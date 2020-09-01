Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 1, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family gathering is in the offing and will be loads of fun. Making good time on a long journey is indicated. Timely action is likely to make you the proud owner of a property you have invested your money in. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front. You can be instrumental in planning something exciting on the social front. Good rent can be expected from a property you own. You are out to achieve something big in your professional sphere today. Coming back in shape will become easier through your strong resolve.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of meeting someone you can romantically click with.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Skipping exercise routine may make it difficult for you to achieve the figure and physique you desire. You may be organising a family gathering just to be able to meet your near and dear ones. There is a good chance of catching the excitement by setting out for a happening destination. You are likely to get the opportunity to go in for property that fits your pocket. Good news awaits some on the academic front. You can get into two minds regarding an investment, as better options appear on the horizon. Professionals may find excellent opportunities coming their way today.

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover will need to be tackled with tact.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. Spending more time on the home front is likely to have a favourable effect on your familial ties. Those who love adventure may find an excellent opportunity awaiting them in the form of an adventurous trip. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. Some good options may present themselves for those seeking admission on the academic front. You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter by your efficiency.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense on happiness. A chance to go for an exciting outing is on the cards for some. Formalities for possession of a house get completed making you its proud owner! Finding someone who will help you out on the academic front will be an achievement for some. You are likely to grow your earnings and strengthen your financial front. A recent achievement on the professional front will prove to be a feather in your cap. Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment.

Love Focus: Someone’s unusual interest in you on the romantic front will give you a sense of being wanted.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a long-distance travel. Some of you may plan to change residence and shift to a better place. An exciting opportunity to represent your institution or organisation may come to some. Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure. Your balanced approach to workplace problems is likely to make you popular.

Love Focus: Getting closer to a co-worker of the opposite gender is possible and this may even turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family youngster may need guidance to cure his or her erring ways. Your desire to enjoy a vacation with someone close is likely to become a reality in the near future. A suitable accommodation that fits your pocket will soon be found. Clearing a tough competition is possible for those trying to gain admission to a prestigious institution. Keeping a tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. The day proves excellent for you, both personally and professionally. You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly desire may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A suitable matrimonial match for someone eligible in the family can be expected. Much fun is in store for youngsters undertaking a journey to someplace exotic. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. Preferential treatment on the academic front is likely to be enjoyed by some pursuing studies. Your bargaining skills will come in handy for negotiating a lucrative deal on the business front. Chances of a promotion or some recognition at work cannot be ruled out. An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear.

Love Focus: You are likely to take out some time from work to pursue your romantic interests.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit and brighten up the day. Undertaking an important trip will help make you realise your dreams. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. Good academic performance promises to get you closer to your goal. Those preparing for a competition will find their progress satisfactory. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape.

Love Focus: Someone may catch your eye on the romantic front and get you head over heels in love.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will feel much connected to your near and dear ones now, than before. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted. Good options will be found by those searching for property that fits their pocket. Team under your guidance is likely to do well in a competition. Businesspersons are likely to do good business today and earn well. This is a good day to project a request to a senior on the professional front. Becoming conscious of keeping good health will help in maintaining your level of fitness.

Love Focus: You are likely to give in to the charms of someone you secretly desire and you will not regret your decision!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): If a persistent ailment had been your worry in the past, you can bid it adieu for good. Peace and tranquillity prevails on the home front and will help you unwind. Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is indicated and will be lots of fun. A positive development on the property front may warm the cockles of your heart. You will be able to overcome all competition on the academic front to forge confidently ahead. Money spent on a major item will be money well spent. Your contribution to an ongoing project at work is likely to be appreciated by those who matter.

Love Focus: You will find your romantic endeavours giving encouraging results.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will keep good health as you become more inclined to take fitness seriously. Normalcy will be brought on the family front, after a spate of tensions through your efforts. Travel promises better opportunities as you resolve to follow every lead. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled. Those worried on the academic front will be able to take positive steps to strengthen their position. Retailers and service providers will find their cash registers ringing. Listening to the advice of the experienced will help you navigate the rough seas on the professional or business front.

Love Focus: You can make up your mind to go right ahead with whatever you have resolved to do on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your persistence is likely to pay on the fitness front as you achieve the desired figure and physique. You may try to get socially in for getting a good match for an eligible family member. A good property deal may come your way and promises to make you a house owner soon! You are set to make your mark on the academic front. Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. Self-confidence and a gift of the gab will help you in getting a prestigious appointment on the professional front.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with lover will be most rejuvenating.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

