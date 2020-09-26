Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 26, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 08:58 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good financial management is the need of the hour, if you want money to multiply. A change is expected on the professional front which will be in your favour. You will benefit by adopting a healthier lifestyle. A property is likely to come into your name. You need to look beyond your self-interest and become more giving. You need to sort out your differences with spouse by keeping open all lines of communication. A vacation proves most exciting.

Love Focus: You have managed to make a special place in your lover’s heart and it shows!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 1,6,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Gymming is good, but don’t go overboard in using the equipment. You will manage to hold your own in a workplace situation. An opportunity on the financial front, if seized immediately, can earn good returns. Don’t undertake a long journey alone. Addition or alteration to existing property is foreseen and will go without a hitch. Getting some extra mileage from an initiative is foreseen. A family member studying out of town or abroad may come down to meet you soon.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits you on the romantic front, so get set to enjoy your heart out.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Changing your eating habits will have a positive influence on your health. You will manage to steer your domestic boat away from the choppy waters. You will be able to complete some work allotted to you in record time. Overspending on friends and colleagues is indicated, but can be highly avoided. Developing property may become your priority. Fun times are ahead as a celebration gets underway. Shifting bag and baggage to a friend’s place for a change of scene cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Spending a lovey-dovey day with partner will keep you smiling contentedly.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your addiction can cause health problems, so kick the habit before it affects happiness. Superiors are likely to rely on your judgement at work, so be absolutely sure of what you recommend. A good opportunity on the monetary front is in the offing, the trick is to seize it as it arises. Help will be around on the domestic front when you really need it. You need to trust people to proceed ahead, so curb your suspicious nature. You may get all excited at the prospect of traveling out of town with your near and dear ones. Property gives good returns.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, a scintillating encounter with an opposite number may leave you dreamy eyed!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Spending on inessentials is certain to weigh heavy on your pocket, so remain judicious. Management students freshly out of college are likely to make a mark in their first job. Those ailing can expect their condition to improve. Chances of celebrating a function together with close family and friends look real. You will need to give full support to someone who stands by you in times of crisis. An excursion with friends can be planned and will prove most exciting. Construction of a house or apartment is set to get completed soon, despite delays.

Love Focus: Your attempts to attract the opposite number will not go in vain, but remain secretive about it.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12,19,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Now is the time to reap the full benefits of your good financial planning. Don’t undertake any strenuous activities as pulling a muscle cannot be ruled out. An employee involved in enhancing your business will need monetary encouragement. Good news about a family member’s improving health will give you a sigh of relief. Commuting may be a problem today but you will still be able to manage. A no nonsense approach is required to get someone on the right track. Selling a property may bring in big money.

Love Focus: Attempts to resolve a family dispute or a misunderstanding will bear positive results.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Problems faced on the health front show signs of disappearing completely. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their culinary skills. Finding a superior in good mood can encourage you to project your request. You may make up your mind to sell a property on your own. You may get a good response to an initiative taken by you. Considerable earnings will enable you to pay off your creditors at leisure. A journey by road may prove tiring, but will go without any hitches.

Love Focus: Today, domestic front remains most peaceful and family, most accommodating.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7,18,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Financially, you are set to grow stronger, as new opportunities come your way. You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. This is the time to rejoice about some achievement on the professional front. A relative shifting in with you may require some preparation, so get on with it. A party may get you into high spirits and prove highly entertaining. Travelling is likely to bring you luck. You will finally become the owner of a property you have invested your money in.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to go gaga about your approach in love.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A friend or associate finally returns a loan after dilly dallying for long. Introducing new fitness techniques in your workout routine will prove immensely beneficial. Something you had been fervently hoping for on the professional front is likely to happen today. Family life will be most satisfying, as spouse goes all out to cater to your moods! Spirituality may hold special interest for you. A place you had always wanted to visit will soon become a reality. Selling a property may bring in big money.

Love Focus: You will need to be sympathetic enough and bring out a family member from his or her depression.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. Fashion designers and architects can bag a lucrative deal. Monetary gains visualised from a transaction may be well below your expectations, but you will manage a toe-hold. Those following a hectic schedule will find the family most supportive. You are likely to remain in control and supervise something important. Commuting will no more be a problem in a new city, as you gain confidence. Possession of a property may come to you.

Love Focus: Efforts on the love front is likely to be reciprocated with the same fervour.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Consider your options well before taking a calculated risk on the financial front. Lack of energy may make you postpone some important tasks. Dull office routine can make some look elsewhere on the professional front. A half-hearted attempt at mending fences with spouse will just not work in your favour. Changing old habits will do you good and help start afresh. Those embarking on a vacation can expect an exciting time. Those planning to buy property are likely to settle for a suitable one soon.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to throw a pleasant surprise by preparing your favourite dish or gifting something precious.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 7,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A good source of earning promises to keep you financially stable. Your fitness regime will benefit. Your explanation for something going wrong at work may not cut ice with superiors. A relaxed atmosphere can be expected at home. Terms for acquiring property may be finalized. Get to the bottom of the problems, instead of beating about the bush. An outing just to get your low spirits on the ascendant is on the cards.

Love Focus: Children or siblings will prove a great support in looking after someone in your absence.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter