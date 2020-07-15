Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 15, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to come into your groove now on the academic front. You may have to bring your lifestyle a notch or two down to enhance your savings. Things on the professional front may not go in your favour, as your performance takes a downward swing. Those not regular in daily workouts are likely to get their act together on the fitness front. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front as you enjoy the company of your friends and relations. Look into the legal aspects of a property issue.

Love Focus: Taking some time out for romance will prove refreshing.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Submitting the booking amount for a property is possible for some. Joining the group of performers on the academic front is likely to help you immensely. Judicious spending is the need of the hour to make your money last longer, so take note. You will be able to have your way on the professional front, despite opposition. Getting unduly tensed about health will do you no good. You may resent someone at home who remains critical of you.

Love Focus: Cater to lover’s moods, if you don’t want to be left high and dry on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You are likely to derive much pleasure from immersing yourself in work on the professional front today. Implementing something new on the fitness front will help you come back in shape. Don’t shy away from networking on the academic front, as it can help you seize an excellent opportunity. You will be able to break free from a manipulator trying to turn you against someone by his or her glib talk. If you want to take the option being suggested to you, you are likely to save a lot of hassle.

Love Focus: Something may hold you back from taking a step towards someone you desire on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Your help and support to a family member will find him or her excelling on the academic front. Delays are foreseen in a journey, but you will be able to catch up on time. Luck deserting you at the last moment in a competition on the academic front cannot be ruled out. Judicious spending will enable you to save for something essential. On the professional front, chances of getting selected for something prestigious cannot be ruled out. Weight watchers may need to firm their resolve to keep in shape.

Love Focus: You will feel much lighter inside by sharing your innermost feelings with the person you love.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Opting for a balanced diet will be a step in the right direction to keep fit and energetic. You will remain totally in control of a situation that may arise on the home front. Check the mechanical soundness of vehicle before setting out on a long journey. Buying a major item in exchange of something old cannot be ruled out for some. Your ideas on the financial front may not be hundred percent sound, so take a second opinion. You will need to be more alert of what is happening around you on the professional front.

Love Focus: You are likely to keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): There is someone in the family who may not see eye to eye with you. You will make the most of a trip that you are forced to undertake. Property being offered at a bargain price is likely to get you interested enough to complete the preliminaries. You will need to overcome tough competition on the academic front. Financially, you will remain in the pink of health. You have your opinions and others have theirs’, so respect that. Remaining regular in your fitness regimen will keep you full of energy.

Love Focus: Getting infatuated with someone from the opposite camp is possible.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those driving interstate are likely to find the ride smooth. You are likely to deal in property, either buying it or selling it. Achieving your aim on the academic front may require taking personal pains, so get set for putting in your bit. Your bank balance is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. If you are tired of the monotonous routine, a break may do wonders. Fitness will be on your mind and may prompt you to take up an exercise routine. You will be able to extract the truth from a secretive person in the family.

Love Focus: Someone’s appearance may stir a long-forgotten romance in your heart, so get down to reviving it!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22):Those negotiating with a builder will do well to go through the agreement with a fine-toothed comb! You can get a bit confused regarding options available on the academic front, so get advice from others. Good handling of tax matters will help you save much. If you get a chance, don’t miss to show your appreciation to those contributing positively to your cause. You may put in extra efforts on the exercise front, just to keep fit.

Love Focus: Timely initiative will help revive your flagging love life.

Lucky Colour: Fuscia

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will manage to impress those who matter on the professional front by sheer performance and a bit of self-promotion! Steer clear of something you are allergic to, even if you tempted to try it out! Someone in the family may not be in total agreement with your decisions. Possession of property is not too far, as last instalment gets paid. A different format of the same old thing will help ward off monotony in whatever you are engaged in.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can take comfort in the thought that there is someone waiting in the wings for them on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Deeper understanding will make you sensitive towards the feelings of a family member. Booking a property is very much on the cards for some. Those studying in professional institutes may find the job market brightening. Your home can be the hub of social gatherings and keep you happily engaged. You will be able to raise the money to buy a luxury item. Someone will be at hand to take up your workload, but may expect the same some other time. Remain firm to bring a family member back on track on the health front.

Love Focus: Your love life appears promising, so make some exciting plans with partner.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may find yourself extra energetic and fit today. Someone from out of town can spring a surprise. Good showing on the academic front will help you impress those who matter. There is a chance of somebody taking you along for a function or a party. Judicious spending will be needed to keep your bank account healthy. Good delegation will rid you of the extra burden and also help to complete the task in record time.

Love Focus: A new love interest enters your life, so expect some action-packed days ahead!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will be afforded a chance of meeting distant relatives in a get-together organised by the family. An excellent opportunity to own a house may come to you. Getting what you desire on the academic front is possible for some. Wholehearted support of colleagues can be expected in an important project. Previous investments may start giving handsome returns. Joining a virtual gym or taking up physical training is indicated and will prove beneficial for your overall health and well-being.

Love Focus: Romance rocks and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

