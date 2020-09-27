How to safeguard your social media accounts

more-lifestyle

The tentacles of the digital world have paved their way into more parts of our lives than ever before, due to which privacy has been played with. Seeing the growing number of social media crimes, safeguarding our profiles have become crucial. Experts tell us how to go about securing our accounts.

Never reveal personal contact details on a public platform: Create custom friends lists, organise friends as you like it and choose who to share your photos with. Whenever you update your status, share photos or post anything on Facebook, you can select who sees what you share by the ‘audience selector’ tool.

Keep your accounts secure: like you would your house Now is the time to make sure you have a strong password, log out when you are done and turn on login approvals. Review your security to add more layers of protection to your online information. You can also turn on two-factor authentication.

Report any abuse: Facebook includes a link in nearly every piece of content for reporting abuse, bullying, harassment and other issues. To report a post, click in the top right of the post and choose the option that best describes the issue, then follow the instructions.

Verify: If someone known requests for urgent monetary help through social media, always call to check before transferring money, hacking and impersonation have become more rampant.

Block people: Block those you suspect of wrongful activities and report their profiles. Blocking someone from commenting on your posts ensures their comments aren’t visible to anyone but them. On Instagram, create your own list of words or emojis you don’t want to see in the comments section of your posts.

Privacy and security features: Add an extra layer of security by enabling two-factor authentication. This requires an SMS security code when you log in from an unknown device. Set a unique password, then keep it private. You can change it at any time, and as often as you want.

