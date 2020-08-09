Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 9, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Efforts at earning will need to be doubled for those planning to buy something big. A glamorous job can fill some with self-importance and prevent them from looking beyond the tip of their nose! You can feel both proud and anxious about the profession of a family youngster. Your love for workouts may overstrain you, so take adequate breaks in between. Hitching a ride with someone may waste a lot of your time, but save you the hassle of driving. You will prevent an ancestral property from becoming a bone of contention amongst the family members.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to thrust his or her plan on you, giving you little choice.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7,9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aries

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A financial favor done to someone will be returned at your time of need. Those seeking leave may have to face disappointment. Things turn to normal on the domestic front with the arrival of a helping hand. You may follow someone’s footsteps and join a gym or a fitness training class. Some good news can be expected on the property front. Remaining in touch with performers on the academic front will be in your interest.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 5,9,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You can remain indecisive about a purchase and may eventually buy it at a higher price. Those wanting to get noticed and make their mark on the professional front will need to work harder. You want to help out an elder by showing all your concern, but you can feel disappointed when it is not reciprocated. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangles. Your strong belief in yourself will find you overcoming all hurdles on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6,11,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. Bad relationship with a colleague or subordinate is likely to gnaw you from the inside, but there is nothing much you can do at present. Sprinkle some romance in your relationship to make your marital boat cruise smoothly. Self-discipline and focus will be the key factors in maintaining top physical condition. You will manage to get a disputed property under your name. Difficulties faced on the academic front will need to be addressed, before they become insurmountable.

Love Focus: Person you are in love with will offer you something you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Aches and pains that had been troubling some for long are set to disappear. Those commuting will be much better off taking a long cut and avoiding congestion on the road. Budgetary planning will be required for those going in for a renovation. Be conscious of what is being instructed on the academic front to avoid getting surprised at a later date. Vet an investment advice thoroughly even if it is given by a financial expert. You can expect a lot of praise from colleagues and seniors at work for a job well done. You can waste a lot of productive time in organising things on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to become stronger through your own efforts.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 11,13,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your intensity and focus will help you in achieving more than what you hoped for on the academic front. If you have money to invest, invest now and gold seems lucrative! Professionals looking for a job switch can expect to get a good break, even in these trying times! You can be prevented from doing something that you like by parents of a family elder. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to come handy in achieving total fitness. A journey may appear a bit strenuous due to the distance, but you will cope up well. A good price is likely for a piece of property that you may want to sell.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch lover in an excellent mood today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7,21,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You can get lucky in a lucky draw on the property front. Don’t let your focus waver on the academic front. A loss making venture may turn profitable and improve your financial situation. Your handling of a man-management situation at work can ruffle many feathers. Family get-together will give you a chance to mingle with cousins and other relatives. Neglect on the health front can be costly, so give priority to it. A great time is foreseen for those taking a break through a short vacation.

Love Focus: You will be able to plan your schedule in a way that caters to romantic breaks!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 24,25,26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You can get in two minds regarding purchase of a property. Raising money for higher education will not be much of a problem. You will start managing your finances well and also save something for the rainy day. Your power to convince others will get you a minor deal that promises to become profitable after some time. Students can receive heartening news about their performance and are likely to make the parents proud. Give time for a workout routine to produce positive results. A pilgrimage is on the cards and promises to be most enjoyable.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress someone of the opposite gender and pave way for a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11,24,26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good performance on the academic front will bring you a step closer to something that you desire. Financial worry becomes a thing of the past as you search out new avenues for earning. Only your own initiative will help you in proceeding towards your goal on the professional front. Spouse or a close friend can provoke you into doing something that you may later regret. Some of you may decide to join a health club or fitness regimen. A temporary separation with lover is possible due to his or her going out of town. Property acquired previously may give excellent returns.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestions can increase your anticipation of having a good time!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3,11,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A piece of good news awaits some in the property market. You may be found weak in a particular field on the academic front and suffer the consequences. It is best not to take any risk on the financial front, even if it is a calculated one. Speculators and those involved in the share market may find the day promising. Domestic front brightens up with the arrival of a relative from out of town or abroad. You are likely to take it upon yourself to keep fit and keep all ailments at bay. A long excursion is in the pipeline for youngsters and promises great fun.

Love Focus: You can only save your relationship by changing your mindset and becoming more open and receptive.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5,12,16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A contentious property matter will be amicably resolved. You will need to handle a situation with soft gloves, if you don’t want problems at a later date. Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. A person on your wrong side at work is likely to come close to you and forge a lasting professional relationship. Home environment will be tranquil and allow you to do your own thing. Meditation, yoga or an exercise regime will do much to bring you back into shape. Planning a trip with someone, rather than travelling alone, will be a correct decision.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 3,6,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Returns from your property will be enough to finance something that you desire. Extra-curricular activities may take a major chunk of your time on the academic front, but will get you recognition all the same. A little tightening of belt is bound to improve your monetary situation. You may not be able to achieve much today on the work front due to travelling or meetings. Helping out on the domestic front will give you a sense of immense satisfaction. You may resolve to keep in perfect health by self-discipline. Travel stars burn bright and encourage you to pack up and move, so enjoy a well-deserved break.

Love Focus: It can be love at first sight or matching of vibes, but today love is likely to blossom for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2,15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

