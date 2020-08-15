Independence Day 2020: Restaurants offer droolworthy offers on dine-in and takeaway

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 13:08 IST

This Independence Day, a host of restaurants are offering deals and discounts on their menu. From tricolour dishes to special rates, they have left no stone unturned to ensure that diners in the city have a kickstart into the weekend. Even during these times of pandemic, these eateries are striving to spread joy with special food offers. Take a look:

Feast of Diversity

Tirangaa Paneer Tikka at Glasshouse.

Indulge in the taste of India this Independence day and celebrate the flavours of freedom Glasshouse, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon, Baani Square. Treat your tastebuds with a delightful spread of authentic flavours of different regional cuisines of India made in tricolour along with 15% off on your dine-in bill. Some dishes in the menu include Tricolour salad, Tirangaa Paneer Tikka, Tirangaa Pulao, Tricolour Rasgulla and many more.

Where: Glass House, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon Baani Square

Price: ₹ 2,000/- per person

Timing: 9am to 10pm

When: Saturday, August 15, 2020

Rewinding the clock

Desserts at Daryaganj restaurant at the prices applicable in the year 1947, i.e., 16 paise for one week, starting August 15, 2020.

At Daryaganj restaurant, avail all desserts at the prices applicable in the year 1947, i.e., 16 paise. For one week, starting August 15, the restaurant will turn back time. “Our brand’s foundation was laid in the year 1947 after Partition when a refugee late Mr Kundan Lal Jaggi started an iconic restaurant in the locality of Daryaganj in Delhi and invented world famous dishes like butter chicken and dal makhani. As a celebration of that, all our desserts will be sold at the same price of 16 paisa as it was at that time in his restaurant,” says co-founder Amit Bagga.

Spirit of the Tricolour

Tricolour dumplings at Oishii Wok.

Oishii Wok is celebrating the colours of the National flag with dishes prepared from natural colours. Using ingredients like carrots and spinach they have prepared tricolour dumplings. “We are geared up to celebrate nationalism with these new innovations,” says owner Rohit Kumar.

Where: Oishii Wok, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: August 14-16

Freebies with every order

Tricolour macarons at L’Opéra.

L’Opéra is gifting a box of tricolour macarons with all orders placed on its website or phone using the code INDEPENDENCE2020. Additionally, all customers visiting L’Opéra outlets on August 15, 2020 will be gifted a sachet of madeleines with their purchase.

₹74 Combos

This 74th Independence Day, Five Star is offering burger combos at ₹74. The offer entails different combinations on burgers, fries and rolls.

Where: Five Star, Shop No. R4-107 & 120, 1st Floor, M3M Urbana, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 67, Gurugram

When: August 12-16, 2020

Timing: 12.30pm-9pm

