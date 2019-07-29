Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 29, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Health troubles get over as you become more health conscious. Repayment of a loan can keep your financial position a bit tight, but you will get used to it. Someone can go back on his or her word at work and put you in an embarrassing situation. This is a good time to share the joys that family has to offer by going out together. You will get the break to go for a vacation. A property issue can be decided in your favor. You will be able to give your best to a task at hand.

Love Focus: Suspicions of lover will have to be assuaged, if you hope for an enjoyable romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Enjoying good health through regular workouts and diet control is certain for some. Financial planning will be essential to keep a tab on domestic expenditure. Those in the rat race are likely to pip the rivals at the post to get a promotion. You can get harassed driving in a new place due to incorrect directions. Travelling bug is likely to bite some and take them out of town for a few fun-filled days. Some major changes may be initiated in a property owned by you. Repair work at home can keep some busy.

Love Focus: Love life promises to be exciting as partner gives his or her support.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

A set routine is your key to good health, so stick to it. Financial condition that was down in the dumps sometime back, improves substantially. Your work on the academic front may not be found up to the mark and require reworking. Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness. A trip is likely to prove enjoyable. Good returns from real estate are foreseen for property owners. Shifting to a new house can become a hassle for some.

Love Focus: Love begets love, more so on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Those new to exercise regimes can be laid low by aches and pains due to inadequate warming up. Those looking for a suitable accommodation are likely to find one that fits their pocket. You will be able to avoid an obvious pitfall by giving heed to the advice of a workplace senior. You will find family more accepting of your drawbacks. A long journey may prove tiring. There is a fair chance of becoming a proud owner of a flat or plot. Your concern for others is likely to boost your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front will not be to your liking.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Health wise you are likely to feel on the top of the world. A healthy financial front will keep you in an upbeat mood. You may go in for an important project at work today. You can be unhappy with a family member because of his or her actions. Not all friends will volunteer to accompany you on a journey. A property acquired by you may start giving good returns. The feeling that you can make a difference in someone’s life will give you the strength to move ahead.

Love Focus: You may seek out someone special on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Food lovers can expect a gala time as they get to savor some gastronomic delights. Family and finances can put you in much stress and strain. If something important is to be done today on the work front, it will be better to wait a little as this may not be the most favorable time. Domestic front will remain tranquil and peaceful, and allow you to rest and recoup. Some important personal work that you are quite passionate about may find you travelling a lot. Take other’s opinion before signing a property deal. Your ability to impress others is likely to make you popular on the social front.

Love Focus: Expect romance to remain on a low key.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Health may have its ups and downs, but you will be able to overcome it. Financial front is all set to stabilize as money starts coming in. A new position in the organization may come to you. Family will be supportive only to a limit, so don’t expect the moon. A tiring journey is likely to take the fun out of it. It is best not to rake old issues involving property. On the social front, you can expect the support of your admirers and well-wishers.

Love Focus: Lover may resent you is not being able to spend more time with him or her and can create a scene.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Some health products will prove good for your system and help you come back in shape. You can go ahead with financial deals or transactions as the day appears favorable. Hiring help for a specialized work can prove difficult and may require lowering of standards. Family ties are likely to get strengthened by making it a point to meet your near and dear ones. A chance to travel with an old friend may come your way. Stars look bright on the property front. This seems to be a favorable day which allows you to accomplish much.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions can be reciprocated by the one you admire, but you will have to keep at it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

An exercise regimen adopted by you is likely to give encouraging results on the health front. You will be able to add to your wealth by managing your funds well. Leave applied for is likely to be sanctioned. A family reunion is on the cards for some. Keep your mind on the road while driving, as stars don’t appear favorable. Good rent can be expected by property owners.

Some of you will be able to pay whatever is asked for in order to stay in a decent locality.

Love Focus: You can feel attracted to someone and the good part is that this attraction will be mutual!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Keeping good health will not be difficult as you take all preventive measures on the health front. Financial constraints that you had been experiencing up till now are set to ease. A job switch promises to offer better salary and perks. Arrival of visitors at home can prove exciting. It will be fun to travel with your near and dear ones today. Giving a facelift to an ancestral house is on the cards for some. Social front is likely to remain abuzz with excitement about something that concerns you.

Love Focus: Some of you can get hard pressed for time on the romantic front and cut short your meeting with lover today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Health is set to improve for those feeling lethargic and weak. You are likely to become overcautious in spending money. Your decisions at workplace are likely to hit the mark and boost your reputation. You may need to hit the pause button to bring your fast moving social life to a temporary halt. Those travelling long distance will find the journey comfortable. A property deal is likely to go sour, so avoid any monetary loss. This is a lucky day for you.

Love Focus: You are likely to get a chance to share your innermost feelings with someone you feel close to.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Those feeling under the weather will find their health improving. Don’t miss any chance of replenishing your coffers on the financial front, as it may be difficult to do so later. Jewelers or those dealing in gold and precious stones can find the day profitable. An excellent opportunity awaits some on the family front. Your request for accompanying someone on a trip is likely to be granted, so have a great time! A new mode of conveyance is set to ease your commuting problems. A property matter, pending for long, will proceed smoothly and get your dream house registered in your name. Those shifting to a new place may face difficulties.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, those looking for love may be compelled to chart out a fresh course of action.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 11:06 IST