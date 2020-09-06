Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 6, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A health programme may need your full sincerity to be of any use. Your ideas on the home front will be smoothly implemented. Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction. You are likely to be garnering support to gang up against someone you don’t like. Your valuable suggestion is likely to bring about a positive change at work. Paying loan installments will not appear too difficult in your present financial scenario. You will need to fine tune your travelling time with others to reach a venue together.

Love Focus: You are likely to look your best today to win over someone special on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Getting out of shape may prompt you to shake a leg and hit the fitness trail, but don’t overdo things. You remain in a position of strength in calling the shots on the property front. An excellent time is foreseen on the social front, where your presence will be sought most earnestly. Greener pastures may beckon those getting inadequate returns in the present job. Your strategy of having multiple sources of income will help tide over lean periods. Child’s admission is not likely to pose much problem, even if it looks bleak now. Be clear about the routes before you undertake to drive as chance of getting lost looks real.

Love Focus: Being an eager beaver on the romantic front may not be the right approach, so infuse subtlety in your moves!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A simple shopping trip may turn into splurging spree and give you immense satisfaction. Someone may tempt you into trying something new on the health front and it is certain to prove beneficial. Spending a vacation with friends and family will prove to be a lot of fun. Things are certainly going your way on the social front, so enjoy the fun while it lasts! This is certainly not the day to put ideas into action on the work front, as you can be faced with insurmountable difficulties. You manage to handle a grouchy family elder in a befitting manner. This is a good time to apply for a plot or flat, as stars appear to be brightening on the property front.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp showing interest in you is likely to brighten your prospects on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are likely to turn into a fitness freak, as you start taking your exercise regimen most seriously. Spending a vacation with friends and family is indicated and will prove a lot of fun. Only token presence will be possible for you for attending a function you have been invited to, due to paucity of time. The day opens on a positive note as you give a good account of yourself at work. Take good advice before parking your money somewhere, as promised returns may not materialise. A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. You can start the process of doing up the premises owned by you.

Love Focus: Lover blackmailing you to achieve his or her ends cannot be ruled out on the romantic front, but you really won’t mind!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Taking some time off from your daily routine for workouts will help keep you refresh and rejuvenated. Your keenness for a change on the domestic front is not likely to be shared by other family members; at least not for now. A Good Samaritan helps you in delivering from a predicament that had been troubling you for long. Some of you may have to sharpen your communication skills to make your mark in your field of expertise. Avoid buying things that you don’t really require so as to not to waste money. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. Dream of becoming a proud owner of property is likely to be realised, as construction nears completion.

Love Focus: There will be enough signs to indicate that the one you crave for is also interested in you, so go ahead and take the next step.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will be able to add to your wealth as money comes from an unexpected source. Fitness conscious people are likely to introduce something new in their fitness routine and benefit. Today, family comes first for you, so expect to spend the day shopping and ‘malling’. This is an excellent time to go in for renovation work of the house that you had been wanting for long. If you hand over an important responsibility to someone capable, you will find yourself totally relieved. At work, you will need to show your colleagues a better and efficient way of handling a task to increase productivity. Accompanying someone for an out of town trip cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Catching the eye of someone in a function or during journey may be the green signal for a budding romance to commence.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some bodily ailment may make you realise the importance of good health and make you take up an exercise regime. Home front becomes a happy place as spouse takes special care of you. Waiting and hoping for some positive response from the one you like is what you will do today. Those planning to start something new will find the day auspicious. Those finding their current salary inadequate can take up moonlighting for some extra cash. Don’t share a vehicle with others if you want to travel comfortably. Possession of a house, previously booked by you, may become a reality soon.

Love Focus: There is no point in chasing a romance that has no future, so try to wipe out the slate and start afresh.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): There is a risk of heavy interest being levied on those not repaying credit by due date. Some healthy choices on the health front will be a step towards your quest for fitness. Your positive outlook will be contagious, making all those around you happy. This is a productive day for professionals as they address a lot of issues at work. Spouse may persuade you to buy a particular household item that you are not keen on. Don’t get cowed down by real estate agents into sealing a deal without reading the fine print.

Love Focus: Gaining the trust of someone from the opposite camp may take you towards romance.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21):You will manage to put some good health tips and advice into action. Presence of an outsider at home may compromise your privacy, but little you can do about it. Someone getting over smart on the social front may need to be put in place, but do so smilingly! Your professional excellence will be noticed and bring better opportunities for you. Impulsiveness in spending may need to be curbed to maintain a healthy bank balance. Driving will be fun and will help you meet people you had not met in years. Property dealers need to remain alert, especially while dealing with colleagues.

Love Focus: Your name can be romantically linked with someone who is everybody’s heartthrob, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Cash crunch that some of you are facing now will disappear as money comes to you. An unhealthy competitive situation may develop to spoil the domestic environment. Eliminating sugar laden foods your personal menu will help you in retaining good health. Travelling together will help instill a sense of togetherness. Befriending someone is on the cards and it may liven up your dull evenings! Acting on the suggestions of an experienced colleague will help you in more ways than one. A property dispute threatens to pit you against a sibling, so start searching for an amicable solution.

Love Focus: You will need to address lover’s fears about something personal on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Desire to earn more, than what you do now, will spur you into action and help rake in the moolah. Air travel is foreseen for some, which can be in official or personal capacity. Some rites connected with wedding or a religious function may be undertaken. You remain in an upbeat mood on the professional front, but the domestic scene can become worrisome despite your efforts. You will need to be careful not to be careless in your food habits, as it can affect health adversely. You can get praised for changes you have made on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations get realised soon and bring excitement back in to your life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may not be able to take full advantage of a money making opportunity, but you will be able to turn it to your advantage. Your efforts on the fitness front will be richly rewarded. You will succeed in starting a new business or expanding an already established one. It is good to organize something at home today, rather than planning an outing. Sightseeing in an exotic locale is possible, if you plan it out nicely. You may not be in the know of the latest developments, so don’t make any decisions without getting into complete picture. Those thinking of getting their house converted into builder floors should give it a second thought.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction between you and a co-worker can translate into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

