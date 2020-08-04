Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 4, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will manage to get back to your healthy ways after remaining under the weather for a short time. Good negotiations promise good returns from a property deal. You will be satisfied by your level of preparation on the academic front. At times ambition can get the better of you, which may prove a bane rather than a boon. Money will not pose any problems as you spend judiciously. Praise for a job well done is in the pipeline for some. Lift up the spirits of a dejected family member. A chance to travel with an old friend may come your way.

Love Focus: Feeling of insecurity can make you over possessive of spouse or lover.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): It is best to nip a minor ailment in the bud by taking preventive measures. Your forethought and a touch of creativity will help make the home environment tranquil. A lucky break on the academic front will keep you on a safe wicket. Profits accrue for those who have ventured into something new. A good break in a prestigious organization is likely for those in media or allied services. Travelling to another city is foreseen for some and will prove lots of fun. Those on the lookout for a suitable property may get one at a bargain price.

Love Focus: Lover may show the other side of his or her personality and surprise you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5,10,17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): This is a good day to take a step forward on the professional front. An initiative taken by you on the family front will be appreciated by all. Family life will be most satisfying as you make plans together. Some of you may be compelled to undertake a journey. Taking possession of a new apartment is indicated. Appreciation is in store for you on the academic front. Your concern about current financial situation will be unfounded as money flows in. You will manage to get back to your healthy ways after remaining under the weather for a short time.

Love Focus: A romantic evening with lover is foreseen with candlelight dinner and soft music thrown in!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3,8,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): A health option chosen by you may do wonders for your figure and physique. Family ties are likely to get strengthened by making it a point to meet your near and dear ones. Plans for buying a second vehicle may put some on the saving mode. At work, you are likely to give a good account of yourself through your efficiency and dedication. An inter-state drive is likely to give you the thrills and get you to your destination well within time. Those attempting to sell property will be able to generate much interest in the prospective buyers.

Love Focus: Much romancing is in store as you catch lover in just the right mood today!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4,25,28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to be praised for your good nature by elderly relatives. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. On the social front, it will be in your interest to end an argument before it upsets partner. Good judgement will be your strength in playing the stocks. Those connected with export and import can expect a windfall. Your focus on health promises to keep you fit and energetic. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Chances of doing well on the academic front are seem high.

Love Focus: Going down the memory lane with an old relation will give immense satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 10,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A home remedy can come to the rescue of those scared of the side effects of allopathic drugs. Family life runs smoothly, but makes it exciting to avoid boredom from setting in. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. Something you have achieved or are about to achieve on the academic front promises to open many doors for you. Splurging on luxuries of life seems a possibility. Promotion or raise is on the anvil for those serving with the government or with top MNCs. An out of town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind.

Love Focus: Spouse may not be able to interpret your mood correctly and rub you the wrong way.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2,7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those burdened with mental tensions will manage to find peace of mind. Homemakers will reap rich benefits from tight budgeting. You are likely to get a fantastic opportunity to buy a prime piece of real estate or a premium vehicle of your choice. Immerse yourself in studies now, if you want to make a mark on the academic front. An expensive item is likely to arrive by post or will be gifted to you. If you seek recognition at work, you will need to play your cards well. A long drive with family will not only prove rejuvenating but profitable too, as you club leisure with business.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with an opposite number on a bus or a train is likely to blossom into full-fledged romance.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 3,5,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): There may arise an occasion when you can put in a good word for someone deserving of promotion at work. Visit to a friend or relative’s place is likely to take up the day, but it will be enjoyable. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Money given to a friend for investment purposes will be returned many times over! Past tensions that had been giving you sleepless nights are set to vanish. A family reunion may provide an opportunity to meet distant relatives you had not seen for ages.

Love Focus: Your fears will be laid to rest as the one you secretly love sends positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 6,19,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Siblings at loggerheads over an issue will be able to come to an understanding. Elders enjoy good health and get rid of minor problems ailing them. You may need to visit someone who is ailing, just to express your sympathy. Eye for detail may be lacking and may prove your undoing on the academic front. Regular inflow of money will take care of everyday expenditure of part-time workers. Your professional competence is certain to impress all and get you a lot of lucrative opportunities. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may be expected to fulfill the expectations of partner.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5,7,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Body builders, boxers, wrestlers and the like are certain to excel. Those not keeping well are assured of good medical care. A string of visitors will brighten up the domestic front. Perseverance on the academic front is set to pay rich dividends. Money makes the world go round will be proved today, as tipping works wonders in removing the bureaucratic hassles. A journey towards the east can prove profitable. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: Your charm and confidence will be enough for lover to shed reluctance in going out with you!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3,10,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Yoga or alternative therapies will prove beneficial in keeping minor ailments at bay. You are likely to hog the limelight in a debate on the academic front. Good investment opportunities will have to be seized the moment they arise. Paying the last instalment for a property will come as a great relief to the salaried. You will be able to meet targets without much problem. You are likely to undertake a journey by sea or air. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Support of your near and dear ones will help you achieve the impossible.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An investment made today will prove beneficial at a later date. Health remains satisfactory, but your aim should be total fitness. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved. You manage to tackle the academic front well. Life seems currently hectic, but it will be enjoyable all the same. Transporters are likely to have a field day and increase their prospects. A family member or friend is likely to accompany you for an important task. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey.

Love Focus: An important piece of information will help you in winning your love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8,9,10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

