Jamun Jam: Wanna make this delish fruit spread at home?

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 21:15 IST

A tangy taste or that purple hue in your mouth. There’s nothing like jamun, quite literally! And Jamun Jam seems to be a favourite this season, since quite a few home chefs are putting up social media posts about this fruit spread. In fact, it’s quite easy to make at home and city-based chefs share its benefits, too.

“This time of the year, Delhi witnesses an abundance of black jamuns (Indian blackberries) which are both healthy and pocket-friendly,” says Manali Ghosh, a Delhi-based food stylist, sharing that one can savour this jam even in winter months when fresh Jamuns won’t be a common sight.

“Jamuns are low on calories, which makes them a perfect go to snack. One can have it with bread, on cookies or just like that; they also aid in digestion and promote natural bowel movement,” says Ghosh sharing how jamun juice has bioactive phytochemicals that reduce risk of liver diseases, and adds, “Jamuns are also known to be effective in treatment of diabetes. So diabetic friends, not to worry! Add less sugar to the jam and you are good to go.”

Stand-up comedienne Vasu Primlani, who has been making this for years, says, “Of all the jams in the world, jamun jam has to be the most angelic with a low glycemic index of the fruit itself standing at 7; it’s full of antioxidants, is said to be anti-carcinogenic and anti-diabetic. Some eat it directly from the bottle, with dosa, or top it on ice cream to watch the incredible purple stain, or even make jamun gin alcoholic beverages.”

Recipe by home chef Shradha Saraf: Take two cups jamun and one cup sugar.

Wash jamun properly and leave them in water for 30 mins; don’t choose jamun that are too soft since they don’t yield desired results.

After 30 mins mix jamun and sugar and leave them for another 15 mins. Sugar will start melting.

Turn on the gas and cook this mix on slow flame stirring continuously; you will see the pulp becoming soft.

Keep pressing the Jamuns so that pulp becomes soft and deseed. This will take 10-15 mins atleast.

Take our the seeds and keep mashing the pulp till you get a jam like consistency.

Once cool add lime juice a pinch of cinnamon, and jamun jam is ready!

