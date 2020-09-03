e-paper
HT City Spotlight: A burst of flavours

While Indian chef’s love its distinct flavour the versatility of mustard oil has found it a place in every kitchen.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:10 IST
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
Hindustan Times
Since years mustard oil is known as a culinary favourite due to its distinctive taste and nutritional value.
Since years mustard oil is known as a culinary favourite due to its distinctive taste and nutritional value.(Photo: Shutterstock)
         

As you drizzle mustard oil in a pan, the sharp smell tickles the nose and we know something delicious is in the making. Since years mustard oil is known as a culinary favourite due to its distinctive taste and nutritional value. For Indian chef’s it is an oil that they have loved and seen in their kitchen since childhood. “I’m from Bihar, so mustard oil dominated all our dishes and I love it for its distinctive taste and the flavour it adds to many dishes such as fish and chicken. A roasted chicken or salad can be made interesting by using mustard oil,” says celebrity chef Amrita Raichand.

On the other hand, as we were barricaged by the lockdown, many grasped the rudiments of cooking, and realised that the oil is a versatile one. It made its way to every kitchen. “It works wonders with South-eastern dishes and Indonasian food as well. Thai curries can be made fun by using this oil,” says chef Nishant Choubey. He also tells us that the oil is great for frying and very economical as well. “Mustard oil doesn’t break off easily - the contents don’t split easily while cooking - so one can use it atleast 3 times after deep frying once,” adds Choubey.

A tip that chefs urge all to follow while cooking in mustard oil is to heat the oil to its smoking point - the point when it starts to emit whiffs of white smoke, which is a sign of purity and quality - as it is less carcinogenic that many other oils.

