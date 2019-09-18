Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 25, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Buying or selling property is indicated and will prove beneficial. Your intelligence will shine through in a team effort on the academic front.

Professionals are certain to add a feather to their caps for something that they have achieved. Present rented accommodation may become heavy on pocket, so start looking for alternatives. Take adequate breaks in a long journey.

Those new to exercise regimes can find the body resisting your efforts! Focus may thankfully shift from you in an ensuing cold war on the family front and allow you to heave a sigh of relief.

Love Focus: Harping upon the shortcomings of each other may make love life turbulent.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A journey to your favourite destination will be fun. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. You will be able to establish yourself on the academic front and make people notice. Fitness classes alone may not be of much use, keep your diet also under control. Financial negotiations may get stranded over some issue. Although you are not satisfied with your present job, there are opportunities galore for you to explore. You may have to be a bit firm to ensure peace and quiet on the domestic front to let your hair down and relax.

Love Focus: You may make your sagging love life perk up by taking some positive steps.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An exciting out of town journey is on the cards for some. You can get in two minds regarding purchase of a property. An assignment given to you on the academic front will be completed most satisfactorily. Those recovering from an ailment can expect to be up and about soon. Financial security is assured as you earn well. A piece of good news awaits you on the professional front. There is no point washing dirty linen in public, so resolve issues in-house only.

Love Focus: Something said in jest on the romantic front may offend lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A business trip may throw up some good deals. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to be of much use today on the academic front.

You manage to keep good health by remaining regular in walks. Keep expenditure on a tight leash, if you want financial stability. Those apprehensive of their continuity in a particular field can rest easy, as they now have nothing to fear about. Additional chores on the domestic front may impinge upon your personal time.

Love Focus: Difficulty in convincing lover regarding your point of view is possible.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A contentious property matter will be amicably resolved. Tight schedule on the academic front may make it difficult for those studying to spare time for leisure. Diet and exercise are good for health, but maintaining it may pose problems for some. Money from an unexpected source can be expected and promises to fill your coffers substantially. Not much headway is likely to be made at work for those involved in a time consuming project. Family life proves immensely fulfilling. A brief journey with family is foreseen.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours are likely to bring favourable results.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Acquiring property through loan may not be as easy at it seems. You can go ahead with a project on the academic front that requires extra efforts. Someone will be most supportive of your efforts on the health front. Additional chores on the domestic front are foreseen and need to be tackled urgently. Don’t leave any financial terms vague in a negotiation, as it can cause problems later. On the work front, a task entrusted to you will be completed to the satisfaction of all.

Love Focus: Understanding and love will make you feel closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling with family and friends is likely to prove enjoyable. Good news awaits some on the property front. Your initiative and go may not be enough on the academic front, so put greater efforts. Health-wise you remain on the top of the world. Spouse or a family member is likely to take the load of you for things that you find difficult to do on your own. Your attempts to boost your finances may fail. Your mind may be working overtime for doing something new on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romantic front may turn into a mutual appreciation club between lover and you!

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A good bargain is foreseen on the property front. Some of you are likely to ace a competition or exam on the academic front. Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet and continuing their exercise regime. Financial stability can be expected, as no major expenses are foreseen in the near future. A family elder may feel neglected and may make an issue of it. Be clear about directions for finding your way to a new location, as chances of getting lost appear real. At work, you may not be in the right frame of mind to take up anything new or challenging.

Love Focus: Spending time in seclusion and murmuring sweet nothings is likely to be the highlight on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Fair distribution of an ancestral property will keep everyone in the family satisfied. An opportunity to study abroad can be missed by some, if not seized in time. Bad health may compel you for a change of scene to get a breath of fresh air. Reducing expenses and increasing savings may be on your mind. Mishandling of people on the professional front can sour relations, so be careful. Family life will cruise along smoothly with much love and bonhomie. Those trying to travel overseas can face visa related difficulties.

Love Focus: Today, your romantic aspirations are likely to be fulfilled in full measure!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn: (December 22-January 21): Good opportunities will keep you in a financially secure position. Pace of work on the professional front is likely to keep you satisfied. It is best to avoid outside food Don’t let a situation on the family front get out of hand, as it may cause resentment. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. Keeping good relations with a disliked person will make you feel good from inside.

Love Focus: Spending time with sweetheart may not materialise, due to other commitments.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some of you may stand to gain on the property front. You are likely to plan something new with your like-minded friends and associates. A home remedy may prove suitable for a nagging ailment. Chance to earn big money is just around the corner, so be prepared. Some hindrances at work are visualised and may make you lag behind as your efforts may be found wanting.

Resetting the house can give immense satisfaction to some homemakers. An outing with your near and dear ones promises to be most exciting.

Love Focus: Don’t become too optimistic of romance knocking at your door.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

Pisces (February 20-March 20): Promotional prospects look bright, especially for those in the private sector. Timely handling of a family issue will save you a lot of hassles afterwards. Those travelling on a long journey will be able to find entertaining company en route. Your steely resolve will help you remain in shape. A minor financial setback can get you into the thinking mode. You may go all out for someone on the social front, but this may not be acknowledged. Division of an ancestral property can be brought about in harmony with your calm attitude.

Love Focus: Meeting someone who shares your ideas and thoughts can kick start a budding romance, so remain hopeful!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 10:12 IST