shape. Avoiding excesses and focussing on health may become the key factors in attaining total fitness. Your keenness for going on a vacation is not likely to be shared by other family members; at least not for now. A property deal is likely to be sealed and make you a proud owner of an apartment or house. Getting crucial notes on the academic front is indicated and will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: A chance of meeting someone you secretly love may materialise.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Things seem to be getting out of control on the personal front. A family youngster starting a prestigious job is likely to make you proud. You will be able to add to your wealth as profits accrue. Monotony of daily workout may get to you, but don’t choose to quit. A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. You will manage to take all the necessary steps for acquiring a prime property. Something may keep you from realising your full potential on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to get a matching response, so rejoice.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1,3,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Things at work run smoothly enabling you to clear a lot of pending work. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. Someone’s monetary gift will help you to get something that you had long desired. Switching to healthy food may assume importance at this juncture. Good progress foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Having own roof over your head may motivate you to think on the lines of buying property. Someone’s support on the academic front will help you forge ahead.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of close encounters with a person you secretly love, so take steps to make it last long!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 13,15,29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those seeking employment are likely to get a call soon. Your suggestions on the domestic front will be welcomed by spouse. Some of you may be required to deposit money urgently for a loan repayment that has been delayed. Trying out different remedies for an ailment is possible for some. You will get a chance to go for a long drive in your new vehicle. A piece of property selected by you may finally be yours. Distractions may prove catastrophic on the academic front, so remain focussed.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love with someone who is a new entrant to your regular crowd.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12,15,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Marketing and business development personnel will find the day quite favourable. You are likely to be in your element today and may even go ahead and organise a family get together. Coming back in shape may become your priority now. Those travelling abroad will need to be careful of their belongings. Possession of a new house or apartment is likely to be handed over to you soon. Higher studies may beckon and make you enroll in a prestigious institute.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with sweetheart will prove most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Stars advise remaining on guard, as events on the professional front can turn unfavourable. Your flirtatious nature may be resented by spouse, so keep an eye out for him or her if you can’t resist the temptation! Keeping fit can become your focus, for which you may join a gym or start an exercise regimen. Religious minded are likely to plan on a pilgrimage. Chances of taking possession of a house or apartment look bright. Someone will be considerate enough to assist you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Deriving much pleasure on the romantic front is foreseen for some.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 1,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

