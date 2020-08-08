Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 8, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 04:58 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): It will be in your interest to take the responsibility of a family youngster in your own hands. Don’t get disheartened by initial. A property matter hanging fire for long is likely to get resolved without much compromising. You will be able to buy the house or property you had been eyeing for long. Investments done previously are likely to get good returns. An innovative idea or an improvement at workplace is likely to give you the recognition you seek.

Love Focus: Lover or friend can play a practical prank on you, but it will all be in good fun.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will need to remain consistent in your exercise routine, if fitness is your aim, irregularity will just not do. Some of you may be compelled to share a trip with strangers and not be able to enjoy it fully. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day. A windfall can be expected for those disposing of property, but they will have to be careful while investing this money. Money poses no problems as you set about increasing your earning capacity. Praise on the professional front is likely to prove a balm for your ego and self-esteem. A youngster can make you feel wanted and may even become a source of entertainment.

Love Focus: Sweet nothings and togetherness will make a romantic evening out most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those under the weather will not only recover, but will be able to resume their exercise regimen too. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling by road. Shifting into a new home or getting additions done in the present one is indicated for some. Those thinking of buying property can find some good bargains. Ups and downs on the monetary front are foreseen, but will not matter much to you. Those playing the stocks should preferably take it slow. A family youngster setting out on a new job or higher studies will become a source of pride.

Love Focus: A sprinkling of passion is likely to make the romantic evening perfect for you.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Annoying a family member may not work in your favour as you may require his or her help later. A skin or joint problem is likely to get cured, as you are in no mood to let up on its treatment. You are likely to keep your social contacts alive by hitting the road and looking up people. You may find it difficult to complete all the paperwork for acquiring property that you desire. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Consider carefully before investing in a scheme that seems too good to be true. There is a distinct possibility of a raise or promotion for those in government service.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon some and spending time with sweetheart will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Khaki

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 1,8,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those on medication should remain regular in taking their doses to avoid delaying their recovery. Thorough preparation for a journey will be important. There is a possibility of an ancestral property coming in your name by way of inheritance. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Financial front looks promising and handsome returns on investments seem most likely. At work, you will have your way and revive the projects that had been shelved for long. A family issue worrying you for long will be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on something that you are not prepared for can be upsetting.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6,11,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Positivity on the home front can be expected as you rid yourself of negative feelings. You will need to keep up your exercise regimen to remain fit and energetic. Someone’s good gesture in offering you a ride will save you from facing the traffic today. You may be tempted to buy property at a bargain price, but enquire about it before sealing the deal. You can earn a good amount by selling something at a competitive price. Your unique style will help you take positive strides towards your professional goals.

Love Focus: Those in love can feel frustrated as lover does not honour his or her promise.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7,20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You may get irritated by the non-performance of a family youngster on the academic front. You may shake out of your lethargy and seriously take up an exercise regimen. An outing with friends is possible and promises lots of fun. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property. There is a ray of hope for those who have invested heavily, but not wisely, in speculation. Those skeptical will finally get convinced about the efficacy of a far-reaching decision on the work front.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you take special pains to ignite the flames of passion!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3,4,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Spouse may persuade you to buy a particular household item that you are not keen on. Achieving total fitness will not remain just a pipedream, as you turn your focus to your health. Money is likely to come from unexpected sources and strengthen the monetary front. Your performance will put to rest a senior’s apprehension about your professional competence. Some anomalies in a recently purchased piece of land may prove disturbing. Fair distribution of an ancestral property will keep everyone in the family satisfied. Certain circumstance may not allow you to enjoy a journey fully, but you will still make the most of it.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and spending time together is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5,21,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Softening your stance on some domestic issue will be most welcome by the family. Taking things in your hands, rather than relying on others, will prove advantageous in achieving total fitness. Travelling arrangements put in place will prove most convenient and comfortable. Putting money in property is indicated as it may prove a goldmine at a later date. Those selling property may have to hunt for the right customers for a good bargain. Be wary of someone’s suggestions regarding investment as he or she may not be having your best interests in mind. An embarrassing situation is foreseen for some at work with regard to your performance.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to meet an ideal match, who shares your hobbies and interests.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 23,21,29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family member can cause concern, but you will find other members supportive. Keeping a control over diet is important and will not prove difficult for you. A change of plan is envisaged in a journey, but will not affect your schedule. You may need to get resources to carryout improvements in an ancestral property. Managing finances well will help some business persons to diversify into other fields. You will succeed in meeting a difficult deadline for submitting an important project.

Love Focus: Your independent ways can put a strain on romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4.5.9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Accompanying someone on a leisure trip is foretold and will prove most exhilarating. You will receive the papers pertaining to a property or some other asset. A clash of opinions regarding the disposal of ancestral property is inevitable, but don’t get strong headed. A decline in earnings is indicated for some, but it will only be temporary. The professional front seems quite rosy as you score over your competitors. You will be able to benefit some family youngster by your experience and contacts. You will get benefitted on the health front by following health conscious people.

Love Focus: You are likely to be impressed by someone from the opposite gender and get bitten by the love bug!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1,6,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricron & Libra

Be careful of: Sagitarrius

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A presentation conducted by you may not get the expected response from your potential clients. Excellent teamwork with spouse will help smoothen out things on the domestic front. Following in someone’s footsteps on the health front, just to attain total fitness, is a distinct possibility. Financial worries appear to be over as money comes from unexpected quarters. Some of you are likely to reap rich dividends by converting an ancestral property into builder flats. Visiting a tourist destination is foretold and will prove most interesting. Buying or selling property is indicated and will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: You may find a member of the opposite camp attractive enough to take the first step!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7,9,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

