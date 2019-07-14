Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 14, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

An appropriate diet with no junk food will find you in excellent health. A loan that you had applied for will be sanctioned. At work, busy schedules, extra responsibilities and deadlines can keep you on your toes. On the domestic front, some turbulence is foreseen, but staying cool will help overcome it. You must opt for travelling during the day as setting out at night appears to be risky today. You are likely to inherit a piece of property. On the social front, your attempt to impress someone is going to succeed.

Love Focus: You are likely to spend some quality time with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 18; Lucky Colour: Brown

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Good eating habits will help you in keeping minor ailments at bay. Those who are in the advertisement sector will have to be judicious in their spending. On the professional front, you might be scolded for not delivering something on time. Your academic achievements are likely to make your family proud. Those who are fond of travelling are likely to go on a vacation. You will own a piece of property soon. At home, you will have to devote time and energy to carry out renovation work.

Love Focus: Travelling to a fun place with your partner is indicated.

Lucky Number: 7; Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

Ailments like cough and cold, that had been troubling you for some time, are set to disappear. Financial uncertainty that has been prevailing for some time is likely to dissipate soon. On the professional front, your boss will praise you as you manage to handle complicated situations alone. Someone in the family may hold a grudge against you and get you into trouble. Some of you are likely to go on a long drive today to meet an old friend. Buying a piece of property or starting a house construction is indicated for some. On the social front, a project can get underway but will take a lot of your time.

Love Focus: Your spouse is likely to throw a pleasant surprise by preparing your favourite dish.

Lucky Number: 1; Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

You will reap the benefits of solid investments and will feel financially secure. At work, the changes made by you may not be appreciated by your seniors but you must not lose heart. A road trip with your family will prove to be most entertaining. Some of you can also plan a short break to enjoy the monsoon season. Those who are planning to buy a piece of property are likely to get a good bargain. A deadline that you have missed might put you in all sorts of trouble.You might undergo minor ailments but will manage.

Love Focus: Those who have been romantically engaged for a long time are likely to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 17; Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

A home remedy can do more harm than good. So, it is better to consult a doctor. Money that you have been trying to recover may take some more time to materialise. Government employees can expect to get a hike. An exciting day is foreseen for those who are planning to visit their relatives or friends. You may be required to accompany an old friend on a journey. A property dispute is likely to get resolved satisfactorily.

Love Focus: Your partner may get annoyed with your changing lifestyle.

Lucky Number: 6; Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

You are likely to opt for a healthy lifestyle by joining a gym and avoiding junk food. Some of you can receive an outstanding payment. Some of you can expect to come under the limelight of your boss by sheer hard work.You will be able to take positive steps in making your domestic environment harmonious. Accompanying a friend on a journey will prove to be most entertaining. You might not be able to refuse a discount that is offered to you on a piece of property. Those who have just begun to learn driving will progress fast.

Love Focus: Despite your efforts, you might not be able to spend time with your partner due to work pressure.

Lucky Number: 8; Lucky Colour: Green

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

A regular exercise routine and a controlled diet will keep you fit as a fiddle.On the financial front, you should not be callous as there are chances of incurring a loss. Young entrepreneurs are likely to start earning profits soon. Impulsive shopping can find your domestic budget go up and may put you in a bad spot. On a business trip, you must not take on more tasks than what you can handle. This is not a good day to take up any property issues today. Good planning will help you in pursuing a social issue.

Love Focus: Those who have got recently married but take some more time to adjust to themselves.

Lucky Number: 5; Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

You will manage to keep good health by adopting to a better and healthier lifestyle. Your parents might get annoyed with you coming home late at night. So, try and find a solution to this issue. Entrepreneurs will be able to get a foothold in their respective market for their product. Your family will appear to be most responsive to your personal needs. You will manage to convert an official trip into a leisure trip and enjoy yourself. Your lack of initiative may let slip some good opportunities. So, please remain alert.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to respect your decision for waiting some more to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 4; Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

A dietary change is likely to benefit your health wise. An urgently required loan is likely to be sanctioned soon. A business deal may not turn out to be as promising as it had seemed to be. You will receive complete support of your family in all new endeavours. It will be fun to accompany your school friends for an excursion. Some of you will get a step nearer to acquiring a piece of property. On the social front, you are likely to organise an event.

Love Focus: It is better to end your relationship if your partner is constantly abusing you.

Lucky Number: 9; Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

On the financial front, you will need to invest your time in sorting out problems before they blow out of proportion. At work, you must try to garner the support of your colleagues before raising an issue. You will be able to create a relaxing environment on the domestic front. A short trip to a place of historical importance is likely to be enjoyable. A property dispute will be solved in your favour. Your health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Your partner might demand more attention from you than what you give him now.

Lucky Number: 3; Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Those who are unwell are likely to attain perfect health soon. You will have enough funds to indulge in a bit of luxury. So, go ahead and enjoy a shopping spree. Marketing personnels may find a difficult time in selling their products. Your helping hand on the domestic front might take a long leave without any notice. Disruptions while travelling can be expected by some, but it will be resolved soon. You will be able to amicably resolve a property dispute with other contenders in the fray.

Love Focus: Someone you had a secret crush on might ask you out for lunch or dinner.

Lucky Number: 22; Lucky Colour: Green

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

You must try and keep your diet light today. Splurging can prove to be immensely satisfying as you receive an increment. Those who are into private law practice will find interesting cases coming to them. You can expect to receive some good news on the domestic front. Those who are travelling by road today should remain alert as the stars don’t seem favourable. You will soon own an ancestral piece of property.You must not reveal your professional plans to a junior who is new to the field.

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of someone you admire cannot be ruled out for a few.

Lucky Number: 22; Lucky Colour: Yellow

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 12:02 IST