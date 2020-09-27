Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 27, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your money is set to multiply, as you invest wisely. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. You will be able to pick up the threads on the professional front, which lies neglected. Family members may compel you for a change of scene to get a breath of fresh air. A scholarship is in the pipeline for some on the academic front. Change of air is badly needed for some and a vacation can be planned. A decision regarding property will be to your liking.

Love Focus: You manage to find a cosy corner to express your love to the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Adequate health measures will keep you in a fine fettle. Family’s support and concern for you will be most encouraging. A healthy bank balance is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood on the financial front. Avoid taking up too many jobs as you won’t be able to do justice to any. Many options will open up before you on the academic front, so remain patient. Some of you can make a plan for an outing with friends. Property may come to you through inheritance.

Love Focus: Love will be your focus, but the trick is to make it the focus of your partner too!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your love for travelling can find you hitting the road soon. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. You are likely to find yourself in a monetarily profitable situation. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently on the health front. A child may throw tantrums to buy something particular. Whatever you had hoped for or expected on the academic front is likely to materialize. You will be able to successfully complete an important project that comes your way.

Love Focus: Interest shown by you in someone on the romantic front will be fully reciprocated, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A shopping trip with family members will prove quite enjoyable. An increase in earning capacity is indicated for some. There is a good chance of getting mentally stressed, if you continue to do what you shouldn’t be doing. Chances of promotion start looking slim for borderline cases. Chances of booking a dream home becomes a reality soon. You must attend a family get-together if you want to meet distant relatives you had not seen for ages. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with family and friends.

Love Focus: A candle-light dinner will work wonders in climbing new romantic heights!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those hoping to shed weight will do well to opt for health clubs, but remember, the key to fitness is will power. Your professional approach to the issues at hand will help in expediting them. Financially, you are likely to find yourself in a strong position. A rented property will keep your monetary condition in fine fettle. Your light and relaxed attitude towards life will help you cope with everyday tensions. A good and productive time with family is foreseen. Problems on the road are foreseen, so drive carefully.

Love Focus: Your spontaneity will find admiration and attention of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Laziness may threaten to break your exercise regime. Homemakers may feel frustrated if a change of scene doesn’t happen fast! Your popularity is set to rise as you tackle a difficult project at work. Good returns can be expected from previous investments. An achievement on the academic front promises better opportunities. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those travelling on vacation. Some of you may have to run aroundget embroiled in a legal battle over property.

Love Focus: Saying it with flowers will be the right approach on the romantic front, if you want the day to end befittingly.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Certain financial options chosen by you are likely to give good returns. You manage to remain regular in your workouts and maintain good health. You are set to achieve greater heights on the professional front. Your wit and funny antics are likely to lighten the domestic atmosphere. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. Avoid busy roads and don’t drive a vehicle you are not confident of. Your attempts to get hold of property may not succeed.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front may move at a snail’s pace, but they will move in a positive direction!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Don’t forget taking a receipt, while loaning money to someone. Mental tensions plaguing the mind will disappear, but may take some time. Some of you may be balancing two different jobs at the same time. Expect peaceful atmosphere at home today. Set a property matter in order today. Some good offers may come your way on the academic front, so choose with care. Meeting people overseas will be fun, so expect to get pampered.

Love Focus: If you have planned an outing with lover today, plan it well for things to go smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A new exercise regime will prove effective in coming back in shape. Some of you are likely to switch jobs for better financial prospects. Betting or speculation may earn good money. A family gathering is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. You feel ready to take up a new venture with full energy and dynamism. A business trip can become a turning point for some entrepreneurs. Good news on the property front can be expected.

Love Focus: Your love affair may run into unexpected complications today, but you will salvage the situation.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those suffering from negative thoughts should do something about it to retain back your positivity quotient. You are likely to steal a march over your adversaries at work. Delay is foreseen in getting a loan sanctioned. Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten up the domestic environment. Those involved in a legal case can expect some positive developments. Planning an exotic vacation may be on the cards. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon.

Love Focus: Your attempts to attract the attention of your chosen one may not succeed, if you continue in a ham-handed way.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A lucrative property deal materializes.Condition of those who have undergone surgery will improve quickly. Domestic front appears serene and peaceful. An increase in earnings is indicated for some. Getting along with someone not seeing eye to eye with you looks daunting, but tact and firmness will help. Avoid getting into office politics as it will do you no good. Dream of driving a big car is likely to be fulfilled for some.

Love Focus: Taking the initiative on the romantic front will bring you into the inner circle with your sweetheart.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A perfect day is indicated with the family. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. Whatever you contribute today at work will count towards your career. Moneywise, no problems are foreseen. Good news on property front is possible. You may not subscribe to the idea of giving the go ahead of an ill-conceived plan. A trekking or strenuous outdoor activity can prove fatiguing, so don’t overdo things.

Love Focus: On the social front, you may join the excitement with partner to make it a fun-filled day.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

