Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 30, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 06:02 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those wanting a change of department in office may find things moving favourably. Guidance from a mentor on the health front is likely to work wonders. No problems are foreseen on the financial front. Your helping hand on the family front will be greatly appreciated. You are likely to double your efforts on the academic front. You will find yourself much more at peace with yourself now, than before. A trip will enable you to complete pending tasks. A property is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Parents of someone eligible may get an offer for a suitable match they just can’t refuse!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Things begin to happen in a most favourable way today on both the personal and professional fronts. Your efforts to cut down on spending will help you save much. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. A friend or relation may drop in at your place today and brighten up the day. Your efforts will keep you well on the course to realise your true aim on the academic front. Travelling to a distant destination is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share your romantic mood today, so expect romance to rock!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A project completed in time is likely to place you amongst the achievers. Health-conscious will find some new route to fitness. Saving money can be on the top of your agenda and you will manage it without feeling the pinch. Someone will be there to give you a helping hand and resolve your problems on the family front. Good preparation blended with luck may find you sailing smoothly on the academic front. The good news may involve travel, money, or a love relationship. Property-wise you stand to gain substantially.

Love Focus: Taking steps to rekindle your love life is possible and promises to put romance back on tracks.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Getting crucial support in organising something on the family front will take the burden off from your shoulders. Judiciousness in spending will allow you to save for bigger things on the financial front. By towing the line of those who matter, you are likely to secure your position on the professional front. A fun trip can be organized today. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully. A good property deal is in the offing. A happy situation on the academic front is foretold.

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy a few tender moments today with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Focus on health can become a priority for some. A common venue may be planned for a family get together. You will manage to increase your earnings. At work, you will be able to deliver and even be ready to take on some more. You will need to be especially careful while driving at night. A property may be acquired by some. You can worry over an issue, but someone close to you will help lay your fears to rest. You are likely to remain strong on the academic front and be able to take the competition head on.

Love Focus: Good anticipation will save you from obvious pitfalls on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Giving quality time to family is indicated today, so expect a highly rewarding time. You are likely to grow financially strong, as money flows in. Your efficiency on the professional front is likely to be applauded by all. You are likely to fare well on the academic front, irrespective of how you have prepared. Some of you may be tasked to ferry a relative to his or her place. A property deal may take some more time to materialise.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may take pains to express his or her feelings for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Issues that were disturbing you mentally at work are likely to disappear. There will be no problems as far as health is concerned. You will feel satisfied with your financial condition, as more avenues for earning open up. Improving the foul mood of an elder will help bring harmony back on the home front. Problems on the road are foreseen, so don’t take any risk. Rubbing shoulders with celebrities in a do cannot be ruled out for some. There is every possibility of securing a position or achieving the unexpected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Attempts to brighten up your love life will succeed and how!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will manage to remain regular in your exercises and come back in shape. A raise you had been wanting is just round the corner. Carrying out instructions in letter and spirit at work will help you edge into the good books of the one who matters. You are likely to enjoy walking down the memory lane in the company of old friends and relatives. You will need to drive a hard bargain for sealing a deal on the property front. Using public transport will be much better today than driving your own vehicle as stars seem unfavourable.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your ideas and suggestions on the professional front are likely to win the day for you. A long pending payment is received and promises to make you financially secure. A home remedy can work miracles in curing a nagging ailment. Someone from out of town may come a calling and brighten your day. Something promised to the family is likely to get fulfilled. Thorough preparation and practice will hold you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a foregone conclusion, so enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those in uniform are likely to get a posting of their choice. Those who have taken up sports will soon achieve top physical condition. Those aiming for something expensive will be able to raise a loan with least hassle. Spending time with your near and dear ones is indicated today. Speed kills, so have adequate time on your hands to obviate the need for driving fast. Intelligent application on even unfamiliar territory on the academic front will keep your flag flying high. Refurbishing the house can be on the minds of some.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of getting close to someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your own competence will make learning new skills and methods a cakewalk. The burden of loan is taken off from your shoulders as you pay the last instalment. Fasting and regulating your diet will have a positive effect on health. Your desire for peace and quiet at home may be interrupted by the arrival of guests, but you will enjoy their company, all the same. Don’t give any information about a property deal to those you don’t know well. Right moves and hard work may keep you firmly on the path of success on the academic front. Those undertaking a long journey will need to prepare well to avoid hardships en route.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp, whom you like, is likely to warm up to you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Things are going fine and to your liking on both the personal and professional fronts. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. Being meticulous in your exercise regimen will keep you fit in body and mind. Your actions are likely to please spouse or a family elder. You may lay your worries to rest on the academic front, as the situation remains most positive. Driving to the countryside will prove rejuvenating, but be careful to avoid exposure. A property issue may compel you to seek legal help.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

