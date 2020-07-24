Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 24, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20):Someone in the family may require your help, so be available. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with family and friends. You may think of buying a major household item. Students can look forward to a promising beginning. Avoid overstraining while exercising, if you want to be up and about. You will manage to find financial stability, as old investments mature. Some more efforts may be required to complete a job before the deadline on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those feeling down on the romantic front will have something to cheer about soon!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A good bargain awaits you in the real estate market, so don’t let go of the opportunity. Remaining methodical on the academic front is likely to ease your problems and help you catch up with the lead pack. You are likely to earn well and be able to spend on a luxury item. A senior’s guidance is set to make your task easier on the professional front. You are likely to feel physically fit and energetic, just by eating right. Those living separately from family can expect a spot of leave. A cruise or an overseas journey is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm will win over even an off-mood lover.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Paperwork for a property deal is likely to get completed soon and bring your dream home within your grasp. Good performance on the academic front is likely to open many doors. Wealth comes to you from an unexpected source. Your enthusiasm for a project on the work front may encourage others to provide you full support. Home remedy may come in handy in countering a malady. You can expect total support of the family in a new venture. You may plan on an exciting journey and enjoy your heart out.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Good performance is assured for those pursuing higher studies. You may be sought out for something special on the social front. Financially, you will remain on the saving mode. Help from co-workers in a time consuming task will be forthcoming on the work front. Pursuing a physical sport with your trademark passion is indicated. A shift in parents’ or partner’s attitude will be most welcome. A trip may materialise for youngsters and prove most entertaining. A property booked long ago may come into your possession now.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A trip may be undertaken to meet someone special. A booked property may become ready for possession soon. Favourable outcome may be expected on the academic front. Don’t count on getting a loaned amount back from someone soon, but it will be returned in due course of time. You are likely to be made in charge in boss’ absence. You may resolve to shun junk food to come back in shape. A family youngster setting out on a new job or higher studies will become a source of pride.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can rejoice as love comes knocking at their door!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family youngster is likely to win your admiration. A comfortable journey to a distant place is in the offing for some. You are likely to deal in property, either buying it or selling it. Take help from well-connected people or realise your aim on the academic front. Sudden requirement of money may materialise, but help will be at hand. A personal job outside the house will get accomplished only by going there yourself. You will become much more careful of your diet now and enjoy good health.

Love Focus: There may be a difference of opinion with spouse over an important matter.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Domestic front will offer peace and tranquility. Prepare thoroughly for a long journey to avoid hassles. Don’t contest the ownership of property without checking at your end. More efforts may be needed on the academic front to make your mark. Financial worries disappear, as money flows in. Good going is foreseen for those who have taken up a new job recently. Not keeping regular in your routine can tell on your health.

Love Focus: Your gift to partner can make his or her day.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good performance can be expected on the academic front. You can seriously reflect on your past and strive to improve upon it on the personal front. Your financial acumen will help you rake in the moolah. Doctors, engineers and other professionals can expect a satisfying day, both professionally and monetarily. A lifestyle change will find you much fitter and energetic. Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting. Booking a property is very much on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A heart-to-heart talk with lover is possible today.

Lucky Colour: Dandelion

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to get an excellent opportunity to spend your vacation in cooler climes. Shifting into a new house is possible for some. An exciting piece of news awaits you on the academic front. Those on a buying spree can overspend on some good bargains. Financially, you will remain in a stable situation. Deskbound professionals will manage to shake a leg and get a whiff of fresh air through their own efforts. Things look up on the romantic front as you manage to win over the one you desire.

Love Focus: Initiative taken on the health front is certain to bring excellent results.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. Search may be on for a suitable accommodation for those looking for one. A project may become all-consuming for you on the academic front. Monetary condition improves for some. Marketing personnel will be able to achieve what they set out for. Problems on the health front will need to be addressed promptly, if you want to remain healthy. Family’s support will come when you need it the most.

Love Focus: A chance encounter can blossom into a full-fledged romance.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Domestic issues will be tackled most responsibly. Problems on the road are foreseen, so drive carefully. Getting an expected outcome on the academic front will seem like a godsend and boost your morale. Financially, you will find yourself on a strong wicket. Striking a good understanding with co-workers will be in your interest on the professional front. Addiction to junk food may harm health. A youngster may need to be taught the value of money.

Love Focus: Your ideas and gift of the gab is likely to endear you to lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A long drive will help you relax your mind. You will be satisfied by your level of preparation on the academic front. You will need to devote time and energy to carry out renovation if you want quality work. You will be in a mood to splurge on the financial front. Your proficiency is likely to come into the notice of higher ups on the professional front and work in your favour. Failing to adhere to a health plan can affect health. You are likely to remain socially active and may even plan a family gathering.

Love Focus: A promise made by lover will be kept, to your delight!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

