Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for July 30, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:48 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know what’s in store for you today:

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Eating right is the key to your good health and will keep you fit and energetic. Saving money by making do with something less expensive will help you save a lot. A task at work is best delegated. Your advice may not work on a family youngster going wayward and make you see red. Keep some time in hand before starting out to avoid rushing on the road. This is a good time to sell an asset as you are likely to get a good price for it. Something that you have submitted on the academic front is likely to pass scrutiny.

Love Focus: Romantic life takes a turn for the better, as someone walks into your life to make it rosy!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Weight watchers will need to keep a tight control over what they consume. Money coming from a number of sources is likely to raise your spirits. An uneventful day is foreseen on the work front. A youngster may start contributing to the family coffers through own earnings. Changed environment by undertaking a short journey will be beneficial. Tensions regarding property are set to disappear soon. You can be a bundle of nerves on the academic front as you struggle to keep up.

Love Focus: Love enters your life to spread happiness.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

You will manage to overcome lethargy and make yourself health conscious. A big venture that you are contemplating will require good financial planning, before anything else. A workplace rivalry may prove upsetting and may affect your performance at work. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today. Travelling will help take your mind off depressing thoughts. Property is likely to give good returns. A social commitment may have to be honored, even if it means taking a break from work.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover may prove difficult, but you will manage somehow.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Body aches and pains troubling you for the last few days will disappear. You hate losing money, but remember giving someone unconditionally is also an excellent investment. Your attempts to keep those who matter close will succeed and make you feel more secure on the career front. You may crave for your own space at home and may even have a tiff with spouse on this account today. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. Investment in real estate is likely to get good returns, but not immediately. There are many imponderables in something that you are trying to undertake, so be thorough in whatever you do to avoid frustrations.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly as bliss returns on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

An elderly may take some more time for total recovery. Cost cutting measures instituted by you are poised to bring instant results. Things turn favorable at work as your performance is appreciated by higher ups. Changes on the home front that you are keen on may require the consent of those affected. Travel, but don’t take an unwilling passenger along! Renting out property is on the cards. People are likely to throng your place today and keep you happily engaged.

Love Focus: Cold vibes may be apparent on the romantic front, so do something to lighten the atmosphere.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

An injury or ill health is indicated for those indulging in outdoor activities. Financial advice becomes necessary for those thinking of big investments. You will manage to effectively tackle an unexpected situation arising at work today. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. Using public transport will be much better today than driving your own vehicle as stars seem unfavorable. Some property issues are likely to be resolved favorably. Someone is likely to undertake a journey, especially to meet you.

Love Focus: Lover’s suspicion threatens to make the romantic front turbulent; be cautious.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

You will be able to adopt a set physical routine through sheer will power to get back in shape. You may have to drop your sights a little lower in acquiring something expensive, as the required loan may not be forthcoming. Business persons and retail store owners will manage to attract more clientele. Family will create the right atmosphere for you to work uninterrupted. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to. Someone may try to undermine your reputation on the social front.

Love Focus: You may get in two minds regarding continuing a relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

You may need to design your fitness plan according to your active lifestyle. Financial worries may compel you to put brakes on someone’s spending. You will have to hire and retain good talent, if you want to consolidate your position on the professional front. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation. Some of you may go in for builder flats in exchange for an ancestral property. Good turn done to someone will not go unacknowledged.

Love Focus: An honest appraisal of someone close to your heart is best avoided, lest it may upset him or her.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. There is a possibility of someone asking for a loan, so take your call. A piece of good advice will come in handy for tackling a complicated issue at work. Your deeds may make you answerable to parents or a family elder. A journey may have its ups and downs. A property dispute may come out in the open. Focus is likely to slowly return and help consolidate your position on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love may have marriage on their minds and their future together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. You are neither likely to indulge in wasteful expenditure yourself, nor let anyone else do the same. A senior at work can keep you waiting for a decision, but you will have your way in the end. You may take upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. Driving to the countryside will prove rejuvenating, but be careful to avoid exposure. A property deal may take some more time to materialize. Planning something with class fellow that is mutually beneficial to both on the academic front is possible today.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to get positive results.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Health remains satisfactory, but your aim should be total fitness. A deal you have clinched may turn out to be a golden goose. You will derive immense satisfaction in a professional venture, but the returns can be way below your expectations. You are likely to become a favorite of your parent or a family member by your endearing ways. This is not the day to take any risks on the road as stars appear unfavorable. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate. A lot of running around may have to be undertaken to organize something on the social front, but it will be to your satisfaction.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

An exercise buddy can be a blessing in disguise for some. This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. A workplace rival may vie for a position that you are eyeing on the professional front, but you have nothing to fear. A marriage or function will enable you to meet your near and dear ones. There is no point in losing temper while driving as it is you who are likely to get harmed. Some of you will soon become the proud possessors of a property. Resetting the house may be on your mind today.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

BIRTHDAY

SONU NIGAM: An Indian singer, popular for songs such as Sandese Aate Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Dil Dooba, turns 46 today.

TRIVIA

Deepika Padukone’s voice in Om Shanti Om (2007) was provided by dubbing artist Mona Ghosh Shetty. Deepika only speaks once in her original voice when she meets Shah Rukh Khan for spending the night right before a song.

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 10:45 IST