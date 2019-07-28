Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 28, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Change in lifestyle is likely to benefit health as you get rid of bad habits. Learning additional skills will add to your income and prestige. Good delegation will rid you of the extra burden and also help to complete the task in record time. Tensions on the domestic front are foreseen for some. Some of you can plan to visit a relation residing out of town. Property booked by you is likely to be handed over to you soon. You are likely to bounce back with full vigor on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to explore some new eating and shopping places with lover today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Your exercise regimen will ensure that you remain fit and energetic. You will have to tighten your belt on the financial front, if you want to save for an expensive item. Additional tasks at work can affect your performance negatively. Family ties are likely to get strengthened as you spare time for your near and dear ones today. An out of town friend or relative is likely to invite you over and make you seriously plan on the journey. Some of you may be allotted a flat in a draw. Good opportunities will come to those who have cleared a tough competition.

Love Focus: You will need to start thinking of mending fences with someone you have strained relations with.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

You will be able to exercise self-control where food is concerned and enjoy satisfactory health. Your gut feeling about a financial issue is likely to hit the bull’s eye. Your serious attitude at work will keep you focused and help wind up a task quickly. A family elder can wage a silent emotional war and get you all upset. You are simply going to love a trip with someone you get along with well. Negotiate a property deal with expert’s help. A misplaced item or purse may have to be given up as lost.

Love Focus: Much excitement is in store for you on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

A regular workout schedule will help keep you trim and energetic. A delayed payment may finally be received. Tough competition at work can dishearten you and make you lose self-confidence. A family youngster is likely to make you proud. A business trip is likely to bring new deals, but keep your cards close to your chest. You can become the proud owner of a property. Your go-getting attitude is likely to make you the favorite of seniors.

Love Focus: Spouse will be more than eager to please you and get you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Someone may be instrumental in opening new avenues for earning for you. Your consistent performance will help in enhancing your promotional prospects. Something done together as a family will be most enjoyable. Someone may invite you to accompany him or her on a journey. Good returns are in the pipeline for those on the verge of disposing of their property. Health can cause problems due to negligence. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time ahead!

Love Focus: Lover may refuse to be accommodating and may not do your bidding.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Good eating habits will prevent you from falling prey to gastric problems. You are likely to have your cake and eat it too on the financial front. Job market will appear rosy as opportunities increase. A happening evening can bring you in contact with old friends and relatives. It seems to be an excellent day for travelling and meeting old friends and relatives, so go forth and enjoy! Collective decision is best for an ancestral property. A surprise gift can raise your spirits and make you want to reciprocate in the same coin.

Love Focus: Lover may appear off mood, so keep away and give space.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Someone’s timely advice is likely to help you keep good health. Financial soundness may encourage you to invest in risky ventures, but don’t succumb to temptations. Those pursuing a professional goal may find success without much effort. Not spending enough time with family may upset spouse and other family members. If you are travelling to meet someone confirm his or her presence first, before setting out. Some pressure may be put on you regarding a property matter and can make you upset. Those on a buying spree can overspend on some good bargains.

Love Focus: If love is what you seek, it is celebration time already as you manage to impress someone from the opposite camp!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

You are likely to remain in the pink of health through your own efforts. Don’t get tempted to invest in get-rich-quick schemes as you stand to lose your hard-earned money. A solution to a professional problem is likely to be worked out by you and is bound to impress higher ups. Organizing a party or a function at home will make it possible to meet your near and dear ones. If travelling to someplace exotic is on your mind, then consider your wish granted! A house or an apartment is likely to come in your name. It can become difficult to prevent a costly mistake due to your carelessness.

Love Focus: A promise kept is likely to bring someone close to you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Health conscious may push hard to attain perfect fitness. Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. Don’t disclose all your cards on the professional front as someone is out to take advantage of you. A great family time is in store for some today. A vacation is foreseen for some and promises much fun and relaxation. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. Some of you can make a plan with your near and dear ones to visit someone close.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

A lifestyle change may be needed to keep good health. Monetary loss is foreseen for some. Raising a contentious issue on the work front may irritate those who matter. Good foresight on your part will make a domestic event go smoothly. A ride to the countryside will help some unwind. You can plan to spend money for refurbishing a property owned by you. Say goodbye to depressing thoughts as positivity is set to enter your life.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you on the romantic front is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Good health will motivate you to take on more responsibilities. Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. A change of heart may make you have second thoughts about pursuing a particular professional line. Comforting news about a family youngster or sibling is likely to provide immense relief. Too much travelling can tire you out. A good price can be expected for a piece of property being sold. Someone can add fun to your journey by entertaining you en route.

Love Focus: Love life proves most satisfying as you enjoy a better understanding with partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Don’t be negligent regarding your health. Day seems profitable as some of you are likely to make a killing at the stock market. Those undergoing training can expect the results to be encouraging. A journey can hit a rough patch and make you waste many hours on the road. If property is on your mind, then chances of getting some good bargains cannot be ruled out. A piece of good news can brighten your day, but disclose it to others only at an opportune time.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to bear fruit as the one you love sends positive signals.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

First Published: Jul 28, 2019