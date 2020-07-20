Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 20, what’s in store for Aries, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Jul 20, 2020

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will be able to make the best of the situation that presents itself at work today. Chance to put somebody you dislike on the mat may materialise on the family front. Travelling long distance will be without any hitches. Some of you can go legal in asserting your rights. Your alertness will avoid getting unpleasant surprises on the academic front. Something worrying you at work is likely to be sorted out and will feel like a weight off your chest. Pending bills and other financial issues can take up your day. You can get motivated to start an exercise regimen and benefit.

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feeling will be fully reciprocated by lover.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): How you handle the family front may become the talk of the town in a most positive manner. On the property front, read in between the lines before signing a deal. A close competitor on the academic front may pip you to the post, if you don’t tighten your belt. Keep investment options open for the best scheme. You can be in a mental turmoil regarding an option on the professional front, but you will make the right choice in the end. You may decide to shed lethargy and become regular in workouts to enjoy good health.

Love Focus: It may be difficult to fathom the mood of partner today, but you manage it fine!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Yoga and meditation promise to counter moodiness, so go for it. Concern for marriage of someone eligible in the family may become a source of anxiety. You may be called upon to accompany someone out of town. Don’t be hasty in property matters, as things are not as simple as they seem. Your aptitude for something on the academic front may become your greatest asset. Money matters will be sorted out satisfactorily by you. A senior’s moral lecture may bore more than motivate you, but look inspired!

Love Focus: Fires of passion will get reignited to make the romantic front exciting.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): It is an auspicious time for those wishing to set out on a pilgrimage. Property matters may take up your time today. Someone on the academic front may rely on you to keep in touch with the latest. Someone’s advice on investment may be well worth it, so go for it after vetting at your end. On the professional front, you will have time on your hands to complete what all is pending for long. Initiative taken on the fitness front will give positive results. Keep close watch on the developments happening on the family front.

Love Focus: Nurturing your personal relationships is certain to strengthen loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to take more time than usual in completing an assignment or project on the academic front. Home front seems most inviting for rest and relaxation, so don’t miss the chance! A side business may become a cash cow. You are likely to create a niche for yourself on the professional front. Become conscious of your health and adopt healthy ways. Newlyweds will have eyes only for each other today! Travel stars burn bright, so expect a journey to materialise. It is best not to get embroiled in property dispute, if things can be sorted out mutually.

Love Focus: An encounter with someone you admire will leave you with fond memories.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may begin to worry a bit regarding the future of your child or sibling. A business trip, though hectic, will bring success in its wake. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will do well to wait a bit more. Things appear favourable on the academic front. Set your financial front in order by taking expert advice. You are likely to handle a tough situation at work most effectively and efficiently. Compensating bad eating habits with regular workouts will be the correct way of burning off calories

Love Focus: Those jilted in love are likely to make a fresh beginning and regain lost ground!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Teaming up with some who are good in studies will be a step in the right direction on the academic front. Some of you may find other avenues for earning. Those looking for a quick buck will follow every lead they can lay their hands on. Health foods and power drinks will help retain your energy on the health front. A difference of opinion with a family member over a property issue cannot be ruled out. Those at loggerheads regarding a property matter may arrive at an amicable solution.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A trip to someplace new is likely to widen your horizon.

A property may soon come into your name through inheritance. You will be able to achieve something difficult on the academic front, through sheer determination. Consider well before giving decisions that have financial implications. You will find the day exceptionally fruitful on the professional front. Eating right will be your key to maintaining good health. You may be instrumental in organising a family gathering, just to meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Lovers will get the chance they had been seeking of being together.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A friend may take you along on a trip, but you will be able to make your own arrangements. Extra coaching may prove a boon for some on the academic front. You can be at the forefront of a social cause that you are much passionate about. You are likely to take an exception to seemingly wasteful expenses at home. Someone is likely to make you his or her friend, guide and philosopher on the professional front. Take preventive measures to retain good health. Your minimal involvement on the domestic front may have spouse up in arms.

Love Focus: You will find winning over lover a lot easier by opening up your heart.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A home remedy will help cure a minor ailment. Unusual behaviour of a family member may puzzle you, but don’t read too much into it. Property and wealth can come by way of inheritance for some. Distractions on the academic front need to be avoided, so as not to lag behind in studies. A financial boost will help raise quality of life. A complicated issue at work can keep you engaged, but you will be able to find a solution for it.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love. So, get ready for a great day!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good preparation is likely to see you through in a tough competition. There will be adequate reason for you to celebrate, but don’t get carried away just to show others that you too can splurge. Maintaining routine on the health front will be important in staying fit. You can get a bit wary of a contract on the business front, so get fully convinced before getting down to signing it. Generating enthusiasm amongst the family members will be important, before taking up a new initiative. Some of you may travel out of town for health reasons and benefit from it.

Love Focus: You longing for lover today will be fully rewarded.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Academic excellence may bring the spotlight on you and line you up for something prestigious. Owning a house or a flat is on the cards for some. You are likely to become more conscious of wasteful expenses and do something about it. Avoid being stubborn in dealing with a workplace issue or you may earn the ire of higher ups. Remaining regular in your fitness regimen will keep you full of energy. True understanding with those around you will be achieved and you will feel much more at home with them, than before.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air for the wedded couples, so a special evening is in order!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

