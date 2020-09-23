Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 23, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 07:31 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A changed diet plan suits you well and will keep you in the best of health and spirits.You will be able to save much on the monetary front by deliberately adopting economical means. Those wanting to pursue a particular interest will find the family supportive. Academic achievers are assured of a bright future. A change of residence is indicated, especially for the newly employed and students. A business proposal will need to be vetted properly before being accepted. This is an excellent day for an outing with family and friends.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, risking reputation just to meet lover is really not worth it.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Financially this is a good period, which promises money from various sources. You may need to do something about sleep deprivation, but avoid pills and opt for nature cure. Raising salary of the existing staff will be more sensible than hiring new hands. You may accomplish much on the domestic front, with or without help. Support from the family may seem most encouraging for those aiming an academic pursuit. Holding on to information from someone close may not go down well with him or her. You are likely to undertake an out of town journey just to be with your family and friends.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, as you take lover for an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Financially, you will remain strong and will not hesitate to lavish your money on someone you like. Overdoing things on the professional front is best avoided as you can step on others’ toes. On the academic front, you seem to be on the verge of achieving something big. Someone may organise a function in your honour, so make it a point to remain available. A get-together or an outing with family and friends will prove exciting. Aim with which you had gone on a short vacation may be partially achieved.

Love Focus: Your wait is over, as the one you love is finally coming over.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Financially, you are likely to grow stronger as you receive money from an unexpected source. Those adopting yoga or an exercise regime are likely to discover the benefits for themselves. It is a good day to renew old contacts by meeting people you have not met in years. You may have to bank upon someone to put in a good word to get a coveted post. It is best not to press home an issue, lest you upset someone influential. A visit to an out of town destination is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. You will need to keep others guessing, if you want to do better on the academic front.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with lover will help to satiate your love pangs.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Financially, you will have to be more conscious of saving money for the rainy day. This is a good time for business persons to implement product promotion strategies. Gastronomic delights may not seem as delightful to your health, so exercise restraint! Newlyweds may fly off to their cosy nest in an exotic locale. Your close circle of friends provides you a strong sense of belonging. An outing may not turn out to be as fun-filled as anticipated. Reaching the top in a competitive situation on the academic front is possible for some.

Love Focus: Chances of a loved one breaking a promise cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will need to keep a track of your expenditure, so as not to overstep the budget. You will be able to multitask with ease as you juggle different jobs at work. Those lagging behind on the fitness front will be able to ‘run’ and catch up!Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will be important, if you want to rest. Expensive gifts from someone special will help raise your spirits. Finding your way to a new location may pose problems. Someone may prove a tough competitor on the academic front and mar your chances for success.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front bear fruit and end to loneliness and beginning of a new relationship is foretold.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An alternative to your staple diet will prove immensely beneficial to some. You may get worried about your own marriage prospects or of someone eligible in the family. Forging cordial relations with those you meet at work will be in your favour. A profitable venture is likely to fill up the coffers of some businesspersons. Keeping your eyes and ears open in the midst of stiff competition on the academic front will be in your interest. On the social front, you may be more popular than usual in the eyes of your admirers. You may plan to visit someone close staying abroad or out of town.

Love Focus: The day offers an opportunity to mend fences with a loved one, if you are cross with him or her.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Financially, you will not feel the crunch, as money comes to you from various sources. A rival at work can try to gain an upper hand, if you are not alert enough. Avoid junking in the street food as it may not go well with your stomach. Your academic aspirations may be met sooner than you expect. It is easy to blame others, but introspection may reveal the truth to you. Domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence! Driving will be fun as you try and explore some new roads.

Love Focus: Your extrovert ways manage to attract the attention of the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): There is an urgent need to become health conscious for those getting out of shape. On the marital front, mutual respect and understanding will take love to a new level. You will be able to catch up on pending work on the professional front. Good returns from previous investments can be expected and will further buttress your savings. Whatever has been bothering you in the past will get resolved. Those craving a change of scene will get a chance to proceed on an exciting vacation. Avoid distractions, only then will you be able to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Perfect understanding with partner is likely to infuse a different flavour to the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Tourquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Gullibility on the financial front is not advised at this juncture, so remain guarded. It is a perfect day for those who desire to come back in shape. Friction may develop with a colleague at work if you are not careful. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. Those biting their nails on the academic front can rest easy, as things begin to shape up to their liking. Give someone who wants to stand on his or her own two feet a free hand. A sightseeing tour will prove both enjoyable and informative.

Love Focus: There is a chance of you stumbling on the first step of the staircase of love, so be careful!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Fears regarding money matters may keep you tensed, but you need not worry. Some health conscious persons can graduate to doing weight training. You will manage to showcase your professional skills to those who matter. You will need to keep a tab on someone not being able to keep pace on the academic front. Taking a step closer to eliminating an irritating habit that you suffer from is possible! Adventurous types need to be careful while undertaking a thrilling outdoor activity. A family issue shows all signs of going legal, so do the damage control.

Love Focus: Those seeking love manage to make their presence felt in the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Home remedy can come to your rescue in getting rid of a minor ailment. A newly employed family member is likely to chip in financially to the household. Raising capital for a business project will require some hard thinking. Returns from previous investments promise to keep you financially sound. Things move smoothly on the academic front and help you achieve whatever you are aiming for. You will get the opportunity to handle an important responsibility handedly. Those planning to drive down for a vacation must cater to minor details to avoid getting inconvenienced.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so expect to get totally surprised by the one you love today!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter