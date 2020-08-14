e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Independence day 2020: Theatre and poetry groups go virtual

Independence day 2020: Theatre and poetry groups go virtual

Theatre groups to keep up the I-day spirit through virtual performances

more-lifestyle Updated: Aug 14, 2020 13:33 IST
Kritika Sehgal
Kritika Sehgal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Theatre groups will perform online to commemorate Independence Day
Theatre groups will perform online to commemorate Independence Day(JASJEET PLAHA/HT)
         

Independence Day celebrations across the city have gone online due to the pandemic. And to keep the spirit of patriotism and show their love for the country, even theatre and poetry groups will perform online to commemorate the day .

Sandeep Rawat, director, Samarth theatre group, says, “We are launching our short play festival-2020 (Digital Edition)- Kahani on 15th August and this will go upto 30th August. Every weekend our shows will be telecasted live on our pages. The play we are performing on 15th is ‘Hawalaat’, written by  Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena.The theme is a satirical one, based on unemployment, politics etc. It is a 29 minutes play which will be streamed online at 5 p.m. on 15th August.”

Adding that the entire shoot for the play was done in the studio, keeping in mind the social distancing norms, he adds, “The play was shot in our studio with all safety measures and during the unlock period. This is the reason we opted for short plays, so that two or three people can shoot while maintaining social distancing.”

The current situation is not stopping theatre artists from portraying their creativity on the screens through digital mediums and connecting with the audience in various ways.

“During this pandemic, we thought of doing something different by giving opportunities to everyone through our platform. The idea was that people from across can send their poems to us and we will be publishing it on all our pages. So for Independence Day, we have a poem “Main Hindustan Hun” by Ambreen Zaidi, who is also the wife of an Indian army officer,” Tarique Hameed, General Secretary of Wings Cultural Society.

Adding that the poem is a tribute to the army, he says, “Unfortunately, this time we are unable to do a play due to certain circumstances but we are trying to keep up the spirit through the poem. It was shot through phone and will be published on 15th August. It is comparatively tough to shoot for a virtual audience but at the same time, it will help us to reach more people.”

Not just plays and poetry, artists are coming up with discussions as well. Elaborating on the same, Prabhjot Singh, founder and creative director, The Roots India, says, “The event we are doing on 15th August is about the rights of an artist and their perspective of freedom. It will be a conversation followed by two performances, first is Azad live, it is an idea where we explore the last ten minutes of Chandra Shekhar Azad and it will be performed by Aditya Tripathi. The second one is Azaadi objectified, it is a piece where we are doing a kind of experiment with the audience. They will come live on screen and speak about the azadi that they want.”

