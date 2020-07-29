Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 29, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 06:34 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Much travel is indicated for those on the marketing side. It may become possible to buy a property now that you had been contemplating for long. Excellent academic performance will help you catch up with the lead pack. Previous investments promise rich returns. Your attempts to shirk work on the professional front may get you a major share of the tasks. Eating wrong is likely to have negative fallout on the health front. Some of you may end up doing the assignments of a junior in the family.

Love Focus: Romance and togetherness are indicated.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Prospects of buying a piece of property are likely to get a boost as a loan gets sanctioned. Those who have gone overboard in splurging will find this little indulgence worth it. Things are certain to go your way at work, as you regain control of a workplace situation. Those worried will get positive indications on the health front. A family trip may not prove enjoyable due to frayed tempers of a family elder. Curb your tendency to overreach yourself.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to be rewarded in full measure, but your efforts will need to be commensurate.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Those travelling with a specific purpose in mind will be able to achieve their aim. A scholarship or some monetary incentive may come your way through academic excellence. Keep your temper in check. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now. A business deal may not turn out as promising as it had seemed. Some minor ailment or other may trouble you throughout the season. A family celebration will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can experience blissful togetherness today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You will receive the support of the family when you need it most. Taking possession of a flat is likely for some. Someone is likely to help you out with in a difficult situation on the academic front. You will be in a position to tackle an unexpected requirement of money on the financial front. Your worth at the workplace will be slowly revealed to those who matter as you begin to produce excellent results. Overstraining on the fitness front may cause problems, so take it easy.

Love Focus: A perfect matrimonial match may not seem perfect as you delve deeper.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may start something new on the academic front. A distinct improvement will be seen in matters that were unfavourable till now. You are likely to be richly rewarded for going out of the way for someone close. Problems at work will be easily solved, without wasting much time. Motivating yourself for workouts is likely to keep you fit. It will be a good idea to confide in parents rather to get correct guidance. Too much travelling can tire you out. You are likely to receive a good price for the piece of land.

Love Focus: There may be a difference of opinion with spouse over an important matter and it shows all signs of escalating into something serious.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Meeting an old school time crush is likely to make dull days bright. Good foresight on your part will make a domestic event go smoothly. Some of you may have to keep up your flagging motivation on the academic front. An increase in rent is possible for those living in hired houses. A happening day when you can afford to let your hair down and enjoy yourself on both social and professional fronts. Health-wise you will feel on the top of the world.

Love Focus: For some, a long-term relationship can turn into marriage.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your excellent performance on the academic front will be a shot in the arm. Positivity at home will keep you in a cheerful mood the whole day. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. Those looking for a suitable job are likely to get a call. Your aches and pains disappear as you adopt a new exercise regimen. Homemakers will succeed in improving the home décor by using local resources.

Love Focus: A chance to spend sometime in solitude with lover may not come about despite your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Peace prevails on the domestic front and promises a relaxing day at home. You may not feel too enthusiastic about a trip, but may have to bow to the desire of others. A loved one living away is likely to arrive, bringing joy and happiness along. The magic of thinking big is likely to do wonders for your current financial situation. Those in charge at work can punch holes in the task allotted to you and make you start all over again. Following a diet fad will help you remain in shape.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): By strict dietary control and exercise you can enjoy a full life, even if you are ailing. A family reunion is on the cards for some. Journey undertaken by you may prove most boring. Your preparation on the academic front will hold you in good stead. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague is likely to be won by you and may translate into a good monetary gain. Your performance will be put to test by a senior, but you come out with flying colours on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those feeling down on the romantic front will have something to cheer soon!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Too much work on the home front may make some homemakers crave for a change. Find out if you have the aptitude for whatever you have opted for on the academic front and then move ahead. Someone may invite you for an interesting journey. Entrepreneurs are likely to rejoice as a good marketing gimmick clicks. Busy schedules, extra responsibilities and deadlines can keep you on your toes at work. Dietary control will be as important as exercising. Arrival of visitors at home can prove exciting.

Love Focus: Your tender approach will bring you closer to lover.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You can gain social mileage out of something you have done on the family front. Some of you get a step nearer to acquiring property. Your happiness generally lies in the happiness of others! You will be able to successfully surmount the temptation to splurge and achieve a healthy bank balance. Progress of work is likely to be slow on the professional front, but you will be able to give a good account of yourself. Health that was causing concern sometime back will improve and make you bounce back to your old self again.

Love Focus: Surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are certain to impress lover.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An ancestral house is likely to come in your name through inheritance. Those not faring well on the education front must tighten their belts, if they want to enjoy a smooth ride. Giving a helping hand to someone in need will be most appreciated. Splurging on yourself can prove immensely satisfying as you earn well. Delegating authority will ease the burden off your shoulders. Health remains excellent through dietary control. Visitors and guests can keep you happily engaged at home today.

Love Focus: A marriage is on the anvil for some and can be solemnised soon.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

