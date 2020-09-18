Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 18, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 07:23 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A windfall is possible that will keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Peace prevails on the domestic front, as you go all out to make home a happy place. A close bond is likely to be formed with someone you accompany on a journey. Chances of acquiring property look bright for some. If you get an offer on the marital front for someone eligible do give it due attention. You will need to be quick on the work front before pressure of work overwhelms you. Starting a new exercise regimen is indicated and promises to get you back into shape.

Love Focus: Romance will rock, but may distract you from something important.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Wasting someone else’s money or effort because you can, is certainly not warranted, so check yourself. Scientists and researchers will be able to complete their projects well within the deadline. A medicine you are taking will help you get rid of your ailment sooner than you expect. Returns from property will be as per your expectations. You will keep the promise given to someone, even if it inconveniences you. A family member is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements. Travelling with a group of friends is indicated for some and will be loads of fun.

Love Focus: You are likely to hit out with someone on the romantic front, who shares your ideas and tastes.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 22, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will find things moving in a very positive way on the financial front. You are likely to enjoy good health as you slowly turn into a fitness freak. Chances of facing hurdles on the professional front cannot be ruled out for some, but they will be overcome with least efforts. Homemakers will succeed in keeping the budget on a tight leash. Renting a property that is closer to workplace is possible for some. You will get a chance to impress those who matter by organising a party or a function. You are about to enjoy a vacation that you had been planning for long.

Love Focus: This is a favourable day for you, when love and praise will be showered upon you.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your desire to earn a better pay packet may bring in frustration, so guard against it. Your renewed interest in fitness will soon find you in the prime of your health. Your sensitivity in handling a situation at work will enhance your reputation in the eyes of subordinates. You are likely to initiate some alterations in an ancestral property. A spirit of accommodation and compromise is certain to make you popular and loved. Adventure buffs are likely to get a chance to chase excitement very soon.

Love Focus: A romantic encounter can very well be the highlight of the day!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may unnecessarily worry about health, even though there is nothing wrong with you. An errant family member will need to be dealt with diplomatically.A piece of good news awaits you on the professional front; it can be a raise or a promotion. Cutting down on expenses will enable you to save money for something big. Check all documents thoroughly, before striking a property deal. It is an auspicious day to buy a major household item or a vehicle. An out of town leisure trip is possible for some and promises much excitement.

Love Focus: Excitement threatens to go out of your love life, if you don’t do something urgent.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those suffering from a medical ailment will show positive signs of recovery. You can resent being assigned a personal task by a superior at work, but don’t show any reservations in carrying it out. Remain careful in your spending so as not to strain your bank balance on the financial front. Implementing your ideas at home will be immensely fulfilling. You are likely to spend some quality time with likeminded people today. Overseas journey may materialise for some and will be lots of fun. Making real estate ventures profitable is indicated.

Love Focus: Enjoying the company of the one you love cannot be ruled out on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A change in lifestyle may prove inconvenient, but will be good for health. You will succeed in surmounting the odds to get a stalled job back on the tracks. Financial prosperity is likely to follow closely at your heels and keep you in a comfortable situation. It will be important to heed the advice of parents or a family elder.Someone may cast doubts regarding your ownership of a property. Organising a party is very much on the cards and promises an enjoyable time. Circumstances beyond your control threaten to delay a journey, but you will be able to make up.

Love Focus: Your efforts to cement a romantic relationship will prove most rewarding.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Number: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Remain tactful and diplomatic at work as you can fall prey to the machinations of a professional rival. Your financial position remains stable, as outstanding payments materialise. Keeping excellent health will not pose much difficulty for those suffering from a lifestyle disease. You can expect total support of the family in a new venture. Things start looking up for builders and real estate agents. Giving to charity is likely to open new vistas in the form of some great opportunities. Spending holidays in a new place is likely to double your enjoyment.

Love Focus: This is the best time to enjoy the company of someone you have recently met on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Money comes to you from an unexpected source and boosts your financial stability. A workplace rival can extend a hand of friendship, so be prepared to accept the same unconditionally. Meeting a deadline at work may make life a bit hectic, but you manage it well. Expect a steady stream of visitors, who are likely to keep you entertained. Decision regarding a property may go in your favour. You set a sterling example of helping out the needy with your love and compassion. Don’t throw caution to the winds while using the road today, as stars appear unfavourable.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind, so expect an enjoyable evening with your mate.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Wealth and riches are likely and promise total financial security. An exercise routine promises to keep you in good health, provided you remain regular in it. You can be given a difficult task at the work front that you were never keen on, but it will not pose much of a problem. Changes being made on the home front will be to your liking. Good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out. Attending a marriage or function is on the cards and will give you a chance to meet everyone. Plan may be afoot for a vacation or a pilgrimage, so expect it to materialise soon.

Love Focus: Someone may keep you under close scrutiny not for any other reason, but to know you intimately.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your plans for a quiet evening may get dashed as guests arrive unannounced. Professionals will manage to be at their networking best to net a rich client. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts and enjoy good health all throughout. Problems besieging you on the health front are likely to disappear soon, so get set for a healthy phase of life. Property owned by you is likely to add to your prestige on the social front. You remain elated the whole day as your achievements come in for praise. A short journey with lover is on the cards, but much depends on your getting spare time.

Love Focus: A bold move is all that is required to achieve your romantic aspirations, so just set your mind to it and enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may feel reluctant to touch your bank account for buying something for which a loan can be taken. This is not the day to touch anything important on the professional or domestic front. Your will is likely to prevail upon your laziness and lethargy, and soon find you on a fitness spree. You may waste a lot of productive time in organising things on the domestic front. Some delay is foreseen in getting a construction work started. You will manage to project a positive picture about yourself on the social front. An out of town trip will prove most exciting and may compel you to extend your vacation!

Love Focus: Your interest in someone you secretly desire may be reawakened by his or her sheer proximity.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

