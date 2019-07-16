Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 16, what’s in store for Cancer, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Judge the situation well before you loosen your purse strings on the financial front. Your initiatives on the health front will prove most beneficial in keeping you fit. A professional move can find you in a comfortable situation, but you will need to play your cards really well. Completing something important on the home front will be highly appreciated. An enjoyable trip is in the pipeline, so don’t miss the opportunity. This is an auspicious day for those on the verge of booking a flat or an apartment. Helping out someone on the academic front may take up your time.

Love Focus: Signs that something is going wrong in your relationship may start becoming apparent.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Monetary problems are set to disappear as funds come from unexpected sources. A new employee will take most of the workload off your shoulders. You may find the traditional ways of keeping fit better in maintaining health. Some turbulence on the domestic front cannot be ruled out, as you may not see eye to eye with spouse. Some turbulence on the domestic front cannot be ruled out, as you may not see eye to eye with spouse. Lease for a property occupied by you is likely to be extended. Keeping rivals close on the academic front will to your advantage.

Love Focus: Your independent ways can put a strain on romantic relationship.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Green

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

It will be prudent to shift into the saving mode on the financial front. You may not receive the support of a colleague when you need it the most. You will find a distinct improvement in your health and feel more energetic. The neglect you had been feeling will soon disappear as peace and harmony prevails on the domestic front. An overseas trip may materialise for some and provide a chance to meet someone after a long time. Those seeking financial stability can expect something positive on the property front. Some insurmountable hurdles on the academic front may discourage you from pursuing your dreams.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress someone of the opposite gender and pave way for a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Financially, you will remain strong and will not hesitate to lavish your money on someone you like. Keeping good health will not be difficult, as you manage to stick to your workout routine. You will need to keep a close tab on your employees or subordinates for a project entrusted to them. Differences with spouse or someone close can upset you. Those behind the wheel will need to be careful. You will be able to find a good buyer for a property you want to dispose of. Getting your way on the academic front is desired and will not pose much difficulty.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch lover in an excellent mood today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

An increase in earning is indicated for some. Family life will be most satisfying as spouse is all out to cater to your moods! You can neglect health by indulging in excesses. You can flounder by not adopting a systematic approach to problem solving at work. You may decide to spend some days with someone out of town. Some of you may go in for refurbishing and resetting the house. Some of you can suffer without proper guidance on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will be able to plan your schedule in a way that caters to romantic breaks!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour : Electric Grey

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A good opportunity on the monetary front is in the offing, the trick is to seize it as it arises. Seniors can have high expectations from you regarding a project; it is up to you to prove them right. Take all precautions to conserve health, especially if you are travelling out of town. Investing in property is indicated for some, which may prove a financial boon at a later date. Impressing important people on the academic front is likely to be the result of your consistent efforts.

Love Focus: Company of lover will prove immensely joyful.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some of you may get down to improving your financial situation. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep it under control. The day proves profitable, especially for retailers and designers. Friends or relations may drop in at your place. An overseas trip is likely to materialise for some and prove quite enjoyable. You can get into a legal hassle regarding a piece of ancestral property. Taking help from someone on the academic front will help clarify your mind, so don’t hesitate.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you take special pains to ignite the flames of passion!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You manage to recover money invested in a bad deal, but not without your share of hiccups. You may find yourself much more health conscious now and reap rich returns on the health front. An overseas partnership will bear fruit even beyond your expectations. A family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous routine. Some of you are soon likely to enjoy a tourist destination. A house or property may soon come into your name. You will thrive well in a competitive environment on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by partner.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Pink

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A friend or associate finally returns a loan after dilly dallying for long. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just round the corner for some. You may get tempted by junk food and spoil your health. A family elder will be there when you need him or her the most. Long distance commuting may prove strenuous for some. Success is foreseen for those looking for suitable accommodation that fits their pocket. You will do well to keep abreast of the developments on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to pour cold water on lover’s romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Dark Sky Blue

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

An opportunity on the financial front, if seized immediately, can earn good returns. You will manage to stick to a healthy diet and remain fit. You will be able to make perfect moves to move up the career ladder. Disappointments may face you on the domestic front regarding somebody in particular. A fun-filled vacation with near and dear ones, is in the pipeline. A construction work may take more than the expected time for completion. Strong determination will help you in putting requisite efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: You get the chance you had been waiting for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Stars foretell stability on the financial front. Those searching for a suitable job can get lucky. Neglect on your part can make you unwell, so take precautions. A family elder may feel unwell, but it will be nothing to get alarmed about. Going on a trip with your near and dear ones will prove to be a nice change from the routine. A simmering property issue can be raked up by someone close. Whatever you had desired in academics promise to start materialising now.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures can be rejected by lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

It is best not to indulge in office romance as it can affect your work adversely. Failing health can force you to choose a healthy lifestyle.. A youngster may need disciplining, but avoid being harsh and use the soft approach. A trip with friends may soon become a reality, so get set to enjoy. A property can be yours at a bargain price, if you act in a timely fashion. An arrangement on the academic front will suit you well.

Love Focus: A sprinkling of passion is likely to make the romantic evening perfect for you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Celebrity Birthdays Today:

Will Ferrell : The American actor-comedian, who is best known for films Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), Talladega Nights (2006), Step Brothers (2008), The Other Guys , turns 52.

