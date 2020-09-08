Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 8, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 06:31 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will keep good health by not succumbing to culinary temptations. Your positivity promises to keep the domestic atmosphere cordial and happy. Those travelling long distance will find the going smooth and comfortable. You will put in the required efforts on the professional or academic front to reap rich rewards. Financial position will remain satisfactory, but overspending should be guarded against. You will be able to iron out all the kinks on the professional front. Chance to own a piece of property that suits your pocket may come to you, so don’t miss this opportunity.

Love Focus: Lover may be planning something special for you, so get ready to be surprised.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Something that you are trying at work will be achieved without much hassle. Giving a helping hand at home before being asked will gain you some big brownie points! A short trip is on the cards with near and dear ones and will be most rejuvenating. Attempts at mastering a skill or subject on the professional or academic front will not be difficult, as you make your mark. You will be able to raise the capital for investing in something big. Continuing with exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle will help keep you trim and slim. You will have the money to invest in real estate, so acquiring property cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Someone you are close to on the romantic front may plan something with you.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Domestic peace and harmony is your aim and you will ensure that it is achieved at any cost. An exciting time lies ahead as travelling with friends is foreseen. Financial stability is assured, as you manage to enhance your earning potential. Businesspersons are likely to find their business picking up. Joining health conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. Those aspiring for a roof over their head may come across a bargain they just can’t refuse! You can be given an important responsibility on the academic front that you will discharge most competently.

Love Focus: Strengthening relationship with lover can be your priority now.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will keep fit as something you have started on the health front will start to pay rich dividends. A good advice from a family member will help you look at an issue from a different perspective. You will be able to manage your finances well simply by curbing your tendency of impulse buying! You are likely to hit it off with a new workplace colleague. A new shop or office acquired by some may keep you occupied. Your efforts on the academic front will be recognised. Trekking or going to a far of place on a bicycle will prove both exciting and refreshing.

Love Focus: Love beckons you today and preparing for an outing with the one you love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A change of lifestyle just to keep good health is foreseen for some. You may become instrumental in getting a property issue settled amicably. You will remain popular in your crowd on the social front. Monetarily you will remain on a safe wicket and will have enough to spend. Your performance at work is likely to be appreciated in glowing terms. Some of you may spend the day in doing something constructive on the home front. Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace you for an exciting time! Something is likely to happen on the academic front which may go in your favour.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are likely to float on cloud nine today, as sweetheart showers love!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Joining health conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. You will get the motivation to push yourself to the limit on the academic front. Good financial management will find you in a healthy monetary situation. Spearheading a team of specialists cannot be ruled out for those in the higher echelons of the government. A family youngster is likely to add a feather to your cap on the academic front. Issue regarding an ancestral property is likely to be settled amicably.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to express his or her love for you and may even promise you the moon, so enjoy all the attention!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Brilliant presentation or negotiation skills promise to tilt a lucrative deal in your favour on the business front. Vacation can become a possibility for some in the absence of any professional commitment. Steps taken on the property front are likely to bring you nearer your goal. Reinvesting returns from previous investments will be a step in the right direction, but choose the best instruments to invest. Resuming workouts or some physical activity is possible for some on the health front. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy.

Love Focus: Your plan for a romantic evening out will be perfect to bowl the one you love over!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Health remains perfect and those suffering from a lifestyle disease will be able to keep it under control. You are in the midst of something special that is happening on the home front. Those studying for competitions will find their old rhythm and concentration. Financial front is likely to become ever stronger as money comes to you from various sources. Mentally, you are likely to find yourself much at peace as things move smoothly on both personal and professional spheres. Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. You may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal.

Love Focus: You are likely to get involved in romantic conquests to the exception of everything else today!

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will turn conscious where health is concerned and make efforts to remain fit. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. You are likely to stand head and shoulders above the rest in academic performance. You are likely to seize some excellent opportunities to make good money. A positive development regarding a deal is foreseen on the business front. Proceeding on a pilgrimage or vacation cannot be ruled out for some. You may succumb to the temptation of going in for a plot or an apartment being offered at a bargain price.

Love Focus: Today is an exceptional day where romance is concerned, as you enjoy lover’s company to your heart’s content.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your interest in a particular project is likely to be noticed by people who matter on the professional front. Meeting old friends and relatives promises to make the day interesting and entertaining. A long journey is likely to become interesting as you find like-minded fellow travellers. This is a good time to finalise property as stars are poised favourably. You are likely to find yourself financially secure by taking good investment decisions. You will mange to maintain the present level of fitness by adhering to your exercise programme.

Love Focus: Tension that was palpable in your personal relations with someone is likely to subside.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An active life and a balanced diet is your key to remaining energetic the whole day today. Family life will be most satisfying and without outside interference. You may succumb to the temptation of going in for a plot or an apartment being offered at a bargain price. Good showing in exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success. Outstanding payments are likely to be received and bring a great sense of relief. Impressing those who matter at work will not pose much difficulty today as you put your best foot forward. Travelling with friends will be fun and make for a refreshing change.

Love Focus: Something you had wanted to say to lover, but were reluctant to, will be said today!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Health of those feeling under the weather is likely to improve. Excellent bonding with parents will encourage you to share even your personal thoughts and desires. Students are likely to cope up with new subjects through sheer grit and determination. You are likely to become financially savvy and save money for something important. A positive feedback is likely to remove all obstacles on the professional front. Travel to a happening place with friends and family is foreseen for some. Some of you may be in the process of giving final touches to a new house.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone you have passing acquaintance with cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

