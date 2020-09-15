Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 15, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 06:00 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will be happy to find your financial situation improving. You may be entrusted with something important and are likely to do a good job of it. You will enjoy good health by getting rid of an old ailment. Family responsibilities will give little time for enjoyment, so it is for you to find time. If you are planning a short trip, the day proves auspicious. Tensions regarding property are set to disappear soon. You are likely to leave everyone behind on the academic front through sheer hard work and perseverance. Someone on the social front can work towards raising your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Romantic life takes a turn for the better, as someone walks into your life to make it rosy!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Earning remains steady and will help maintain financial stability. You can be commended for salvaging a situation going out of control at work. Health will remain satisfactory through your own efforts. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. There is a good chance of setting out on a short journey for some. A piece of property is likely to come into your name. This is a good day to utilise your time in clarifying doubts on the academic front. Socially, you will find the day happening and participating in an event cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to enter your life once again reignite passion.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A lucky break on the financial front will help fill up your coffers. Someone is likely to put in a good word for those seeking a coveted post on the professional front. A friend may get you started on a fitness routine. A newly employed family member will take away some financial burden. Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. Some of you may have to travel out of city for an important assignment. You are likely to acquire a piece of property soon.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along satisfactorily and you will get a chance to enjoy happy moments with partner.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good financial planning may become important at this juncture. Focus is likely to slowly return and help consolidate your position on the professional or academic front. Health will remain good through your own efforts. Near and dear ones will be most supportive, especially when you need them the most. An out of town trip is possible and will prove most enjoyable. Property is likely to give good returns. Good preparation will see you sail through a tough competition on the academic front. Something done in your honour will prove quite touching.

Love Focus: You will need to be tactful in handling lover today.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Worries bogging you down on the financial front are set to subside. You will be able to improve your position on the professional front. Good dietary control and a set routine adopted by you is certain to lead to total fitness. Domestic front appears to be happy and supportive. Accompanying someone on a vacation is on the cards and will be enjoyable. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. You are likely to excel beyond your wildest dreams on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly as bliss returns on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Returns from a previous investment are likely to show improvement. Your recent achievements are likely to add to your career profile. You are likely to be talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. You may get a chance to travel to an exotic location on invitation. A business trip promises to bring lucrative opportunities, but the key is to seize them in time. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Differences with lover threaten to spoil relationship, so don’t let such situation arise.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will be able to raise funds for something important. Sound planning will find your project moving forward smoothly on the work front. You may start something new for getting fit and benefit on the health front. You are likely to meet relatives and old folks during a family get together. An overseas invitation may find some packing their bags. Acquiring a built up property is possible for some. Those studying are likely to give a good account of themselves on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love may have marriage on their minds and their future together.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will manage to raise the capital for something you want to buy or get done. Your confidence is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. Those willing to pursue higher education are likely to win the support of the family. You will manage to organise an out of town trip with someone close and enjoy your heart out. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal. A project that you had submitted is likely to be adjudged favourably on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your loving gestures to someone are likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A windfall can be expected on the financial front. A prestigious task comes your way on the professional front. Some of you are likely to adopt yoga or meditation to maintain peace of mind. Your domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence! Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. A property deal is likely to favour you. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the professional or academic front. Your helping hand on the domestic front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Some of you may turn innovative to cater to the romantic mood of partner!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Repaying a loan will not pose much problem. You will be able to coordinate the teamwork meticulously to get the project on the tracks on the professional front. You are likely to become more physically active, just to come back in shape. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. A welcome break from work may come in the form of a short vacation. Money pours in through a property deal. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties.

Love Focus: Go slow on the romantic front as you can spoil your chances of winning someone over.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Chances of making it to the next grade look favourable for the salaried. You remain in a happy situation on the financial front. Today, you may feel more energetic than before. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. A trip out of town is on the cards and will help you achieve what you aim for. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. Your performance is likely to improve on the academic front. You will be able to keep an upper hand in some social situation, despite opposition from others.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to get positive results.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. You will be able to manage things well on the professional front. Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense relief and mental satisfaction. Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. Value of your property is set to increase. Guidance on the academic front is likely to improve things for you. This is a delightful day, when spending time with those you get along well with cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with your sweetheart is likely and will make your day.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

